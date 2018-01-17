Banana Peel – Miracle Cure For Acne

If there is one skin problem that has troubled every generation of youngsters and adults alike, it would be acne! When the breakouts start, no lotion, no cream, no amount of giving up on one's favourite food, especially oily foods, makes any difference. It is as if the acne is here to stay, illegally on the property known as your face and there is nothing one can do about it!
History, and granny's wisdom, however, have a different story to tell. There are enough home remedies to cure acne. One such home remedy for curing acne is the humble banana peel. Used alone or in combination with other ingredients found at home, banana peel is one of the most potent cures for acne.
Why Banana Peel?
Both the fruit and peel of the banana are rich in vitamin C, which is vital for healthy skin. Another vital nutrient for healthy, glowing skin is vitamin B6, which banana peel is rich in too. It also contains an antioxidant called lutein, which prevents damage to the skin from the harsh sunlight. All these factors make banana peels one of the most potent home remedies for acne.
Here are some ways in which a banana peel can be used to cure acne.
1. Rub On The Face
One of the simplest ways in which a banana peel can be used is by rubbing the inside of it on the face. Here's how to do it
Ingredients:
1 banana peel
Process:
a) Cleanse your face with a mild soap
b) Massage the face and neck with the inside of the banana peel for nothing short of ten minutes
c) In the process, if you see the peel turning brown, discard and use a fresh peel
d) Leave it for half an hour and rinse your face
Frequency:
Ideally, repeat the process once a day for best results
2. Oats And Banana Peel
Ingredients:
1 banana peel
0.5 cup of oatmeal
3 tbsp of sugar
Process:
a) Blend all the ingredients into a smooth mixture
b) Apply this mixture and gently massage it into your face in a circular motion for at least ten minutes
c) Wash your face with tepid or lukewarm water and pat it dry gently
d) Fortify your skin afterwards with an oil-free moisturizer
Frequency:
Once daily
3. Banana Peel And Baking Powder
Ingredients:
0.5 tbsp of baking powder
1 tbsp of mashed banana peel
Process:
a) Mix the ingredients till you get a well-blended paste
b) Apply this mixture on the affected areas all across the skin and leave it on for 3-5 minutes
c) Rinse with lukewarm water and gently pat the skin dry
d) Follow it up with an oil-free moisturizer
Frequency:
Once a day for best results
4. Turmeric And Banana Peel
Turmeric is celebrated all over the country as a miracle beauty product. Its antibacterial properties are known the world over. Used in combination with banana peels, it can form a potent pack for acne removal, as also for getting rid of acne marks.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp of banana peel
1tbsp of turmeric
Process:
a) Combine the ingredients gently till you get a smooth, well-blended paste
b) Apply the mixture onto the skin and massage gently for ten to fifteen minutes
c) Wash face with lukewarm water and pat it dry gently
d) Follow it up with an oil-free moisturizer
Frequency:
Once daily
5. Banana Peel And Lemon Juice
Did you know that the juice of a lemon is so versatile that outside the body it behaves like an acid and inside a human body, it behaves like an alkali? Also, the juice of a lemon is used as a mild bleaching ingredient, which can lighten skin and remove the tan.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp of banana peel, mashed
1 tbsp of lemon juice
A soft cotton pad
Process:
a) In a small bowl, combine the banana peel mash and lemon juice
b) Apply this mixture to the affected areas and leave it for fifteen minutes
c) Rinse your face and pat it dry
Frequency:
Once a day
6. Banana Peel And Honey
Honey has been used for centuries for its antibacterial properties, as a natural moisturizer and also a mild bleaching agent for curing dark spots and acne marks.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp of banana peel, mashed
0.5 tbsp of raw honey
Process:
a) Combine all the ingredients until these have been well blended
b) Apply it on to affected areas and leave it for fifteen minutes
c) Rinse away with lukewarm water and use a mild, oil-free moisturizer
Frequency:
Once a day
7. Banana Peel And Apple Cider Vinegar
Being a mild astringent, apple cider vinegar controls the amount of sebum produced by the skin. Sebum is the oily secretion produced by the body which, when produced in excess, mainly affects the skin and hair. It is this very sebum that leaves us with oily skin or hair. Here's how one can use apple cider vinegar in combination with banana peel.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp of banana peel, mashed
2 tsp of apple cider vinegar
Process:
a) Combine the two ingredients until these have blended well
b) Apply it on the affected areas all over the skin and leave it on for ten minutes
c) Rinse off and fortify the skin with a mild, oil-free moisturizer
Frequency:
Once a day, for best results
Some Points To Remember
a) If you wish to use a banana peel for treating acne, make sure the banana is ripe - yellow with a few black spots. Unripe, green bananas have little to no effect on acne treatment.
b) Make sure to repeat any of the above processes once a day till completely cured. Natural home remedies are potent but take a little longer to show results.
c) When using a banana peel to rub on the skin, use it in a gentle circular motion and change once the peel loses its colour or oxidizes.