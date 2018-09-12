Subscribe to Boldsky
Take A Look At These Secrets In The Thai Beauty Regime

Have you ever wondered how Thai women manage to maintain their flawless skin? Of course, most of us are awestruck when we see that perfect skin of Thai women. The first reason is that it is in their genes. But another secret to their skin is the Thai traditional beauty secrets that they follow.

Beauty Secrets Of Thai Women

And their traditional beauty secret involves incorporating some tropical fruits and spices of Thailand in their daily beauty regime. Now you can also follow this beauty secret at your home. We in this article have included some of the most important beauty secrets of Thai women for maintaining a healthy skin. Let us tell you what they are.

Papaya

Papaya is an ingredient that helps in brightening the skin with regular use. All you need is a ripe papaya. Peel off the skin and cut the papaya into small pieces. With the help of a spoon, mash them to make a smooth paste. Apply this mashed papaya to a cleansed face. Wait for 15-20 minutes before you wash it off in cold water. Repeat this once in a week. Papaya

Turmeric

Yes, just like how we Indians include turmeric in our beauty regime, it has become a vital part in the Thai beauty regime. It is used as a facial cleanser. It also helps in treating any kind of inflammations or irritations on the skin. Make a paste by adding a few drops of water and turmeric powder. Apply it on your face and neck and rub it for about 5 minutes. After 5 minutes rinse it off in normal water. This will make your skin look fresh.

Coconut Oil

Thai women use coconut oil regularly to enhance their beauty. Just how it benefits when added to the food we eat, it works similarly on the skin too. Take some coconut oil and gently massage on your skin in a circular motion for a few minutes before going for a bath. This will keep your skin hydrated and moisturised throughout the day.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass is an ingredient that is widely used in Thai food. But apart from that lemongrass is considered as a great detoxifying and exfoliating agent for the skin. A lemongrass steam will give you a glowing and a healthy skin.

Add about 40 grams of lemongrass in a pot of water and steam it. Strain the mixture and inhale the lemongrass solution so that your skin can absorb it.

Tamarind

Tamarind has properties that help in brightening the skin. It can be used as an exfoliator for the skin. All you need to do is to dip some tamarind in water and soak them. Mash the soaked tamarind and add some yogurt to make a fine paste. Apply this tamarind pack on your face. Let it stay for 20 minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this 2-3 times in a week for a healthy and better-looking skin.Tamarind

Fruit Juice

Only topical application won't give you a glowing and healthy skin. For your skin to be healthy you need to take care of it from within too. This is where Thai women give us a lesson. They include fruit juices in their diet on a regular basis which is their key secret to a glowing skin. Fruit juices contain the required vitamins and nutrients that will help in giving you a flawless skin.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
