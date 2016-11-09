How To Give Yourself A Salon-style Clean up At Home?

We all love getting pampered at the salon, don't we? But more often than not, we don't have the time to go all the way to a decent salon. That is why, we will tell you how to get a salon-style face clean up in the comfort of your home.

This is very easy and you will be left wondering why you never tried it out before. Every once in a while, your face needs a deeper level of cleansing, in order to get rid of the impurities and breakouts like blackheads and whiteheads. These impurities being present on your face can make your skin look dull and lifeless.

A face clean up will also help you avoid any further breakouts, as it will give your skin a deep cleanse. The basic aim of a face clean up is to clean out your clogged pores. Plus, no one knows your skin better than you do, so you'd be the best person to give yourself a salon-style face clean up.

Here are the steps you can follow to give yourself a clean up at home.

1. First Cleanse: Start with either a cleansing milk or micellar water and some cotton pads. Use cleansing milk if you have dry skin, and if your skin is normal to oily, go for micellar water. This first cleanse helps you get rid of the residue of makeup and other oils on your face, as a face wash would not be able to really get rid of makeup.

2. Second Cleanse: Double cleansing just makes sure that your skin is fully cleaned. Here you can use a gel or foaming cleanser. Rub this into your skin and wash it with room temperature water. Next, pat dry with a towel.

3. Steam: Next, prepare a steam for yourself in a steam machine or you may use any vessel you like. Steaming helps to ensure blood circulation. It also helps open up the pores to make sure that the pores are cleaned from deep within. You may add any essential oil of your choice to make the steam aromatic. We love adding lemon and lavender essential oils.

4. Exfoliate: Once the pores are open, it is time to clean them up and to remove the dead skin cells and exfoliation is the way for this. Use a mild scrub that is not too abrasive. If the scrub is too abrasive, it may irritate your skin. Rub the scrub in slow, circular motions to slough away dead skin cells and reveal a brighter skin tone. Exfoliation should not be done more than once a week.

5. Mask: Here, you need to choose a mask according to your skin type. As the pores are open after the exfoliation, this is the best time to use a face mask because your skin would be able to reap maximum benefits from it. People with dry skin can go for a hydrating sheet mask or any moisturising gel mask, while people with oily skin can go for a clay-based mask of any type. You can customise and choose whatever kind of mask you feel like using. You can even make a mask at home. If you have been following us, you would know about a lot of DIY masks you can make at home. Keep the mask on for some time and then wash with cold water. Use a towel to pat your skin dry.

6. Toner: A toner helps to close up the open pores, it refreshes the skin, gets rid of residue dirt and face mask and it helps balance the pH level of the skin. It also helps the skin remain moisturised. So whatever product you use, after using a toner, it will go on a lot better because of the toner, which is already providing a base hydration.

7. Serum: After a certain age, it is really important to start using a serum, according to your needs. A good serum will help shrink your pores, reduce dark spots and pigmentation and even help with fine lines. A really good oil you can use as a serum is rosehip oil. This tackles multiple skin problems at once and will even give you a glow.

8. Moisturiser: No matter what your skin type is, you must use a moisturiser. A moisturiser that contains hyaluronic acid is the best for all skin types. These moisturisers soak up moisture from the environment and keep the moisture in your skin to reveal plump and hydrated skin. This will also help you delay the ageing signs to appear.

We hope you enjoy doing this clean up at home