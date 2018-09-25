Is Apricot Really Good For Your Skin & Hair?

Everyone loves flawless skin. And for that, we are often told by our grandmothers to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and less junk. But, do we ever listen to them? We don't! And, it has an adverse effect on our skin and hair. So what do we do? Switch back to our grandma's old tricks. Include fruits and veggies in our diet.

But, did you know that you do not have to necessarily consume fruits in order to get its nutrition? Well, you simply even go for topical application of most fruits and veggies and get benefited by them. Isn't it great?

So, how do you do it? Try including these vitamin-rich fruits in your skin care and hair care routine in the form of face masks, scrubs, toners, hair masks, and hair oils.

Speaking of fruits, have you ever thought what good can apricots do to your skin, apart from benefiting your health? Listed below are some benefits of apricots for skin and hair:

Benefits Of Apricots For Skin & Hair

Apricots treat acne and pimples.

Apricots also work best for wrinkles and fine lines when used as a face pack.

They exfoliate your skin and remove dead skin cells when used as a scrub.

Apricots delay the signs of premature ageing.

Speaking of its benefits in terms of hair care, apricots help to repair damaged hair and prevent breakage

Apricots also treat dandruff.

They restore moisture in the dry scalp, thus strengthening your roots as well as scalp.

In addition to these skin and hair care benefits, dried apricot's juice also eases itching, skin irritation, sunburn as well as rashes.

Moreover, apricots also treat skin conditions like eczema as well as scabies.

Well, that's a lot in terms of benefits and now you know why you must have apricots as a part of your skin & hair care routine. Speaking of which, listed below are some really quick & easy to do apricot-based skin care and hair care home remedies. Would you want to try them at home and witness the amazing benefits apricots offer?

DIY Apricot & Honey Face Mask For All Skin Types

Ingredients

2 tablespoons dried apricot powder

½ teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

How to do

In a bowl, add dried apricot powder and mix it with lemon juice.

Next, add honey and blend all the ingredients well until it forms a smooth and consistent paste.

Let the mixture rest for a few seconds.

Start applying it on your face and neck evenly. Make sure that you avoid your eyes, ears, and mouth while applying the paste.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before you rinse it off with cold water.

Repeat this mask twice a week for desired results.

Note: Those who have a sensitive skin should first try this mask on their forearm and wait for at least 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of reaction, skin irritation, or rashes. If not, you can proceed to apply this mask on your face and neck.

Isn't this apricot & honey mask quite simple to make and apply? And, not to forget the amazing benefits it offers. Would you like to try it at home this weekend? Also, if you often face clogged pores and dead skin cells, you can even try out home-made apricot scrub and witness its wonderful results for yourself.

DIY Apricot & Oatmeal Scrub For Skin Exfoliation & Removing Dead Skin Cells

Ingredients

2 tablespoons apricot puree

1 tablespoon almond powder/ 6-8 finely crushed almonds

1 tablespoon grounded oatmeal

A few drops of rosewater

How to do

In a bowl, mix apricot puree and almond powder.

Next, add grounded oatmeal to the mixture and blend well until it forms a granular paste.

Add a few drops of rose water to it and again blend well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture on your fingers and start scrubbing your face in circular motion for at least 5 minutes.

Leave it on for 20 minutes

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry with a towel.

Apart from skin care, apricots are also equally beneficial for hair. Want to know how to use apricots for hair care?

DIY Apricot Hair Mask For Strong & Long Hair

You can either massage your scalp thoroughly with apricot oil or even make a hair mask using apricot oil. Also, you can make oil concoctions at home using apricot oil as the main ingredient. Listed below is an apricot-based hair mask recipe which can easily be tried at home without much hassle.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon aloe vera gel

2 tablespoons apricot oil

1 tablespoon coconut oil

How to do

In a bowl, add some aloe vera gel and mix it with apricot oil.

Now add coconut water to it and blend well until it forms a creamy paste.

Let it rest for a few minutes before you start applying it on your scalp. Apply the paste on your hair as well.

Cover your head with a shower cap and let the mixture rest for an hour.

Rinse it off with water and use a mild shampoo.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

This apricot-based hair mask helps to strengthen your roots and nourish your scalp, thus reducing hair fall and common hair care problems like hair breakage and split ends. It also gives your hair a radiant and shiny look.

Would you want to give apricots a chance and see what wonders they can do to your skin & hair?