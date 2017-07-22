12 Simple & Easy Home-made Body Scrubs For Different Skin Problems

It feels good to pamper your skin with some soothing and moisturising body scrubs, right? And, you probably cannot go to a spa or a salon every time you feel like pampering your skin with the goodness of body scrubs. Then why not include them in your skin care routine and pamper yourself with it whenever you want?
Body scrubs have a lot of benefits to offer. They are made of ingredients that are effective in treating acne, pimples, blemishes, and dark spots. Some also possess antioxidants that protect your skin from any kind of damage and keep it away from free radicals.
Our kitchen shelves are loaded with so many essential ingredients that can make up for a face scrub which can help you get rid of your skin concerns. Listed below are some amazing home-made body scrubs for soft, glowing skin.
1. Coffee & Olive Oil Body Scrub
Loaded with antiageing properties, coffee is one of the choicest options of women when it comes to using home-made body scrubs. Coffee contains caffeine which is linked to antiageing and other skin benefits. [1]
Ingredients
- ¼ cup coarsely grounded coffee
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
How to do
- Combine both coffee and olive oil in a bowl and mix them together.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about 2-3 minutes.
- Let it stay for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
2. Coconut Oil & Sugar Body Scrub
Coconut oil exfoliates your skin, cleanses, and moisturises it. It can be used as a scrub for soft, glowing skin when used in combination with sugar.[2]
Ingredients
- ½ cup coconut oil
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
How to do
- Add half a cup of coconut oil to a bowl.
- Next, add some sugar.
- Mix both the ingredients well and scrub your body with it for about 4-5 minutes.
- Let it stay for another 5 minutes and then proceed to wash it off.
- Repeat this once a week for desired results.
3. Honey, Vanilla, & Peppermint Body Scrub
Honey is known its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep skin problems like acne and pimples at bay. It also possesses antioxidants that give you soft, glowing skin in no time. [3]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp honey
- A few drops of vanilla essence
- 10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil
- ½ cup brown sugar
How to do
- Mix some honey and vanilla essence in a bowl.
- Add a few drops of peppermint essential oil to it and mix well.
- Next, add some brown sugar and mix well.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for a few minutes.
- Wash it off and repeat this process once a week for desired results.
4. Epsom Salt Body Scrub
Known for its exfoliating properties, Epsom salt helps to make your skin smooth when used as a body scrub.[4]
Ingredients
- 1 cup Epsom salt
- 2 tbsp jojoba oil
How to do
- Combine a cup of Epsom salt and jojoba oil in a bowl and mix them together.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about 2-3 minutes.
- Let it stay for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process once a week for dry skin, twice a week for normal skin, and thrice a week for oily skin.
5. Oatmeal Body Scrub
Oatmeal exfoliates your skin when used topically. Moreover, it helps to get rid of dead skin cells and even soothes irritated skin. [5]
Ingredients
- ½ cup coarsely grounded oatmeal
- ½ cup raw honey
- 4 tbsp jojoba oil
How to do
- Mix some coarsely grounded oatmeal and raw honey in a bowl.
- Add a few drops of jojoba oil to it and mix well.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about two minutes.
- Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
6. Lemon & Turmeric Body Scrub
Rich in vitamin C, lemon nourishes your skin and exfoliates it. It also acts as an antiageing agent. When used topically, it helps to restore your skin pH levels and maintain its acidic level, thus keeping it soft and supple.[6]
Ingredients
- 1 whole lemon
- 2 tbsp granulated sugar
- ½ tsp turmeric
How to do
- Squeeze out the juice of a lemon and add it to a bowl.
- Next, add some sugar and turmeric to it and mix well.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it in a circular motion for a few minutes.
- Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
7. Yoghurt & Sugar Body Scrub
Those having dry skin should use yoghurt and sugar body scrub regularly. It possesses excellent skin cleansing properties that help to get rid of dead skin cells and other impurities, thus making your skin soft and glowing.[7]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp yoghurt
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp honey
- 4 tbsp granulated sugar
How to do
- Mix some granulated sugar and honey in a bowl.
- Add olive oil to it in the given quantity and mix well.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about two minutes.
- Leave it on for about 10- 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for desired results.
8. Sea Salt Body Scrub
Rich in minerals and other skin exfoliating agents, sea salts keep your skin younger looking and healthy. They also help to improve the texture of your skin.[8]
Ingredients
- 1 cup sea salt
- ½ cup olive oil
- 10 drops of tea tree essential oil
How to do
- Combine a cup of sea salt and olive oil in a bowl and mix them together.
- Next, add some tea tree essential oil to it and mix well.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about 5-10 minutes.
- Let it stay for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process once a week for dry skin, twice a week for normal skin, and thrice a week for oily skin.
9. Mango & Coconut Oil Body Scrub
Loaded with vitamins A, C, E, beta carotene and powerful antioxidants, mango rejuvenates your skin, improves your complexion, and keeps your skin youthful and glowing. You can combine it with coconut oil to get the best of both the ingredients. [9]
Ingredients
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup coconut oil
- ¼ cup mango cubes
How to do
- Mix some granulated sugar and coconut oil in a bowl.
