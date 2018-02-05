Even Out Your Skin Tone With These Lemon Juice Face Masks

Do you often use makeup items to achieve an even skin tone? If so, then do read on, as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about the ultimate remedy that can help you even out your skin tone in a natural way.

The remedy we're talking about here is the versatile lemon juice. A natural bleaching agent, lemon juice has been used since ages for achieving an even skin tone and combating problems like pigmentation, tanning, etc.

Though there are numerous ways in which you can use this natural remedy for achieving an even skin tone, it is always better to use it in combination with other equally beneficial natural ingredients.

Here, we've curated a list of lemon juice face masks that can help your skin achieve an even complexion. Easy to make, inexpensive and highly potent, these masks can help you bid adieu to makeup items like concealers, skin whitening creams, etc.

Take a look at them here:

Note: It is recommended to test any of the following masks on a patch of skin prior to applying it on your face.

Face Mask #1 What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Aloe Vera Gel 1 Egg White A Pinch Of Turmeric Powder 1 Teaspoon Of Lemon Juice How To Use: - Put all the ingredients in a bowl and stir with a spoon to get a uniform texture. - Apply the mask to your slightly wet facial skin and leave it there for 10 minutes. - Rinse with tepid water and apply a light moisturizer Face Mask #2 What You'll Need: 2 Teaspoons Of Lemon Juice 1 Tablespoon Of Organic Honey How To Use: - Mix the above-stated ingredients to get this mask ready. - Evenly spread a thin layer of the mask on your face and allow it to dry for about 10-15 minutes. - Once done, rinse your skin with lukewarm water. Face Mask #3 What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Gram Flour ½ Teaspoon Of Orange Peel Powder 1 Tablespoon Of Lemon Juice How To Use: - Combine all the components with each other to get this all-natural mask ready. - Apply it on damp skin and allow it to sit there for 10-15 minutes, before rinsing it off with tepid water. - Follow up applying a light skin toner for enhanced results. Face Mask #4 What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Lemon Juice 1 Teaspoon Of Rice Powder ½ Teaspoon Of Rose Water How To Use: - Merge all the aforementioned ingredients together in this mask. - Gently massage it all over your facial skin and allow it to sit there for 10 minutes. - Rinse off the residue with tepid water. Face Mask #5 What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Lemon Juice ½ Teaspoon Of Olive Oil 2 Teaspoons Of Cucumber Extract How To Use: - Take a bowl, put all the components in it and stir with a spoon to get a paste-like consistency. - Slather the mask on your freshly cleaned face and allow it to stay there for 10 minutes. - Wash it off with tepid water. Face Mask #6 What You'll Need: 1 Teaspoon Of Lemon Juice 2 Teaspoons Of Papaya Pulp How To Use: - Combine the extracted papaya pulp with the freshly squeezed out lemon juice. - Spread the mask all over your face and let it sit there for 10 minutes, prior to washing it off with a facial cleanser and tepid water. - Pat dry your skin and apply a light moisturizer. Face Mask #7 What You'll Need: ½ Teaspoon Of Oatmeal ½ Teaspoon Of Lemon Juice 1 Vitamin E Capsule How To Use: - Scoop out the oil from a vitamin E capsule and mix it with the other stated components. - Spread a thin layer of the resulting material on your face and neck. - Let it dry for a good 10-15 minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.