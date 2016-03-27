10 Rosewater Face Packs For Glowing Skin Skin Care lekhaka-Amruta Agnihotri

Everyone wants glowing, beautiful, and spotless skin. For that, one thing that always works for people with any skin type is natural ingredients. Our kitchen shelves are loaded with so many essential ingredients that can make up for a face pack or a face scrub which can help you get rid of your skin concerns and give you glowing skin in no time.

And, when we talk about home remedies and all natural ingredients, what can be better than using rosewater for skin care? Rosewater offers a number of skin care benefits apart from imparting a natural glow. It possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are beneficial for your skin. [1] You can make home-made face packs using rosewater by combining it with various ingredients.

1. Rosewater & Gram Flour

Gram flour is one of the most commonly used natural ingredients for tan removal. It is also helpful in skin lightening. You can make a home-made face pack using rosewater and gram flour.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp gram flour

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a smooth, consistent mixture.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

2. Rosewater & Honey

Honey is a humectant that locks the moisture in your skin. [2] You can combine it with rosewater to make a home-made face pack for glowing skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Add some rosewater to a bowl.

Mix some honey with it and blend both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

3. Rosewater & Multani Mitti

Multani mitti is a natural clay and is also rich in minerals like silica, zinc, iron, magnesium, and oxides. Moreover, it has the tendency to absorb excess oil from the skin when used topically while at the same time unclogging the pores and cleaning dirt. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp multani mitti

How to do

Combine both multani mitti and rosewater in a bowl. Mix both the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry.

Apply the pack to your face and neck using a brush.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes or until it dries and then wash it off.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

4. Rosewater & Tomato

Tomato possesses astringent and antioxidant properties that help to reduce excess oil from your skin. Moreover, it also has the tendency to shrink pores and make your skin look oil-free and clear. Rich in antioxidants, tomatoes help to protect skin from damage. They contain a compound called lycopene which provides protection from photo damage. Besides, tomatoes help to maintain the elasticity of your skin due to the presence of Vitamin C in it. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp tomato juice

How to do

Combine both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to your face and neck.

Allow it to dry for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

5. Rosewater & Potato

Potatoes help in reducing dark spots and blemishes. It also reduces inflammation causes by rashes or bruises. It possesses antioxidants that protect your from skin from damage caused by pollution or sun. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp potato juice

How to do

Mix ome rosewater and potato juice in a bowl.

Apply it to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once or twice a week for desired results.

6. Rosewater & Yoghurt

Yoghurt is known to cleanse your skin and reduce the excess sebum production when used topically. It also moisturises and nourishes your skin. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Add some rosewater and yoghurt to a bowl and mix both the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry.

Apply the pack to your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes or until it dries.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

7. Rosewater & Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds contain antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. They also contain anti-ageing properties which make them a premium choice in a home-made face pack. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

How to do

Soak some frenugreek seeds in a cup of water overnight. Remove the seeds from the water in the morning and grind them with some rosewater to make a paste.

Transfer the paste to a bowl.

Use a brush to apply the paste to your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once or twice a week for desired results.

8. Rosewater & Egg

Loaded with proteins, egg contains skin tightening properties. It also improves your skin texture and ensures that your skin does not get too oily.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 egg

How to do

Add some rosewater to a bowl.

Crack open and egg add it to the rosewater. Whisk both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

9. Rosewater & Sandalwood Powder

Sandalwood contains antibacterial properties that keep skin conditions like acne, pimples, and dry skin at bay. Besides, it also contains skin lightening properties. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

How to do

Add some rosewater to a bowl.

Next, add some sandalwood powder to it and mix both the ingredients together until you get a consistent mixture.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry.

Apply the pack to your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

10. Rosewater & Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a great skin moisturiser. It hydrates and nourishes your skin, thus getting rid of the dryness. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Add some rosewater and some freshly extracted aloe vera gel to a bowl and mix both the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry.

Apply the pack to your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes or until it dries.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

Benefits Of Rosewater For Skin

Rosewater is one of the most commonly used natural ingredients for skin care. Listed below are some amazing benefits of rosewater for skin:

It possesses anti-inflammatory properties.

It maintains the pH balance of your skin.

It tones your skin and removes and dirt, dust or grime settled on it.

It helps to prevent acne and pimples.

It hydrates, nourishes, and moisturises your skin.

It reduces the puffiness under your eyes.

It also works as an anti-ageing agent.

It refreshes your skin and makes it soft and supple.

Do try these amazing rosewater-enriched face packs for glowing and beautiful skin and see the amazing difference for yourself!

