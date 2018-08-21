Try This Baking Soda And Honey Mask For Instant Glow

Do you have an event to attend? Are you looking for ways to get instant glow on your skin? Then probably this article will help you in that. You can just achieve instant glow through this DIY face mask made with baking soda, honey and olive oil.

These ingredients can be found in every household and can work effectively in making your dull skin look healthy and fresh. Here is the secret recipe!

What You Require?

1 tsp olive oil

1 ½ tsp honey

1 tsp baking soda

How To Do?

1. In a clean bowl add olive oil and raw honey.

2. Take some raw honey and add it to the olive oil. Mix both the ingredients well.

3. The next step is to add baking soda in to the olive oil mixture. Combine all the ingredients well.

4. If you find that the paste is too thin you can add more baking soda in to the solution.

5. Mix all the ingredients well so that there are no lumps formed.

How To Use

1. First, wash your face and neck.

2. Take some of this mask on your finger tips and apply it on your face and neck.

3. Apply this mixture on your face and neck and gently massage in a circular motion for about 2-3 minutes.

4. After massaging leave the mixture on for about 20 minutes.

5. Later rinse it off in lukewarm water.

6. Your skin might seem to be a little oily after applying this mixture. If it is you can use a toner just after applying this pack and you will get a smooth, soft and glowing skin.

Benefits Of Baking Soda

Baking soda works as a natural exfoliator of the skin. It helps in removing the dead skin cells. This indeed helps in increasing the glow and brightness of the skin. Also the anti-inflammatory properties in baking soda helps in treating any kind of infection or redness on the skin along with increasing the circulation of blood on the skin. When there is improved blood circulation your skin looks more healthy and bright. It also helps in getting rid of acne and breakouts.

Benefits Of Olive Oil

Olive oil helps in deeply penetrating your skin and helps in making your skin smooth and soft. The antioxidant properties in olive oil helps in treating free radicals and damage of the skin. It repairs the skin cells and treats dull and damaged skin thus helping in enhancing the glow of the skin.

Benefits Of Honey

As you all know honey has natural bleaching properties that will helps in improving the complexion or the skin tone. Along with this it is also considered as an agent that provides hydration to the skin and thereby aiding moisturisation of the skin naturally. Using honey will help you in giving that smooth, soft and perfect skin.

Do let us know if the above DIY helped you by leaving your valuable comments in the comment section below.