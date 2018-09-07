5 Fabulous Benefits Of Lemongrass Soap You Must Know!

Ever heard of a soap that offers numerous benefits and contains no chemicals - like absolutely no chemicals and is actually beneficial for the skin? Curious to know what it is, aren't you?

Well, there's something called lemongrass soap and it is loaded with many benefits.

What Is Lemongrass

Aboriginal to India, lemongrass is a plant with long striped leaves that have uneven edges. This plant emits a strong lemony scent - which is quite evident from its name - lemongrass. An interesting fact to know about lemongrass is that it has over 50 different varieties.

What's more? Lemongrass has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It is extensively used in making handmade soaps, essential oils, spa products, as well as other skin care products.

How Is Lemongrass Soap Made

Its quite easy to make lemongrass soap at home. All you need to have is some essential oils, moulds, and chopped lemongrass.

Ingredients

2 dried and chopped lemongrass

1 Glycerine based soap

moulds

Mixing spoon

Spray bottle

Rubbing alcohol

Lemongrass essential oil

How To Make

Cut glycerine soap into small pieces

Boil the soap pieces and let it melt.

Stir it for a few seconds.

Cool it slightly for sometime and pour it into a mould.

Now add the other ingredients to it one by one starting with lemongrass essential oil.

Allow the mixture to set and place the moulds in a freezer for at least 15 minutes.

Remove the moulds and your soap is ready.

Benefits Of Lemongrass Soap

Lemongrass has a number of benefits to offer. Some of them are listed below:

Treats Pimples & Acne

Lemongrass contains a lot of antimicrobial and antifungal properties which makes it a perfect choice for those dealing with pimples and acne. Moreover, since this soap is home-made, it does not have any side-effects and can be easily used by everyone. However, those with sensitive skin should either consult a doctor before using it or try it on their forearm and wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any reaction. If not, they can proceed to use it on their skin.

Acts As A Toner

Lemongrass soap acts as a natural toner. It helps to tone your facial skin as it involves the usage of lemongrass essential oil. It also helps in shrinking large pores on your skin and it also lifts up sagging skin.

It Is A Natural Deodorant

As mentioned earlier, lemongrass soap has a unique lemony scent to it which makes it a natural deodorant. It also gives your body a long-lasting soothing scent.

Reduces Puffy Skin

Another important benefit lemongrass soap offers is that it reduces puffy skin due to its diuretic properties. You can also use this soap to get rid of swollen feet as it helps in rejuvenating tired feet.

Reduces Oiliness

Lastly, lemongrass soap also helps in reducing oiliness from your skin. It helps to the excess control oil secretion in your skin.

Now that you know what amazing benefits lemongrass soap offers, it is time you try making this amazing soap at home and give you skin the much needed relaxation it deserves!