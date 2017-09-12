Night Cream Can Now Be Made At Home Using Apples!

Skin care starts right from home and you always do not need to depend on heavy cosmetics for the same. Starting from preparing face masks, face scrubs, etc., now it's time to make some night cream.

Yes, a night cream can be used at home if you have all the ingredients and tools required. However, you have to prepare this appled-based night cream at home and use it within a week.

How about preparing this all-natural and fresh night cream during the weekend and pampering your skin with it all week long?

The best part about this night cream is; one, it can be prepared at home; two, you need only three ingredients; and three, it suits all skin types.

After a tiring day of work, cleanse, tone and then moisturize your skin with this homemade apple-based night cream for a complete refreshment.

Recipe For The DIY Apple-based Night Cream At Home

Ingredients Required:

1 apple

1 cup of olive oil

1/2 a cup of rose water

1 knife

1 glass bowl

1 mixing spoon

1 reserving container

A mixer grinder

A double boiler

Method:

Cut the apples, clear the seeds and cut it into very small pieces. Wash it atleast three times in tepid water and ensure the apples are clean. Pour the olive oil onto the chopped apples and toss. Put the olive oil coated apples in the mixer grinder and whip upto ten minutes. At the end, it should be a smooth yellow thick paste. Collect the apple paste in a glass bowl. Prepare a double boiler on the gas stove. Pour the apple mixture in the centre bowl and ensure to heat it on medium flame. After 15-20 minutes, remove the glass bowl very carefully and let the apple mix cool down. On the cold apple paste, add rose water and mix it with the spoon. Your DIY homemade apple-based night cream is ready and you can preserve this for up to a week in a reserving container.

*In case you feel your DIY homemade apple night cream is very liquidy in texture by the end, you can strain it once.