Aromatherapy Facial And Its Striking Benefits On The Skin

Smart headline - Dealing with skin problems? Try an aromatherapy facial to be benefited by the goodness of essential oils, which are extracted from plants and flowers.

Beauty is something everyone is concerned about as it is a part and parcel of everyone's lives nowadays. People are always on the constant lookout for ways to look gorgeous. Spending quality time in the parlour has been a practise to attain this goal for the past few decades and amongst the umpteen number of services provided by them, a facial is the most common one.

A facial is so prevalent everywhere that sometimes even kids are subjected to it for the sake of parties and functions. The benefits are very evident. But how long are they going to last? Not that long. You might find yourselves in the same seat of the parlour every few weeks.

This is not going to be the case anymore. A change has dawned. A facial that works on the skin of a person inside and out is gaining much popularity for the long-lasting benefits it provides. It is nothing but an aromatherapy facial. It is a procedure where nature meets beauty. Read on to know more.

What Is An Aromatherapy Facial?

The name itself says that the facial has something to do with smell. Yes, the goodness of essential oils extracted from plants and flowers are used in an aromatherapy facial. These organic essential oils are so aromatic that they lift the mood of a person instantly. An aromatherapy facial is a sort of alternative medicine when it comes to skincare.

What Are The Steps Involved?

The steps are mostly the same as a regular facial - cleansing, exfoliating, toning, moisturising and then a face pack. The difference is the addition of essentials oils to the products used on the skin. This minute difference gives way to greater results. However, there is one initial step involved and that is determining the skin type and the right oil to be used accordingly. This is done by an expert at beauty parlours. Here is a quick guide:

Normal skin - Orange, jasmine, rose, chamomile

Dry skin - Cedarwood, myrrh, geranium, sandalwood, palmarosa, roman chamomile

Oily skin - Orange, lemon, lime, geranium, cypress, bergamot

Sensitive skin - Tea tree, vetiver, lavender

Can An Aromatherapy Facial Be Done At Home?

Of course! If you know the right way to do it, then you can very well avoid the pricey parlours and do it in the comfort of your home. A simple DIY aromatherapy facial for all skin types is explained here.

Start off by cleansing the skin using aloe vera gel.

Steam your face with not-so-hot water by adding a few drops of the essential oil suitable for your skin type.

Take your favourite massage cream. Add the essential oil of your choice to it and massage it in as usual. Wipe off the rest of the cream using a wet towel.

The final step is to use a face pack like sandalwood, orange or rose, as per your choice.

Are There Any Precautions To Be Taken?

The only precaution to be taken is to use the right essential oil. There is an exception here; women who are pregnant and people suffering from asthma, epilepsy and high blood pressure are not recommended to take this facial.

Benefits Of An Aromatherapy Facial

Detoxes The Skin

The essential oils when used on the skin get down deep into the pores and work on the inner layers. An aromatherapy facial literally purifies the skin from within and not just externally. This way all the impurities are washed out and hence, the skin is detoxed.

A Sure Stress Buster

People consider facials as a way to relax and ease their tensions. The effect is even more enhanced with the use of essential oils. Some oils, like lavender, have the property to calm down the nerves with just their aroma.

Improves Blood Circulation

A natural and healthy glow on the skin is possible with an aromatherapy facial. This is mostly triggered by the betterment of blood flow to the skin cells. The nutrients found in the blood cater to the development of the cells.

Gets Rid Of Dryness

There is no better solution if you are suffering from dry skin, especially during severe winters. Exfoliation using essential oils in peels and scrubs works best for this issue. Your skin texture will turn smooth gradually.

Promotes Clear Skin

The most beneficial part is that the oils used in the treatment do magic on the tissues of the skin that is dealing with blemishes, acne, dark spots and similar problems. Slowly and steadily you will get back your clear skin and there is a guarantee, to a certain extent, that the problem won't reoccur.

Anti-aging Benefits

With time, slowly a difference in the skin can be experienced because of aromatherapy facials. Fewer wrinkles and any other factors associated with ageing skin will vanish. The skin will get a fresh and young look.

Harmless On The Skin

This facial is a saving grace for those people with sensitive skin and for those who are worried about having any side effects due to this. Since the oils are extracted organically and without any contamination, it is definitely safe for the skin.