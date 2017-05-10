Grapeseed Oil: Benefits And How To Use It For Skin & Hair Skin Care lekhaka-Amruta Agnihotri

At a time when there are so many women who have to deal with skin and hair problems on a daily basis, home remedies come as a blessing. One such home remedy that works the best for both skin and hair is grapeseed oil. It is well-known for the amazing benefits it offers.

Extracted from the seeds of grapes, grapeseed oil is an excellent moisturiser and is a preferred choice of most women when it comes to haircare. It contains linoleic acid along with omega-3 fatty acids that promise to make your hair shiny, smooth, and healthy. [1]

Speaking of skincare, grapeseed oil contains omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E which make it a premium choice of most women. It not only helps to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay, but also makes your skin healthy and glowing. Besides, it also contains high levels of linoleic acid that helps to unclog the pores on your skin and keep it away from dirt, dust, and pollution.

Listed below are some ways to include them in your beauty regime.

Benefits Of Grapeseed Oil And How To Use It For Skin & Hair

A. For skin

1. Tightens skin

Banana improves the elasticity of your skin and helps in tightening the pores, thus treating sagging skin. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp mashed banana pulp

1 tsp honey

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Prevents ageing

Coffee powder, along with grapeseed oil, smoothens the face and reduces fine lines. It clears the skin by removing dead skin cells.

Ingredients

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp coffee powder (finely grounded)

How to do

Add both the ingredients to a bowl and whisk them together until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Treats acne

Lemon possesses astringent properties that make it a premium choice for treating acne. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do



Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your face with it for about 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Prevents dryness

Aloe vera gel contains skin moisturising properties. It makes your skin soft and supple. It also prevents dryness.[4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp olive oil

How to do

Add some grapeseed oil and aloe vera gel to a bowl and mix until you get a consistent paste.

Next, add some olive oil to it and mix well.

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

B. For hair

1. Prevents hair loss

Grapeseed oil contains vitamin E and linoleic acid that promote hair growth. You can make a home-made hair mask using grapeseed oil, lavender oil, jojoba oil, honey and egg for preventing hair loss. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

2 tbsp lavender essential oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

1 tbsp honey

1 egg

How to do

In a bowl, crack open the egg and mix it with honey.

Whisk both the ingredients together until they blend into one and set it aside.

Now, take a small pan, and add all the given oils in it one by one and allow it to warm up on a low flame.

Heat the oil concoction for about 20-30 seconds until it's slightly warm (warm enough for you to apply it on your scalp.) Turn off the heat.

Now add the egg and honey mixture to the oil concoction and blend it all together until you get a sticky paste.

Divide your hair into two equal partitions. Start with one partition at a time.

Divide the selected partition into smaller sections and start applying the mixture on each and every section using a brush.

Cover your head with a shower cap and let it stay for 30 minutes.

Wash off your hair using a mild sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this mask once in every 15 days for the desired result.

2. Treats dandruff

Grapeseed oil and tea tree oil contain emollients and nutrients that treat the dry and flaky scalp, thus treating dandruff with regular use. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp tea tree oil

1 tsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Next, add some coconut oil to it and whisk all the ingredients together.

Heat the mixture for about a few seconds.

Divide your hair into two partitions.

Divide the selected partition into smaller sections and start applying the mixture on each and every section.

Massage your scalp with the oil concoction. Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

3. Strengthens hair

Grape seed oil contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps to build tissue, thus strengthening your hair. On the other hand, coconut milk helps to condition your hair while giving your scalp a vitamin C boost. It also helps to straighten your hair naturally.

Ingredients

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

I tbsp coconut milk

How to do

Combine some grapeseed oil and coconut milk in a bowl.

Add some lemon juice to it and mix well until you get a consistent paste.

Brush your hair and remove any knots.

Next, divide your hair into two equal partitions.

Divide the selected partition into smaller sections and start applying the mixture on each and every section.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair - from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

