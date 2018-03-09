6 Home Remedies To Treat Redness Of The Face

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera reduces inflammation of the skin, since it has anti-inflammatory properties.

How to do: Wash your face with warm water. Cut open an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel from it in a bowl. Apply the gel on the infected area and wait until it is dry. Wash it off with lukewarm water. For faster results, repeat this several times in a day.

2. Green Tea

Green tea also has anti-inflammatory properties and skin rejuvenating properties that help in reducing the redness of the skin.

How to do: This is a very simple process. Make some green tea and keep it in the fridge to cool. After it's refrigerated, dip a cotton bowl or a clean cloth into the green tea and apply it on the affected area. Repeat this thrice in a day for better results.

3. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is the best natural moisturizer for the skin. This helps in keeping the skin hydrated and thus reduces the redness of the skin.

How to do: Wash your face thoroughly. Take some coconut oil and apply it on your face with a cotton pad. Gently massage it on your face. Wash it off after 30 minutes. You can repeat this twice in a day for a month to get faster results.

4. Oatmeal

Oatmeal also has anti-inflammatory properties that can be a cure to itchiness, burning sensation of the skin, etc. Oatmeal is easily available in all the stores these days.

How to do: Take ½ a cup of oatmeal and powder it in a blender. Make a fine powder and add ¼th cup of water to make a paste. Apply this paste on the inflamed area and let it dry for 20 minutes. Wash it off after 20 minutes in cold water and pat dry with a cloth towel. Repeat this twice a day.

5. Cucumber Mask

Cucumber has hydrating minerals that help in keeping the skin hydrated. This will help in reducing the dryness and itchiness of the skin.

How to do: All you need is a chilled cucumber for this. Peel off the cucumber and grate it. Apply the grated cucumber as a mask on the face. Let it dry for about 30 minutes before washing it off. Do this every day for a month and you can see a huge difference.

6. Petroleum Jelly

An age-old solution for many skin problems, petroleum jelly helps in moisturizing the skin. Thus, it prevents the skin from drying and causing redness. However, this method is not recommended if you have an acne-prone skin.

How to do: Wash your face with normal water and pat dry. Apply some petroleum jelly on the inflamed area or the whole of the face and leave it overnight. Repeat this every day before going to bed for a month to see the results.