Benefits Of Vitamin E For Skin

We all know that vitamin E benefits our health in several ways. It increases the blood circulation, keeps your heart healthy, etc. Like health it also benefits in enhancing our beauty and works well on our skin.

We use vitamin E in our daily life. It can be through the vitamin E-induced foods we have or beauty products that contain vitamin E. But did you know that vitamin E tablets can be directly applied on the skin? Yes, you read that right.

You can either use vitamin E tablets or vitamin E oil for this purpose. Either of them is available in the market. Now, let us see how we can use them in our daily skin care routine to improve our skin.

Treats Wrinkles

Vitamin E has the ability to treat the damage caused by UV rays of the sun. It helps in treating wrinkles and other spots of ageing.

Take 1-2 vitamin E capsules. Apply the oil from the tablet on the affected area. Do this every day before going to bed. Leave it overnight. Rinse it off with warm water next day morning.

Another alternative is mixing together 1 vitamin E oil capsule and 1 spoon of olive oil. Apply this on your face and gently massage for 5 minutes. Wait for 20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this every day at least 2-3 times.

For Pigmentation

Pigmentation or hyperpigmentation as you call it is the uneven tone of skin due to various factors. It is mainly caused due to the harmful rays of the sun. As vitamin E contains antioxidants, it helps in treating the damage caused by the same.

You can simply massage with vitamin E oil on the affected area every day to reduce hyperpigmentation. Massage the same directly on the affected area for 10-15 minutes for a couple of weeks.

Alternatively, you can mix together 2 vitamin E oil capsules with 1 spoon of castor oil. Apply this on the affected area every day before going to bed. Next morning you can rinse it off with tap water.

Repeat this for a few weeks for better and faster results.

Treats Scars

Vitamin E also helps in treating or fading scars. Since it contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it helps in healing scars.

One way is to apply the vitamin E capsule oil on the affected area directly. Massage it over the affected area. Let it stay for 25-30 minutes. Finally, rinse it off with normal water.

You can repeat this once or twice every day for faster results.

For Stretch Marks

Stretch marks are caused due to several reasons like pregnancy, sudden weight loss, etc. Vitamin E helps in treating those stubborn stretch marks easily.

Mix together oil from 1 vitamin E tablet with 1 spoon of coconut oil. Make sure that the coconut oil is warm. Apply this mixture on the affected area and gently massage. After 10 minutes rinse it off with warm water. Use this remedy 2-3 times every day.

Alternatively, mix together oil from 4-5 vitamin E capsules with equal amount of lemon juice. Gently massage this mixture on the affected area. Wait for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this at least once every day.

For Soft Hands And Legs

Vitamin E oil acts as a great moisturizer which will help in keeping your hands and legs soft and supple.

Mix together 1 vitamin E oil capsule, 2-3 tbsp lemon juice, and few drops of honey. Pour this in a tub filled with lukewarm water. Soak your hands and legs for 10-15 minutes. After 15 minutes apply some moisturizer. You can repeat this remedy few times a week.

Another alternative is to mix vitamin E oil into your body lotion. Apply this mixture on your hands and legs every day before you go to sleep for a soft skin.