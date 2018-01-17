Banana Peel – Miracle Cure For Acne

If there is one skin problem that has troubled every generation of youngsters and adults alike, it would be acne! When the breakouts start, no lotion, no cream, no amount of giving up on one's favourite food, especially oily foods, makes any difference. It is as if the acne is here to stay, illegally on the property known as your face and there is nothing one can do about it!

History, and granny's wisdom, however, have a different story to tell. There are enough home remedies to cure acne. One such home remedy for curing acne is the humble banana peel. Used alone or in combination with other ingredients found at home, banana peel is one of the most potent cures for acne.

Why Banana Peel?

Both the fruit and peel of the banana are rich in vitamin C, which is vital for healthy skin. Another vital nutrient for healthy, glowing skin is vitamin B6, which banana peel is rich in too. It also contains an antioxidant called lutein, which prevents damage to the skin from the harsh sunlight. All these factors make banana peels one of the most potent home remedies for acne.

Here are some ways in which a banana peel can be used to cure acne.