10 Honey-based Home Remedies For A Younger Looking Skin

If you're someone who is approaching 30 or have recently crossed that milestone, you might notice certain changes in your skin.

Ageing is a process which we can't run from. But that doesn't mean that we can't have any control over it. Taking good care of your skin in your late 20s becomes quite necessary to slow down the ageing process of your skin. Yep, that's right.

Fine lines, wrinkles and, loose and saggy skin are all signs of ageing. And none of us likes to see these signs of ageing. However, prolonged exposure to sun, not keeping yourself hydrated, stress, bad sleeping and eating habits can bring out these signs earlier than expected.

No doubt there are tons of antiageing products in the market for you to try. But the chemicals infused in them will only harm your skin in the long run. So why not try the natural way to rejuvenate your skin?

Honey is one such natural ingredient that can help revive and rejuvenate your skin. Honey is a natural humectant that helps to retain moisture in the skin. The emollient properties of honey make the skin soft and supple and prevent signs of ageing such as wrinkles. [1]

Honey has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the inflamed and irritated skin. Besides, honey has anti-inflammatory and antiageing properties that rejuvenate the skin and give it a youthful look. [2]

Let's have a look at the various ways in which you can use honey to replenish your skin.

1. Plain Honey

The highly moisturising honey can be used just by itself to prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredient

Raw honey (as needed)

Method of use

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply some honey evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

2. Honey & Milk

The lactic acid in milk gently exfoliates the skin and removes the dull and dry skin. Honey and milk face together help to maintain healthy and youthful skin. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp raw milk

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Soak a cotton ball in the mixture.

Apply this mixture on your face with the help of the cotton ball.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry.

3. Honey, Avocado & Yogurt

Avocado contains some essential fatty acids that replenish your skin. [4] It also contains antioxidants that protect the skin from damage. The lactic acid present in yogurt exfoliates the skin and removes dead skin cells to give you refreshed skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp honey

½ ripe avocado

1 tsp plain yogurt

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the avocado into a pulp.

Add yogurt in it and mix well.

Lastly, add the honey and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water and pat dry.

4. Honey & Papaya

Papaya contains vitamin C that facilitates collagen production and thus it improves the skin elasticity to give you youthful skin. [5] Honey mixed with papaya will make your skin firm and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

½ ripe papaya

Method of use

Peel and chop the papaya into smaller cubes.

Take the papaya cubes in a bowl and mash it well.

Add honey into the bowl and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using water.

5. Honey, Flaxseed & Yogurt

Flaxseed maintains the pH balance of the skin and improves the skin elasticity. Thus, it helps to maintain youthful skin. [6] Mixing honey with flaxseed and yogurt will give enhance its benefits and thus give you a youthful and rejuvenated skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp honey

½ tsp flaxseeds

1 cup yogurt

Method of use

Grind the flaxseeds.

Add honey in it and mix both the ingredients.

In a bowl, take the yogurt.

Add the honey and flaxseeds mixture in it and mix everything well.

Now using a brush, apply the obtained mixture all over your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

6. Honey, Sugar & Lemon Scrub

Sugar exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells. It improves the elasticity of the skin and hence tackles skin ageing. [7] The astringent properties of lemon tighten the skin pores and make it firm. [8] Besides, it helps to lighten the skin and tackle issues such as blemishes and dark spots. Olive oil will keep your skin hydrated, soft and supple.

Ingredients

1 tbsp raw honey

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Take honey in a bowl.

Add olive and sugar into it and mix them together.

Lastly, add the lemon juice and mix everything together well.

Gently scrub your skin with this mixture in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off using water and pat dry.

Finish it off with some moisturiser.

7. Honey & Egg Yolk

Honey and egg prevent signs of ageing and make the skin soft and supple. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1 egg yolk

Method of use

Take the honey in a bowl.

Add the egg white in it and mix them together well.

Apply this paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using cold water.

8. Honey, Grapes & Glycerin

Grapes has antiageing properties that help maintain youthful skin. They also have a soothing effect on the skin. [9] Glycerin acts as an emollient to hydrate the skin and make it soft and supple. [10]

Ingredients

1 tsp honey

2-3 black grapes

4 drops of glycerin

Method of use

Take the grapes in a bowl and mash them with the help of a fork.

Add the honey in it and give it a good stir.

Lastly, add the glycerin and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

9. Honey, Apple & Olive Oil

Apple has antiageing properties that prevent signs of ageing and refresh the skin. [11] Honey, apple and olive oil together will moisturise and nourish your skin.

Ingredients

1 apple

1 tsp honey

1 tsp olive oil

Method of use

Peel the apple, grate it and put it in a bowl.

Add the honey in it and give it a stir.

Now add the olive oil in it and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

10. Honey, Cinnamon & Nutmeg

Cinnamon improves collagen production and thus makes the skin firm and youthful. [12] Nutmeg rejuvenates the dull skin and helps to remove fine lines and wrinkles. Thus, this is a pretty effective combination to combat signs of ageing.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp nutmeg powder

Method of use

Take the honey in a bowl.

Add cinnamon and nutmeg powder in it and give it a good mix to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.

