Take A Look At These Secrets In The Thai Beauty Regime

Papaya Papaya is an ingredient that helps in brightening the skin with regular use. All you need is a ripe papaya. Peel off the skin and cut the papaya into small pieces. With the help of a spoon, mash them to make a smooth paste. Apply this mashed papaya to a cleansed face. Wait for 15-20 minutes before you wash it off in cold water. Repeat this once in a week.

Turmeric Yes, just like how we Indians include turmeric in our beauty regime, it has become a vital part in the Thai beauty regime. It is used as a facial cleanser. It also helps in treating any kind of inflammations or irritations on the skin. Make a paste by adding a few drops of water and turmeric powder. Apply it on your face and neck and rub it for about 5 minutes. After 5 minutes rinse it off in normal water. This will make your skin look fresh.

Coconut Oil Thai women use coconut oil regularly to enhance their beauty. Just how it benefits when added to the food we eat, it works similarly on the skin too. Take some coconut oil and gently massage on your skin in a circular motion for a few minutes before going for a bath. This will keep your skin hydrated and moisturised throughout the day.

Lemongrass Lemongrass is an ingredient that is widely used in Thai food. But apart from that lemongrass is considered as a great detoxifying and exfoliating agent for the skin. A lemongrass steam will give you a glowing and a healthy skin. Add about 40 grams of lemongrass in a pot of water and steam it. Strain the mixture and inhale the lemongrass solution so that your skin can absorb it.

Tamarind Tamarind has properties that help in brightening the skin. It can be used as an exfoliator for the skin. All you need to do is to dip some tamarind in water and soak them. Mash the soaked tamarind and add some yogurt to make a fine paste. Apply this tamarind pack on your face. Let it stay for 20 minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this 2-3 times in a week for a healthy and better-looking skin.