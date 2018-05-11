Did You Know This DIY Potato Face Mask Can Give You Fair Skin?

Everybody aspires for a beautiful skin. And, why not? Everyone has the right to look and feel beautiful. And for that, most of us seek different ways - right from trying old tricks of homemade face masks to visiting grand salons. But, trust me, there's nothing like homemade recipes for skin care. The effect that they leave behind is unmatchable.

Curious, aren't you? We know how important your skin is for you. And, that is why we have curated the best face mask recipe today that will not just give you a glowing skin, but also make your skin healthy from within and outside. Now, that's a good deal!

Do you like potatoes? Well, if you do, nothing like it! But, if you don't, you must try it now. Potatoes are loaded with vitamins C, B1, B3, as well as B6 and are a rich source of minerals like phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. They are also rich in antioxidants, which is why you should include potatoes in your skin care routine.

Potatoes, when applied in the form of face masks, leave a natural glow and make your skin healthy from within, as the face mask when applied on your face soaks in all the goodness of the potatoes.

So, what are we waiting for? Let's just get on to the main thing - the ingredients required for this amazing minerals-loaded face pack!

Ingredients:

1 sliced potato

1 sliced cucumber

1 sliced lemon

A pinch of turmeric

Now that you have all your basic ingredients in place, let's begin with the simple easy-to-do recipe.

How To Do:

Take a medium-sized bowl.

Squeeze out the potato juice in the bowl.

Now, squeeze out the cucumber juice in the bowl and add to the potato juice.

Add a few drops of lemon to the mixture.

At last, add a pinch of turmeric to it.

Blend all the ingredients to make a smooth paste.

Now, let the mixture rest for a few minutes and then apply it on your face.

Wait for at least 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water

Pat your face dry with a clean towel and you are good to go.

Repeat this face mask application at least twice a week for the desired results.

Tip: Do not use a face wash or a soap for washing your face after applying any face pack, as it will reduce its effect and natural glow. Just washing your face with water will do.

Disclaimer: Before applying any face pack, try applying a little amount of it on your forearm and follow the procedure. Wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of a reaction on your skin and then apply it on your face. Those with sensitive skin should definitely try this face pack on their forearm before trying it on their face.

Well, well, well, now that you have your recipe in place, let's get on to the next and most interesting part - the benefits! Nothing is good without a list of benefits, right? So, here it is! Read on to get the most of it!

Benefits Of Potatoes

Potatoes help you get rid of the ugly dark spots that appear on the face.

It has the capacity to reduce inflammation.

It works as an anti-ageing agent and reduces acne, pimples, and wrinkles.

It gives you a natural glow.

Benefits Of Cucumber

It helps soothe sunburn

It helps to remove tan

It treats blemishes and dark spots

It treats open pores

Benefits Of Turmeric

It helps you get rid of acne and pimples

It has anti-inflammatory properties

It reduces scars

It helps to treat open pores on your skin

Benefits Of Lemon

It helps to treat patchy skin

It helps regain the moisture in your skin

It cleanses the skin from within and reduces the appearance of acne and pimples

And, it's time for you to try something new, if you haven't. It's fun and you will surely love trying this amazing and soothing face mask at home this weekend. Do let me know in the comments section below if you liked this recipe.