12 Simple & Easy Home-made Body Scrubs For Different Skin Problems

It feels good to pamper your skin with some soothing and moisturising body scrubs, right? And, you probably cannot go to a spa or a salon every time you feel like pampering your skin with the goodness of body scrubs. Then why not include them in your skin care routine and pamper yourself with it whenever you want?

Body scrubs have a lot of benefits to offer. They are made of ingredients that are effective in treating acne, pimples, blemishes, and dark spots. Some also possess antioxidants that protect your skin from any kind of damage and keep it away from free radicals.

Our kitchen shelves are loaded with so many essential ingredients that can make up for a face scrub which can help you get rid of your skin concerns. Listed below are some amazing home-made body scrubs for soft, glowing skin.

1. Coffee & Olive Oil Body Scrub

Loaded with antiageing properties, coffee is one of the choicest options of women when it comes to using home-made body scrubs. Coffee contains caffeine which is linked to antiageing and other skin benefits. [1]

Ingredients

¼ cup coarsely grounded coffee

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

How to do

Combine both coffee and olive oil in a bowl and mix them together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about 2-3 minutes.

Let it stay for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

2. Coconut Oil & Sugar Body Scrub

Coconut oil exfoliates your skin, cleanses, and moisturises it. It can be used as a scrub for soft, glowing skin when used in combination with sugar.[2]

Ingredients

½ cup coconut oil

¼ cup granulated sugar

How to do

Add half a cup of coconut oil to a bowl.

Next, add some sugar.

Mix both the ingredients well and scrub your body with it for about 4-5 minutes.

Let it stay for another 5 minutes and then proceed to wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

3. Honey, Vanilla, & Peppermint Body Scrub

Honey is known its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep skin problems like acne and pimples at bay. It also possesses antioxidants that give you soft, glowing skin in no time. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

A few drops of vanilla essence

10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil

½ cup brown sugar

How to do

Mix some honey and vanilla essence in a bowl.

Add a few drops of peppermint essential oil to it and mix well.

Next, add some brown sugar and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for a few minutes.

Wash it off and repeat this process once a week for desired results.

4. Epsom Salt Body Scrub

Known for its exfoliating properties, Epsom salt helps to make your skin smooth when used as a body scrub.[4]

Ingredients

1 cup Epsom salt

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Combine a cup of Epsom salt and jojoba oil in a bowl and mix them together.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about 2-3 minutes.

Let it stay for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once a week for dry skin, twice a week for normal skin, and thrice a week for oily skin.

5. Oatmeal Body Scrub

Oatmeal exfoliates your skin when used topically. Moreover, it helps to get rid of dead skin cells and even soothes irritated skin. [5]

Ingredients

½ cup coarsely grounded oatmeal

½ cup raw honey

4 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Mix some coarsely grounded oatmeal and raw honey in a bowl.

Add a few drops of jojoba oil to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about two minutes.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

6. Lemon & Turmeric Body Scrub

Rich in vitamin C, lemon nourishes your skin and exfoliates it. It also acts as an antiageing agent. When used topically, it helps to restore your skin pH levels and maintain its acidic level, thus keeping it soft and supple.[6]

Ingredients

1 whole lemon

2 tbsp granulated sugar

½ tsp turmeric

How to do

Squeeze out the juice of a lemon and add it to a bowl.

Next, add some sugar and turmeric to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it in a circular motion for a few minutes.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

7. Yoghurt & Sugar Body Scrub

Those having dry skin should use yoghurt and sugar body scrub regularly. It possesses excellent skin cleansing properties that help to get rid of dead skin cells and other impurities, thus making your skin soft and glowing.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp yoghurt

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp honey

4 tbsp granulated sugar

How to do

Mix some granulated sugar and honey in a bowl.

Add olive oil to it in the given quantity and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about two minutes.

Leave it on for about 10- 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for desired results.

8. Sea Salt Body Scrub

Rich in minerals and other skin exfoliating agents, sea salts keep your skin younger looking and healthy. They also help to improve the texture of your skin.[8]

Ingredients

1 cup sea salt

½ cup olive oil

10 drops of tea tree essential oil

How to do

Combine a cup of sea salt and olive oil in a bowl and mix them together.

Next, add some tea tree essential oil to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about 5-10 minutes.

Let it stay for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once a week for dry skin, twice a week for normal skin, and thrice a week for oily skin.

9. Mango & Coconut Oil Body Scrub

Loaded with vitamins A, C, E, beta carotene and powerful antioxidants, mango rejuvenates your skin, improves your complexion, and keeps your skin youthful and glowing. You can combine it with coconut oil to get the best of both the ingredients. [9]

Ingredients

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup coconut oil

¼ cup mango cubes

How to do

Mix some granulated sugar and coconut oil in a bowl.

Add chopped mango cubes to it in the given quantity and mix well. Smash the mango cubes while mixing it with other ingredients.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about five minutes.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

10. Banana Body Scrub

A great skin exfoliator, banana helps to get rid of excess sebum from your skin's surface. It also contains vitamins like E & C which give you clear and glowing skin in no time. [10]

Ingredients

1 mashed banana

4 tbsp sugar

How to do

Mash a banana and add it to a bowl.

Add some granulated sugar to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your body with it in a circular motion.

Keep scrubbing for about 3-5 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

11. Ginger & Olive Oil Body Scrub

Loaded with antioxidants that prevent free radical damage to your skin, ginger also helps to maintain the elasticity of your skin and improve your skin tone. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp coarsely chopped & blended ginger

1 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Combine some olive oil and coarsely chopped & blended ginger in a bowl and mix them together.

Next, add some jojoba oil to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about 5-10 minutes.

Let it stay for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

12. Lavender & Sea Salt Body Scrub

Lavender possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help to soothe your skin. It also seeps deep into your skin, thus giving you a glowing and radiant look with regular and prolonged use. [12]

Ingredients

1 cup sea salt

4 tbsp olive oil

10 drops of lavender essential oil

How to do

Mix some sea salt and olive oil in a bowl.

Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to it and mix well.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your body with it for about five minutes.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process once a week for dry skin, twice a week for normal skin, and thrice a week for oily skin.