- Add chopped mango cubes to it in the given quantity and mix well. Smash the mango cubes while mixing it with other ingredients.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about five minutes.
- Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
10. Banana Body Scrub
A great skin exfoliator, banana helps to get rid of excess sebum from your skin's surface. It also contains vitamins like E & C which give you clear and glowing skin in no time. [10]
Ingredients
- 1 mashed banana
- 4 tbsp sugar
How to do
- Mash a banana and add it to a bowl.
- Add some granulated sugar to it and mix well.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your body with it in a circular motion.
- Keep scrubbing for about 3-5 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
11. Ginger & Olive Oil Body Scrub
Loaded with antioxidants that prevent free radical damage to your skin, ginger also helps to maintain the elasticity of your skin and improve your skin tone. [11]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 4 tbsp coarsely chopped & blended ginger
- 1 tbsp jojoba oil
How to do
- Combine some olive oil and coarsely chopped & blended ginger in a bowl and mix them together.
- Next, add some jojoba oil to it and mix well.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your body with it for about 5-10 minutes.
- Let it stay for another 10 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process once a week for desired results.
12. Lavender & Sea Salt Body Scrub
Lavender possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help to soothe your skin. It also seeps deep into your skin, thus giving you a glowing and radiant look with regular and prolonged use. [12]
Ingredients
- 1 cup sea salt
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 10 drops of lavender essential oil
How to do
- Mix some sea salt and olive oil in a bowl.
- Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to it and mix well.
- Take a generous amount of the mixture and gently scrub your body with it for about five minutes.
- Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process once a week for dry skin, twice a week for normal skin, and thrice a week for oily skin.
- [1] Takahashi, K., & Ishigami, A. (2017). Anti-aging effects of coffee.Aging,9(8), 1863-1864.
- [2] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70.
- [3] Burlando, B., & Cornara, L. (2013).Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, 12(4), 306–313.
- [4] Rudolf R. D. (1917). The use of Epsom salts, historically considered.Canadian Medical Association journal,7(12), 1069-1071.
- [5] Feily, A., Kazerouni, A., Pazyar, N., & Yaghoobi, R. (2012).Oatmeal in dermatology: A brief review. Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology, 78(2), 142.
- [6] Kim, D.-B., Shin, G.-H., Kim, J.-M., Kim, Y.-H., Lee, J.-H., Lee, J. S., … Lee, O.-H. (2016).Antioxidant and anti-ageing activities of citrus-based juice mixture. Food Chemistry, 194, 920–927.
- [7] Vaughn, A. R., & Sivamani, R. K. (2015).Effects of Fermented Dairy Products on Skin: A Systematic Review. The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, 21(7), 380–385.
- [8] Proksch, E., Nissen, H.-P., Bremgartner, M., & Urquhart, C. (2005).Bathing in a magnesium-rich Dead Sea salt solution improves skin barrier function, enhances skin hydration, and reduces inflammation in atopic dry skin. International Journal of Dermatology, 44(2), 151–157.
- [9] Song, J. H., Bae, E. Y., Choi, G., Hyun, J. W., Lee, M. Y., Lee, H. W., & Chae, S. (2013).Protective effect of mango (Mangifera indicaL.) against UVB-induced skin aging in hairless mice. Photodermatology, Photoimmunology & Photomedicine, 29(2), 84–89.
- [10] Sundaram, S., Anjum, S., Dwivedi, P., & Rai, G. K. (2011).Antioxidant Activity and Protective effect of Banana Peel against Oxidative Hemolysis of Human Erythrocyte at Different Stages of Ripening. Applied Biochemistry and Biotechnology, 164(7), 1192–1206.
- [11] Mashhadi, N. S., Ghiasvand, R., Askari, G., Hariri, M., Darvishi, L., & Mofid, M. R. (2013). Anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory effects of ginger in health and physical activity: review of current evidence.International journal of preventive medicine,4(Suppl 1), S36-42.
- [12] Mori, H. M., Kawanami, H., Kawahata, H., & Aoki, M. (2016). Wound healing potential of lavender oil by acceleration of granulation and wound contraction through induction of TGF-β in a rat model.BMC complementary and alternative medicine,16, 144.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Kerala: PM Modi Inaugurates Kollam Bypass; Assures 100 Percent Rural Connectivity
-
- India vs Australia 2nd ODI; As It Happened — Kohli, Dhoni Power India To 6-Wicket Win
- New Maruti Wagon R 2019 — Exterior And Interiors Revealed In Official Video
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Teased To Be Priced Around Rs. 8,500
- Interim Budget 2019 May Increase Income Tax Exemption Limit To Rs. 5 Lakh
- Every Place You Need To Visit If You Are A First-timer In Una
- Kangana Takes A Jibe At Bollywood Again!
- Lisa Ray's Nature-Inspired Dress Makes For An Ideal Evening Party Wear