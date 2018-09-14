Subscribe to Boldsky
Masks For Each Day Of The Week For Perfect Skin

A perfect and flawless skin cannot be achieved just by taking care of it once in a while. Proper treatment and pampering on a regular basis are needed to make the skin look perfect. And what if we tell you that there are masks that you can try each day of the week to get that flawless skin? Yes, in this article we'll suggest different masks that you can try every day of the week.

From now on you need not crib about the tired-looking skin on Mondays or that dull- looking, dirt-accumulated skin on Fridays. Here is a complete list of masks that you can try out from Monday to Sunday. So read on and try these masks right away.

Array

Monday

Mondays always call in for some extra nourishing and energizing masks to make you look fresh after a lazy weekend.

Ingredient

  • 2-3 tbsp oatmeal

Procedure

Blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder. Add a few drops of warm water to it and mix both the ingredients well. Apply an even layer of this paste on your cleansed face and leave it on for about 30 minutes. Later rinse it off using normal water.

Array

Tuesday

Compared to Mondays your skin looks less tired on Tuesdays, but you still need to maintain the look throughout the entire week and hence you should try this pack.

Ingredient

  • 2-3 tbsp plain yogurt

Procedure

This will help you in removing excess oil from the skin and making your skin look oil-free and fresh. Take some fresh unflavoured yogurt and apply it on your face. Wait for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with plain water.

Array

Wednesday

Midweek is when you need to eliminate all the impurities from your skin by exfoliating the dead skin cells leaving it healthy. This mask will help also fade away dark spots.

Ingredient

  • 2 tbsp green clay

Procedure

Mix the green clay with some water to make a smooth paste. Apply it on your entire face. Make sure that you avoid the eye area. Leave it on until it dries - say for about 20 to 30 minutes. Later wash it off with normal water.

If you have dry skin you can mix the green clay with yogurt rather than water.

Array

Thursday

And we are getting closer to the weekend, you should cleanse your face by eliminating the accumulated dirt.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp honey
  • A few drops of lemon juice

Procedure

Mix together raw honey and a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Apply it on your skin and wait for about 15 minutes. After 15 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry. You can massage your face gently with your favourite moisturiser after that.

Array

Friday

Now that the weekend is here it is important to refresh our skin once again to get ready for the weekend getaways and parties.

Ingredients

  • Cucumber
  • Milk

Procedure

First, peel of the cucumber and grate it. Mix the grated cucumber with a few drops of raw milk. Take a cotton ball and dampen it with the mixture. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes and rinse it off. If you want you can also do this before going to bed.

Array

Saturday

It's time to turn your skin more shiny and glowing for the parties. This mask will do exactly that.

Ingredient

  • ½ Avocado

Procedure

Mash the ripe avocado and apply it directly on your face and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Later rinse it with normal water.

Array

Sunday

Sunday is a day when all of us have extra time to pamper our skin. This is also when your skin needs some relaxation.

Ingredient

  • A few drops of lavender oil
Procedure

Dip a cotton pad/ball into lavender oil and apply it all over your face. Wait for 30 minutes so that your skin absorbs the lavender extracts and starts showing the effect. Later you can wipe it off with a dampened washcloth.

