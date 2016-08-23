Natural Ingredients To Tackle Oily Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Our skin produces natural oils that are needed to protect our skin and keep it moisturised. But when these natural oils are produced in excess, your skin becomes oily. The grease or shine on your face is the result of that. It can also lead to clogged pores.

Dealing with oily skin requires more effort and patience than other skin types. You need to take care of oily skin on a regular basis. Acne, pimples, blackheads and whiteheads are the usual give away signs of oily skin.

It is a challenge to manage oily skin. But when done in the right way, it isn't that difficult. The first thing you need to keep in mind is not to wash the face too often. This strips the skin of its natural oils and worsens the situation. The second thing you need to take care of is not to use too many products. This can actually harm your skin.

A great alternative to handle oily skin is to go natural. There are many natural ingredients out there, many of which you can find in your kitchen, that can help deal with oily skin.

Let's go ahead and see the natural ingredients can help those with oily skin.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known for its soothing and moisturising effect. Aloe vera acts as a natural astringent to tighten the pores. It absorbs the excess oil from the skin and thus helps to deal with the oily skin. The antibacterial properties of aloe vera kills the acne-causing bacteria and treats acne. It has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and treat the scars left by acne and pimples.[1]

2. Lemon

Rich in vitamin C, lemon contains citric acid[2] that helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin. Lemon helps to brighten the skin[3] and treat the issue of hyperpigmentation. The antibacterial properties of lemon[4] keep the harmful bacteria away, thus preventing acne. It has antioxidant properties[5] that fight the free radical damage to keep your skin healthy.

3. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a wonderful treat for your skin, especially oily skin. The astringent properties of tea tree oil help to control excess oil. The oil possesses antibacterial properties that keep the bacteria and thus the acne away from your skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil soothe the skin and treat the scars on the skin. Being an antiseptic, it heals and rejuvenates the skin.[6]

One important thing to remember while using tea tree oil is to never apply the tea tree oil directly to the skin. For every 1-2 drops of tea tree oil, add 12 drops of any carrier oil such as coconut oil.

4. Turmeric

Known as the golden spice, turmeric works wonders for your skin. It has antibacterial properties that help get rid of the acne-causing bacteria. The anti-inflammatory properties of this spice give a soothing effect to the skin.

It also has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and prevent premature ageing.[7] Turmeric is quite helpful while dealing with hyperpigmentation.[8] Moreover, it exfoliates the skin to remove dirt and impurities and helps to shrink the skin pores.

5. Honey

Honey is a natural humectant that exfoliates the skin without stripping it off the natural oils. It thus helps to remove the impurities from the skin and cleanse it. It moisturises the skin. It has vitamin C that boosts the collagen production and makes the skin form.

The antiseptic and antibacterial properties of honey heal the skin and prevent acne. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin. Additionally, it has various minerals and amino acids that benefit the skin.[9]

6. Sandalwood

Popularly known for its medicinal properties, sandalwood is quite effective while dealing with oily skin. It has antiseptic properties that heal the skin. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of sandalwood keep the skin away from harmful bacteria and provide a soothing effect to the skin. The antioxidant properties of sandalwood protect the skin from free radical damage and prevent the signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.[10]

7. Cucumber

Cucumber has astringent properties that remove the excess oil and impurities from the skin. It also helps to tighten the skin pores. The huge water content of cucumber moisturises the skin, without making it oily. The antioxidant properties of cucumber protect the skin from free radical damage.[11] The vitamin C present in cucumber[12] maintains the oil balance of the skin.

8. Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil acts as a humectant and helps to lock moisture in the skin.[13] As it is quite similar to sebum, the oil produced by the skin, jojoba oil tricks the skin into curbing the excess production of sebum, thus helps to manage the oily skin.

