12 Simple And Easy Home Remedies To Treat Age Spots Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

As we age, our skin starts to lose its shine and elasticity and we face may skin issues. And our lifestyle doesn't exactly help with the matter either. Ageing is a process that we have no control over. What we can do is taking care of ourselves and our skin.

Age spots are brown spots, otherwise known as liver spots, on the skin that become more and more evident as we age. Prolonged exposure to the sun can also cause age spots.

Another reason for these is the excess production of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour. So how do we prevent these age spots? Of course, taking care of your skin is the best way. But if you already have them, how can you treat them?

Well, home remedies come to your rescue here. In this article, we have jotted down the best home remedies that you can use to treat the age spots.

1. Lemon & Yogurt

Lemon & yogurt are a power-packed combination to treat the age spots. The citrus fruit lemon is rich is in vitamin C that rejuvenates the skin and acts as a natural bleaching agent to lighten and brighten your skin. [1] Lactic acid present in yogurt gently exfoliates the skin and keep it moisturised. [2]

Ingredients

1 lemon

1 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

In a bowl, squeeze out the juice from the lemon.

Add yogurt in it and mix well.

Apply the resultant mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Rinse it off using water.

Use this remedy 2 times in a week for the desired result.

2. Buttermilk & Gram Flour Face pack

Gram flour cleanses the skin by removing the dirt and impurities from the skin. Rich in lactic acid, buttermilk gently exfoliates the skin and gives it a soothing effect. [3] Thanks to its astringent properties, it tightens skin pores and treats skin issues like spots and blemishes.

Ingredients

1 tbsp buttermilk

2 tbsp gram flour

1 tsp tomato juice

½ tsp turmeric powder

Method of use

In a bowl, mix buttermilk and gram flour together to make a paste.

Now add tomato juice and turmeric powder in it and mix everything together well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

3. Castor Oil

Castor oil is a treat for your skin as it helps to tackle various skin issues. It deeply moisturises the skin and keeps it hydrated. It is rich in fatty acids that penetrate deep into the skin and nourish it and hence it treats issues such as spots and blemishes. [4]

Ingredient

Castor oil (as needed)

Method of use

Dip a cotton ball into the castor oil.

Apply the oil on the affected areas using this cotton ball.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. Olive Oil & Vinegar

Olive oil is packed with various vitamins and fatty acids that benefit the skin. It protects the skin from damage and nourishes it from inside to get rid of those age spots. [5] Vinegar helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin and treat irritated and dull skin. It provides a healthy glow to your skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp vinegar

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off and pat your face dry.

5. Onion, Apple Cider Vinegar & Honey

Onion and apple cider vinegar both are helpful in treating age spots. The antibacterial properties of onion help to maintain healthy skin and the antioxidant properties help to remove impurities, dead skin cells and get rid of spots and pigmentation. [6] Apple cider vinegar has antioxidant properties that prevent signs of ageing such as fine line and wrinkles. Besides, it contains alpha hydroxy acids that exfoliate the skin to remove dead cells and impurities. It, thus, treats age spots. [7] Add honey to this combination to provide a hydrating and soothing effect to the skin.

Ingredients

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp onion juice

2-3 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl to get a smooth mixture.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Now using a wet cloth, wipe it off.

Rinse the area using cold water and pat dry.

Finish it off using a moisturiser.

6. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is an effective home remedy used to treat various skin issues. Being a store-house of essential vitamins and minerals, it nourishes the skin. The antioxidant properties of aloe vera give you a youthful skin. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that soothe and rejuvenate the skin. [8] Use the freshly scooped aloe vera gel to tackle age spots.

Ingredient

Aloe vera gel (as needed)

Method of use

Cut an aloe leaf and scoop out the gel from it in a bowl.

Gently massage the aloe vera gel on the affected area.

Let it dry and soak into your skin.

You can rinse it off using water if it feels sticky.

Use this remedy twice a day for the best results.

7. Chickpeas

Chickpeas contain vitamin A, E and C that make the skin soft and supple while protecting it from damage. [9] They heal the skin and help you get rid of your age spots.

Ingredients

¼ cup water

½ cup boiled chickpeas

Method of use

Take the chickpeas in a bowl.

Slowly add water and mash the chickpeas using a fork to make a paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

Once dry, the paste can be peeled off.

8. Papaya Pulp

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that moisturises the skin. [10] The alpha hydroxy acids present in papaya exfoliate the skin to remove skin impurities. It also has skin lightening properties and thus helps in treating age spots.

Ingredient

2-3 cubes of ripe papaya

Method of use

Put the papaya cubes in a bowl and mash them well.

