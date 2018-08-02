Embrace Ageing In These Amazing Ways

Worried of ageing or the premature signs of ageing that start to appear on your beautiful skin? Well, it's inevitable. As we begin to age, our skin too starts showing some signs of ageing - be it in the form of greying of hair or some fine lines and wrinkles. But, then again, it can be avoided. And, most people do just that. They sometimes rely on homemade hacks or resort to store-bought products for defying the signs of ageing. But, is it really necessary?

Well, instead of trying to delay the signs of ageing (which is natural), we can, in fact, embrace ageing in the right way. It will ensure that your skin stays healthy and glowing throughout. After all, natural beauty is the best, right?

So, what can we do to keep our skin healthy throughout or how can we embrace the signs of ageing and yet look beautiful as always? There are so many ways, tricks, and hacks. And, today at Boldsky, we will take your through some amazing homemade hacks that will help you embrace signs of ageing in a positive way.

Why Should You Care For Your Skin?

It is very essential to care for our skin, especially when it starts to age. The immunity of our body becomes a little weak as we age. And, as a result, it has an effect on our skin too. Therefore, it is essential that we take good care of our skin, internally and externally. And, for that, homemade hacks serve as the best medium as they are cost-effective, easy to make, and do not have any side-effects.

Understanding The Process Of Ageing

But, before we begin with the homemade hacks for ageing, we need to understand what exactly is the process of ageing. Well, not in medical terms, but in simple terms so that we know exactly what our skin goes through when it starts to age and why is skin care so important while talking about ageing. This will help you understand skin care better.

Ageing is basically the process of getting older. It is a period when a person's body goes through some visible changes such as the appearance of wrinkles, stretch marks, and fine lines. Although these can be avoided for some time using store bought products or medical treatments, it is always recommended that one goes through the ageing process in the natural way.

Moving on to the most interesting part, let's dive into the world of home remedies where we have a solution for everything - be it skin care, hair care, make-up or body care.

Anti-ageing Home Remedies

Speaking about home remedies, face pack is the first thing that comes to our mind. Home remedies are the best as the require basic ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen. And, it is fun too. You can easily make a face pack at home, apply it on your face and witness the astonishing results for yourself.

What's more? These ingredients are very basic and therefore safe to use on all skin types. But, those with sensitive skin should first perform a patch test preferably inside your forearm or behind the ear, and wait for 24 hours to see the results, after which they can apply it on their face. This is just a precautionary measure to ensure that nothing goes wrong when you apply the face pack on your beautiful face.

So, let's jump to the interesting part of face packs and begin with some easy-to-do hacks:

Aloe Vera & Lime Face Mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of aloe vera extract

1 tablespoon of lime juice

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add aloe vera extract to it.

Now add lime juice and mix it well until it blends into a thick paste.

Let the paste rest for a few minutes and then start applying it all over your face and neck. Avoid eyes and ears.

Let the pack rest for about 20 minutes before you rinse it off.

Repeat this pack at least twice a week.

Rice & Lemon Juice Face Scrub

Ingredients

5 tablespoons cooked rice

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

How To Do:

Take a bowl and add cooked rice to it.

Now add lime juice and mix well.

Add honey to the mixture and blend well.

Take some mixture and start scrubbing your face with it in circular motion. Continue scrubbing your face as well as neck for about 10-15 minutes.

Rinse off your face with clean water and pat it dry with a towel.

Repeat this activity every night before going to sleep.

Green Tea Toner For Firm Skin

Ingredients

Green tea bags - 4

1 container/ spray bottle to store toner

2 cups boiling water

How To Do:

Take 2 cups of boiling water and add green tea bags to it.

Let it rest for 5-10 minutes

Remove the tea bags from the boiling water and discard it

Take the water and let it cool down.

Now pour it into a spray bottle and store it for later use.

Tip: Do not use a face wash or a soap to wash your face after you apply any kind of face mask, scrub or a toner as it will reduce its effect. Just washing your face with clean water and patting it dry with a towel would do.

Now that you know these amazing ways to embrace the sings of ageing in a positive way, we are sure that you will refrain from using store-bought products and go all natural and stay beautiful as always.