The antibacterial and antioxidant properties of the oil also help to keep the skin healthy and protect it from damage.[14]

9. Oats

Oats gently exfoliate the skin. They remove the dirt and impurities from the skin while soothing the skin. Oats have antioxidant properties that prevent free radical damage and thus the signs of ageing. Oats also contain amino acids and fats that make them an emollient to keep the skin moisturised.[15]

10. Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain salicylic acid and this compound is helpful in exfoliating the skin to remove toxins and impurities from the skin. They have astringent properties that help to tighten the skin pores and thus manage oily skin. They also have antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and gives it a youthful look.[16]

11. Witch Hazel

Witch hazel has astringent properties due to the presence of tannins that shrink the skin pores and hence control the excess oil on the skin. It has antioxidant properties that protect the skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of witch hazel soothe the skin and treat the acne scars.[17]

12. Olive Oil

Olive oil seals the moisture in your skin, thus help to control the excess oil. It has antioxidant properties that maintain healthy skin.[18] It maintains the pH balance of your skin. Olive oil has antimicrobial properties[19] that treat the issues common in oily skin such as pimples and acne. It cleanses your skin without clogging the pores.

13. Kaolin Clay

Kaolin clay penetrates into the skin to remove the excess oil from the skin. It exfoliates the skin gently and removes the dirt and impurities from the skin. It has various minerals that nourish the skin and prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. It removes the dead skin cells and leaves you with healthy and nourished skin.

14. Papaya

Papaya contains vitamins A and C,[20] and thus has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and keeps it healthy. Papaya contains enzyme papain,[21] that is very effective in skin lightening and skin renewal. It also removes the excess oil from the skin and helps to unclog the skin pores.

15. Raw Milk

Raw milk contains calcium[22] and alpha-hydroxy acids[23] that nourish the skin. It controls the excess oil on the skin. It deeply moisturises the skin and makes it soft without clogging the skin pores.

16. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has antibacterial properties[24] that keep the bacteria at bay and thus prevents issues like acne and pimples. It exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells. It also helps to control the excess oil on the skin.

17. Salt

Salt helps to control excess oil. It deeply cleanses the skin. It has antimicrobial properties [25] that keep the skin clean and prevents the issue of acne.

18. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar being acidic in nature, removes the excess oil from the skin. It has antimicrobial properties[26] that keep the harmful bacteria away from the skin and thus prevents acne and pimples. It also helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin.

