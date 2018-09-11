5 Amazing Benefits Of Nettle Leaves For Skin & Hair

There are so many medicinal plants and herbs that are used for a variety of purposes - some of which are rarely known, but the effect that they have on our skin & hair is unmatchable. Nettle leaves, also known as stinging nettles, are one of a kind. Nettle leaves are also called as stinging nettles because once a nettle leaf stings you, it is likely to develop a burning rash that takes hours to die down.

So what makes nettle leaves so good for our skin & hair? Let's check out.

Why Are Nettle Leaves Beneficial For Skin & Hair?

Loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds and vitamin B, nettle leaves are beneficial for our skin and hair. Moreover, nettle leaves are a great source of protein. They can treat a range of skin problems like acne, pimples, and rashes.

What's more? Nettle leaves have astringent properties which make them an excellent choice for treating skin conditions like eczema, insect bites, or even chicken pox.

And, if that's not all, nettle leaves provide us with a lot more benefits than you can probably think of. Here in this article, we have listed the 5 most essential benefits of nettle leaves for our skin and hair:

5 Amazing Benefits Of Nettle Leaf For Skin & Hair

1. They help to treat acne

As mentioned earlier, nettle leaves help in treating acne and pimples. Dried nettle leaves are typically used in treating acne or blemishes. These leaves are also used as a tonic for oily as well as acne prone skin.

2. They have amazing anti-ageing properties

Nettle leaves help to prevent DNA damage in one's body, thus slowing down the process of ageing. Apart from this, nettle leaves also boost blood circulation in your body, which again helps to slow down the process of ageing.

3. They work best for dandruff

Not only skin, nettle leaves also boost hair health in many ways - one of them being treating dandruff. As we all know, dandruff is something most people struggle with! And, it's not an easy task to get rid of dandruff. But with nettle leaves, it's a totally different game!

You can easily get rid of dandruff using nettle leaves by mixing some dried leaves with a bit of mustard oil and applying it on to your hair. All you have to do is keep it on overnight and wash it off in the morning and see amazing results.

4. They can help prevent hair loss

Another benefit of nettle leaves is that they prevent hair loss. Many people use nettle leaves, especially dried nettle leaves, for combating hair loss. Massaging crushed dried nettle leaves on to your scalp can actually help stop hair loss. It also helps to strengthen your hair and make it healthier from within.

5. They can help in hair growth

Well, this is not something new. Nettle leaves have been proven to stimulate hair re-growth. How, you may ask? Nettle leaves are rich in sulphur and silica which are known to promote hair growth. All you need to do is wash your hair with nettle leaves extract. This will also add shine and lustre to your hair while making your hair strong at the same time.

Now that you have learned about the amazing benefits that nettle leaves offer and the wonderful effects they have on your skin, why not try it out?