DIY Cinnamon Face Masks For Skin Brightening

We are all familiar with cinnamon being used in food to add both flavour and fragrance. But did you know that this simple ingredient can do so much to our skin also? Yes, you read that right.

Cinnamon helps in increasing the collagen production of the skin that leads to improvement in the elasticity of the skin. Also, the antiseptic properties of cinnamon work effectively in reducing acne and pimple scars. But today we'll discuss how it helps in improving the skin tone and brightening the skin.

It can be used in powder or oil form on the face. Now let us see how to use cinnamon on your face for brightening the skin.

Cinnamon And Olive Oil

Cinnamon, when combined with olive oil, helps in increasing the blood circulation by stimulating the blood vessels. Along with that it also helps in slowing down the early signs of ageing.

Ingredients

2-3 drops of cinnamon oil

2 tbsp olive oil

How To Use

1. First mix together cinnamon oil and olive oil in a clean bowl.

2. You can also use petroleum jelly instead of olive oil if you want.

3. Apply this mixture evenly on your face. Be careful to stay away from your eyes.

4. Let it stay for 10-15 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.

5. Use this mixture regularly at least twice a week for better results.

Cinnamon And Honey

The anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon help in preventing any kind of inflammation or acne on the skin. Also, the bleaching agents in honey helps in brightening the skin and thus making the skin glow.

Ingredients

1 tbsp cinnamon powder

3 tbsp honey

How To Use

1. In a clean bowl mix together cinnamon powder and honey.

2. Apply this on your cleansed face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. If you want you can also leave this mixture overnight but make sure that you do not develop an allergy or irritation on the skin while using this. If yes then rinse it off after 20 minutes.

4. Make sure that you wash it off with warm water.

Cinnamon, Yogurt And Banana Mask

Yoghurt contains lactic acid that has the ability to remove the dead skin cells and make your skin look healthy. Banana helps in hydrating the skin thus keeping it moisturized and soft. When combined with cinnamon it helps in making the skin brighter and softer. Adding lemon juice helps in the natural bleaching of the skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp yoghurt

A pinch of cinnamon

A few drops of lemon juice

How To Use

1. First mash the banana to make a smooth paste.

2. Add unflavoured yoghurt into the banana paste and mix it well.

3. Add a pinch of cinnamon powder into the banana paste.

4. Finally, slice a lemon and squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice into the mixture.

5. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly.

6. Apply a layer of this mixture on your cleansed face and leave it on until it is dry.

6. Later rinse it off in cold water and pat dry.

7. Since lemon has the tendency to make the skin dry you can apply moisturizer after rinsing off the mixture.

Cinnamon And Papaya Face Mask

Cinnamon and papaya work effectively in removing sun tan and blemishes thus making the skin brighter and healthy.

Ingredients

½ papaya

½ tsp of cinnamon powder

How To Use

1. First, cut the ripe papaya into small pieces.

2. Blend the papaya in a blender to make a smooth paste.

3. Add the cinnamon powder into the papaya pulp and mix both the ingredients thoroughly.

4. Apply this papaya-cinnamon mixture on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

5. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water.

6. You can use this pack at least once in a day for better results.

Cinnamon, Rice Flour And Gram Flour (Besan) Mask

Cinnamon, rice flour and gram flour are the best combination for exfoliating the skin thus making it brighter and softer.

Ingredients

A pinch of cinnamon powder

1 tbsp of rice flour

1 tbsp gram flour

How To Use

1. In a clean bowl add cinnamon powder, rice flour and gram flour.

2. Mix it with some water to make a paste. The consistency of the paste should be thick.

3. Apply this pack on your face and gently scrub it in a circular motion with your fingertips.

4. Let it stay for 5 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.