Apply the mashed pulp on the affected area.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

9. Sandalwood Paste

Sandalwood removes the skin impurities and thus cleanses it. It soothes your skin and has a calming effect on the skin. Besides, it has antiageing properties and helps to get rid of age spots and blemishes to brighten your skin. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

In a bowl, take the sandalwood powder.

Add enough rose water in it to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

10. Potato & Honey

Rich is vitamin C, potato rejuvenates your skin. It has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from damage. [12] It has bleaching properties that lighten the skin to treat the age spots. The combination of potato and honey makes up for an effective home remedy to give a refreshing treat to the skin. [13]

Ingredients

1 potato

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Grate the potato into a bowl.

Add honey into the bowl and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

11. Turmeric And Milk Paste

Turmeric has a soothing and healing effect on the skin. It helps to prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. Besides, it treats skin issues such as acne and pigmentation. [14] It is thus quite effective in treating age spots. Milk exfoliates the skin to remove dull and dry skin and aids in getting rid of dark spots.

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

1-2 tsp milk

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply this mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off using water.

12. Tomato

Tomato acts as a natural bleaching agent to lighten and brighten the skin. Rich in lycopene, tomato has antioxidant properties to prevent skin damage. [15] Just rubbing a tomato on your skin can do the trick and help treat age spots.

Ingredient

1 tomato

Method of use

Cut the tomato in half.

Gently rub one half of the tomato on the affected area for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using normal water and pat dry.

View Article References [1] Oikeh, E. I., Omoregie, E. S., Oviasogie, F. E., & Oriakhi, K. (2015). Phytochemical, antimicrobial, and antioxidant activities of different citrus juice concentrates.Food science & nutrition,4(1), 103–109. doi:10.1002/fsn3.268 [2] Rendon, M. I., Berson, D. S., Cohen, J. L., Roberts, W. E., Starker, I., & Wang, B. (2010). Evidence and considerations in the application of chemical peels in skin disorders and aesthetic resurfacing.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,3(7), 32–43. [3] Eszenyi, P., Sztrik, A., Babka, B., & Prokisch, J. (2011). Elemental, nano-sized (100-500 nm) selenium production by probiotic lactic acid bacteria.International Journal of Bioscience, Biochemistry and Bioinformatics,1(2), 148. [4] Patel, V. R., Dumancas, G. G., Kasi Viswanath, L. C., Maples, R., & Subong, B. J. (2016). Castor Oil: Properties, Uses, and Optimization of Processing Parameters in Commercial Production.Lipid insights,9, 1–12. doi:10.4137/LPI.S40233 [5] Perricone, N. V. (2002).U.S. Patent No. 6,437,004. Washington, DC: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. [6] Tabassum, N., & Hamdani, M. (2014). Plants used to treat skin diseases.Pharmacognosy reviews,8(15), 52. [7] Scheinberg R. (1994). Alpha-hydroxy acids for skin rejuvenation.The Western journal of medicine,160(4), 366–367. [8] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163. [9] Wallace, T. C., Murray, R., & Zelman, K. M. (2016). The Nutritional Value and Health Benefits of Chickpeas and Hummus.Nutrients,8(12), 766. doi:10.3390/nu8120766 [10] Mohamed Sadek K. (2012). Antioxidant and immunostimulant effect of carica papaya linn. Aqueous extract in acrylamide intoxicated rats.Acta informatica medica : AIM : journal of the Society for Medical Informatics of Bosnia & Herzegovina : casopis Drustva za medicinsku informatiku BiH,20(3), 180–185. doi:10.5455/aim.2012.20.180-185 [11] Datta, H. S., & Paramesh, R. (2010). Trends in aging and skin care: Ayurvedic concepts.Journal of Ayurveda and integrative medicine,1(2), 110–113. doi:10.4103/0975-9476.65081 [12] Al‐Saikhan, M. S., Howard, L. R., & Miller Jr, J. C. (1995). Antioxidant activity and total phenolics in different genotypes of potato (Solanum tuberosum, L.).Journal of food science,60(2), 341-343. [13] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A therapeutic agent for disorders of the skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1). [14] Sumiyoshi, M., & Kimura, Y. (2009). Effects of a turmeric extract (Curcuma longa) on chronic ultraviolet B irradiation-induced skin damage in melanin-possessing hairless mice.Phytomedicine,16(12), 1137-1143. [15] Pennathur, S., Maitra, D., Byun, J., Sliskovic, I., Abdulhamid, I., Saed, G. M., ... & Abu-Soud, H. M. (2010). Potent antioxidative activity of lycopene: A potential role in scavenging hypochlorous acid.Free Radical Biology and Medicine,49(2), 205-213.