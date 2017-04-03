Mango Face Packs You Need To Try This Summer

Mango, popularly hailed as the king of fruits, is a powerhouse of skin-benefiting properties that can do wonders on your skin. Loaded with powerful antioxidants, vitamins C and E and collagen-boosting agents, mango has always been a true favourite for its numerous skin benefits.

Available during the summer season, this fruit can prove to be particularly effective in combating summer skin woes. As this season brings along with it a host of unsightly skin problems that can bring down a person's beauty quotient.

The soaring temperature adversely affects the state of the skin and makes it appear dehydrated, dull and lifeless. But, with the help of a mango, it is very much possible to ward off unappealing skin problems during the summer season.

Here, we've listed some of the mango face packs that you need to try during summers to make sure that your skin is at its best all through the season.

1. Face Mask To Refresh Your Skin

This easy-to-make mango pack can refresh your skin and help it achieve a dewy glow.

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon of Mango Pulp

½ Teaspoon of Almond Oil

1 Teaspoon of Raw Milk

How To Use:

- Put the ingredients in a bowl and stir thoroughly.

- Smear the pack on your face and let it sit there for 15 minutes.

- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

- Use this pack 2-3 times a week for speedy results.

2. Face Pack For Exfoliation

This homemade exfoliating pack will help your skin stay dirt-free all summer long.

What You'll Need:

3 Tablespoons of Mango Pulp

2-3 Teaspoons of Cooked Oatmeal

How To Use:

- Mix the stated components and apply it on to your skin.

- Gently scrub for a few minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water

- Use this exfoliating pack at least once a week for effective results.

3. Face Pack For Glowing Skin

This mango face pack can help your skin attain a radiant glow during the summer season.

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon of Mango Pulp

2 Teaspoons of Aloe Vera Gel

How To Use:

- Put the components in a bowl.

- Smear the resulting pack on your face and let it dry for 15-20 minutes.

- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

- Use this pack at least twice a week for visible results.

4. Face Pack To Maximize Hydration

Perfect for the summer season, this mango pack can give your skin a major boost of hydration and prevent it from getting dry.

What You'll Need:

2 Tablespoons of Mango Pulp

½ Teaspoon of Fuller's Earth

1 Teaspoon of Rose Water

How To Use:

- Create a blend of the ingredients and put the resulting pack on your face.

- Let it sit there for a good 10-15 minutes.

- Wash it off with lukewarm water.

- Use this pack twice a week for best results.

5. Face Pack For Acne-prone Skin

This particular mango face pack can help prevent breakouts on acne-prone skin during this time of the year.

What You'll Need:

1 Tablespoon of Mango Pulp

1 Teaspoon of Organic Honey

2-3 Drops of Tea Tree Oil

How To Use:

- Put all the components in a glass bowl and mix to get the pack ready.

- Spread it all over your face and leave it there for 15-20 minutes.

- Rinse it off with tepid water.

- Weekly application of this face pack can yield great results for your skin.

6. Face Pack For Tan Removal

This is the ultimate pack for removing tan from your skin and achieving an even skin tone.

What You'll Need:

2 Tablespoons of Mango Pulp

1 Tablespoon of Lemon Juice

1 Teaspoon of Tomato Pulp

How To Use:

- Put the ingredients in a glass bowl and stir to get the face pack ready.

- Smear it on your face and massage gently for a few minutes.

- Leave it there for another 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

- In a week, try using this pack 3-4 times to get rid of tanning from your skin.