View Article References [1] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163-6. [2] Bennett, A. H., & Tarbert, D. J. (1933). Vitamin C in Citrus juices.The Biochemical journal,27(4), 1294-301. [3] Smit, N., Vicanova, J., & Pavel, S. (2009). The hunt for natural skin whitening agents.International journal of molecular sciences,10(12), 5326-49. doi:10.3390/ijms10125326 [4] Tomotake, H., Koga, T., Yamato, M., KASSU, A., & OTA, F. (2006). Antibacterial activity of citrus fruit juices against Vibrio species.Journal of nutritional science and vitaminology,52(2), 157-160. [5] Oikeh, E. I., Omoregie, E. S., Oviasogie, F. E., & Oriakhi, K. (2015). Phytochemical, antimicrobial, and antioxidant activities of different citrus juice concentrates.Food science & nutrition,4(1), 103-109 [6] Carson, C. F., Hammer, K. A., & Riley, T. V. (2006). Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) oil: a review of antimicrobial and other medicinal properties.Clinical microbiology reviews,19(1), 50-62. [7] Vaughn, A. R., Branum, A., & Sivamani, R. K. (2016). Effects of turmeric (Curcuma longa) on skin health: a systematic review of the clinical evidence.Phytotherapy Research,30(8), 1243-1264. [8] Hollinger, J. C., Angra, K., & Halder, R. M. (2018). Are Natural Ingredients Effective in the Management of Hyperpigmentation? A Systematic Review.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,11(2), 28-37. [9] Ajibola, A., Chamunorwa, J. P., & Erlwanger, K. H. (2012). Nutraceutical values of natural honey and its contribution to human health and wealth.Nutrition & metabolism,9, 61. doi:10.1186/1743-7075-9-61 [10] Kumar D. (2011). Anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antioxidant activities of methanolic wood extract of Pterocarpus santalinus L.Journal of pharmacology & pharmacotherapeutics,2(3), 200-2. [11] Jung, S., Kim, J. S., Cho, K. Y., Tae, G. S., & Kang, B. G. (2000). Antioxidant responses of cucumber (Cucumis sativus) to photoinhibition and oxidative stress induced by norflurazon under high and low PPFDs.Plant Science,153(2), 145-154. [12] Kosheleva, O. V., & Kodentsova, V. M. (2013). Vitamin C in fruits and vegetables.Voprosy pitaniia,82(3), 45-52. [13] Estanqueiro, M., Conceição, J., Amaral, M. H., & Sousa Lobo, J. M. (2014). Characterization, sensorial evaluation and moisturizing efficacy of nanolipidgel formulations.International journal of cosmetic science,36(2), 159-166. [14] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. (2017). Anti-inflammatory and skin barrier repair effects of topical application of some plant oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. [15] Rasane, P., Jha, A., Sabikhi, L., Kumar, A., & Unnikrishnan, V. S. (2015). Nutritional advantages of oats and opportunities for its processing as value added foods-a review.Journal of food science and technology,52(2), 662-675. [16] Raiola, A., Rigano, M. M., Calafiore, R., Frusciante, L., & Barone, A. (2014). Enhancing the health-promoting effects of tomato fruit for biofortified food.Mediators of inflammation,2014, 139873. [17] Thring, T. S., Hili, P., & Naughton, D. P. (2011). Antioxidant and potential anti-inflammatory activity of extracts and formulations of white tea, rose, and witch hazel on primary human dermal fibroblast cells.Journal of Inflammation,8(1), 27. [18] Kouka, P., Priftis, A., Stagos, D., Angelis, A., Stathopoulos, P., Xinos, N., Skaltsounis, A. L., Mamoulakis, C., Tsatsakis, A. M., Spandidos, D. A., … Kouretas, D. (2017). Assessment of the antioxidant activity of an olive oil total polyphenolic fraction and hydroxytyrosol from a Greek Oleaeuropea variety in endothelial cells and myoblasts.International journal of molecular medicine,40(3), 703-712. [19] Medina, E., Romero, C., Brenes, M., & de CASTRO, A. N. T. O. N. I. O. (2007). Antimicrobial activity of olive oil, vinegar, and various beverages against foodborne pathogens.Journal of food protection,70(5), 1194-1199. [20] Miller C. D. (1926). The Vitamins (A, B, and C) of Papaya.The Biochemical journal,20(3), 515-8. [21] da Silva, C. R., Oliveira, M. B., Motta, E. S., de Almeida, G. S., Varanda, L. L., de Pádula, M., Leitão, A. C., … Caldeira-de-Araújo, A. (2010). Genotoxic and Cytotoxic Safety Evaluation of Papain (Carica papaya L.) Using In Vitro Assays.Journal of biomedicine & biotechnology,2010, 197898. [22] Farré, R. R. (2015). Milk and milk products: food sources of calcium.Nutricion hospitalaria,31, 1-9. [23] Ahn, K. S., Park, K. S., Jung, K. M., Jung, H. K., Lee, S. H., Chung, S. Y., ... & Yun, Y. W. (2002). Inhibitory effect of glycolic acid on ultraviolet B-induced c-fos expression, AP-1 activation and p53–p21 response in a human keratinocyte cell line.Cancer letters,186(2), 125-135. [24] Nabavi, S. F., Di Lorenzo, A., Izadi, M., Sobarzo-Sánchez, E., Daglia, M., & Nabavi, S. M. (2015). Antibacterial Effects of Cinnamon: From Farm to Food, Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Industries.Nutrients,7(9), 7729-48. [25] Wijnker, J. J., Koop, G., & Lipman, L. J. A. (2006). Antimicrobial properties of salt (NaCl) used for the preservation of natural casings.Food Microbiology,23(7), 657-662. [26] Yagnik, D., Serafin, V., & J Shah, A. (2018). Antimicrobial activity of apple cider vinegar against Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans; downregulating cytokine and microbial protein expression.Scientific reports,8(1), 1732.