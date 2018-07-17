Best Ways To Use Camphor For Skin & Hair Skin Care lekhaka-Bindu Vinodh

Camphor, or Karpur, as it is generally known in the Indian household, is mainly associated with religious practices and rituals. But what if we were to tell you that camphor has amazing beauty benefits too?

It has been a major component of many Ayurvedic treatments. It has been used for skin and hair issues since long. The therapeutic and soothing properties of camphor are fairly beneficial for your skin and hair.

Camphor has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antibacterial properties [1] that help treat various skin and hair issues like acne and dandruff. Camphor also helps to boost the blood circulation and thus it rejuvenates your skin and facilitates hair growth. [2]

This powerful ingredient makes up for a home remedy that is just as effective as the products you'll find in the market but without their harmful effects. Isn't that amazing?

Let's now move on to see what benefits camphor offers for your skin and hair and how to incorporate camphor in your skin care and haircare routine.

Benefits Of Camphor For Skin & Hair

It treats acne.

It soothes burns.

It treats acne scars and blemishes.

It treats infections.

It relieves skin itching and irritation.

It alleviates pain.

It treats eczema symptoms.

It treats cracked heels.

It treats itchy scalp.

It prevents hair loss.

It treats dandruff.

It boosts hair growth.

It strengthens the hair.

It kills lice.

Camphor can be used in solid form or oil form to get these benefits. Listed below are the ways in which you can include camphor in your skin and hair care routine.

Camphor For Skin

1. Camphor with coconut oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid that has antibacterial properties to keep the bacteria away and help in treating acne. [3] When used with camphor, it unclogs skin pores and removes the dirt and impurities.

Ingredients

1 cup coconut oil

2 tsp crushed camphor

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Keep the mixture in a glass jar, preferably of dark colour.

Keep the jar in the morning sunlight to make sure that the camphor dissolves completely.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Take a small amount of this mixture and massage it gently on your face.

Let it dry.

Apply some moisturiser after it has completely dried down.

2. Camphor oil with castor oil and almond oil

Castor oil has ricinoleic acid that keeps the acne-causing bacteria at bay. It moisturises the skin, removes the toxins from the skin and its anti-inflammatory properties soothe the inflamed skin.[4] Almond oil is rich in vitamin E and rejuvenates the skin. It deeply moisturises the skin and improves skin tone and complexion. [5] This concoction will help prevent acne and improve skin health.

Ingredients

1 tsp camphor oil

½ cup castor oil

½ cup almond oil

Method of use

Mix all the oils together well.

Pour the concoction in an air-tight container.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Now take 1 tsp of the concoction and apply it on your face before you go to bed at night.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

3. Camphor oil with gram flour and rose water

Enriched with various vitamins and minerals, gram flour exfoliates your skin and removes the dead cells and impurities from it and refreshes your skin. [6] Camphor and gram oil along with rose water help to maintain the pH balance of the skin and soothe the skin to treat issues like inflammation and acne. [7]

Ingredients

½ tsp camphor oil

1 tbsp gram flour

2 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat it dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later and pat dry.

4. Camphor oil, multani mitti and rose water

Camphor oil mixed with multani mitti, which absorbs excess oil from the skin, and rose water makes up for an effective mix to remove the dirt and impurities from the skin and keep it clean. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp multani mitti

½ tsp camphor oil

1½ tbsp rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using water and pat dry.

5. Camphor oil steam massage

Massage camphor oil after a good steam to remove the bacteria and impurities from the skin and rejuvenate it.

Ingredients

A few drops of camphor oil

A pot of boiling water

Method of use

Wash your face and pat dry.

Boil a pot of water.

Place the pot on a table and steam your face with it as you normally would, making sure to properly cover your face with a towel.

Let your face steam for about 20 minutes.

Once it is done, take a few drops of camphor oil and gently massage it into your skin.

Camphor For Hair

1. Camphor olive oil and egg hair mask

Olive oil contains vitamin E that prevents hair loss and is very beneficial for the hair. [9] Egg white present in it will nourish the hair and provide shine to your hair. The lemon juice and coconut oil add to its benefits by treating hair issues like dandruff. [10]

Ingredients

2 camphor tablets

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 egg white

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Crush the camphor pills into a fine powder.

Mix the olive oil and coconut oil together and heat them on a medium flame for about a minute.

Let them cool down to room temperature.

Take the egg white in a bowl and whip it until you get a smooth texture.

Add the camphor powder, the oil mixture and lemon juice in it and mix well.

Comb through your hair to make sure there are no tangles in them.

Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply the mask all over your hair using a brush.

Gently massage your scalp for about 5 minutes.

Tie your hair loosely and cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it for an hour.

Thoroughly shampoo your hair and rinse off the mask.

Finish it off with a conditioner.

2. Camphor with coconut oil and hibiscus flower

Hibiscus flower boosts the blood circulation on the scalp and promotes hair growth. [11] Camphor mixed with coconut oil and hibiscus flower will make your hair strong and healthy.

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin coconut oil

4 fresh hibiscus flower

2 tablets of camphor

Method of use

In a pan, add the coconut oil and hibiscus flowers and heat it.

Once the mixture comes to a boil, turn off the gas.

Add the camphor tablets to it and mix everything together well.

Let it cool down for a while so that it doesn't burn your scalp.

Massage the mixture thoroughly on your scalp.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off later.

3. Camphor oil and coconut oil

Using coconut oil with camphor will nourish the hair follicles and protect the hair from damage. [12]

Ingredients

1 tbsp camphor oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together well.

Apply the mixture on your and massage it on your scalp for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. Camphor oil and egg

Egg has various minerals and proteins that give a healthy scalp. Camphor, when used with egg, nourishes your scalp and prevents hair loss.

Ingredients

A few drops of camphor oil

1 egg

Method of use

Crack the egg open in a bowl.

Add a few drops of camphor oil in it and whisk the mixture until you get a smooth foam.

Apply this mixture all over your hair and cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off using a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

5. Camphor oil and yogurt

The acidic nature of yogurt helps to clean the scalp and promote healthy hair growth.[13] Camphor mixed with yogurt will give you healthy and strong hair.

Ingredients

2 tsp camphor oil

2 tsp yogurt

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Thoroughly wash it off later.