Navratri 2019: Home Remedies To Instantly Brighten Your Tired Skin From Navratri Fasting

The festive season of Navratri isn't just about joy and celebrations. Fasting is an integral part of Navratri. Many women keep fast for the entire duration of 8-9 days. And fasting might lead to a possible outcome and that is tired and dull skin. This is where herbs come into the picture to instantly perk up your dull skin.

Fasting detoxifies your body, boosts blood flow and gives your skin a healthy glow. Sadly, all that can be seen only in the long run.

In the short run, what you get are baggy eyes, tired pale skin and the notorious dark circles.

Navratri and Durga puja is the time for you to shine. And shine you will, not with layers and layers of make-up or flashy lehengas, but with radiant skin that shines with health and vitality.

Don't let the tiredness from the fasting ruin your Garba night. Here are home remedies that will take your skin game a notch up!

Before we go anywhere near the home remedies to brighten your face, here are some ground rules. Never step out in direct sunlight without applying a sunscreen first, remove makeup before going to bed, moisturise your skin and love your skin aplenty!

Suggested here are home remedies to instantly brighten your tired skin during the Navratri fast, have a look.

Ice Cubes This is a perfect home remedy to perk up your tired skin during the Navratri fast. From soothing tired skin, removing dirt deposits to closing pores, a simple ice rub can instantly brighten and tighten your skin. For added rejuvenation, you can also fill an ice tray with rose water, once it is frozen, rub it on skin in a circular motion to revive tired skin. Cucumber Juice Another simple, yet effective, home remedy to tighten and brighten your skin. Cucumber juice contains vitamins C, D, B6 and potassium, which can brighten your complexion and make your skin smooth. Extract 1 tablespoon of cucumber juice. Place it in the refrigerator to chill. Immerse a cotton ball into the solution, squeeze out the excess and rub it all over your skin. Once dry, rinse your face with plain water. Tomato Tomato contains beta-carotene and lycopene that can make skin appear bright, clear and toned instantly. Cut two thin slices of tomato, sprinkle it with sugar, and scrub your face with it in a circular motion. Do it for 10 minutes and then rinse. Papaya and Honey Natural enzymes of papaya and vitamin C of honey can give your skin the glow you would not get from an expensive facial. Mash papaya into fine pulp, and add in a tablespoon of honey. Blend the ingredients together. Apply it all over your face and neck. Wait till it dries, scrub and rinse. Potato Potato has bleaching properties that can instantly revive your dull skin, making it glow and it even reduces dark spots overtime. There are two ways to apply this home remedy to revive dull skin. You can either rub your skin with a raw potato or extract its juice, dab it on your face and rinse it once it is dry. Green Tea Rinse Green tea contains a chock-full of antioxidants, tannin, minerals and vitamins, all of which can brighten your skin instantly. Brew a fresh cup of tea with used green tea bag. Place the solution in the refrigerator to chill, and rinse your face with this solution. Pat dry and massage your skin with a moisturiser. Orange Peel Mask High with vitamin C, orange cleanses the skin of impurities, shrinks pores and makes it appear twice as brighter. Put out orange peel in the sun to dry. When the peel turns brown, grind it into a fine powder. Mix a teaspoon of powder with a required amount of milk to get a paste-like consistency. Apply a thin coat to your face. Let it sit for 15 minutes and rinse. Oatmeal & Cinnamon This DIY herbal mask for bright skin has antioxidants, which stimulates blood flow, which in turn clears and brightens tired skin. Grind a tablespoon of oats into coarse powder, mix in a teaspoon of cinnamon powder. Using milk, whip the ingredients into a smooth paste. Apply it evenly to your face and neck. Wait for 30 minutes and then wash. Sooji Sooji, also known as semolina flour, has great cleansing properties, which can remove marks, exfoliate dead cells and make your skin glow. Mix 1 tablespoon of sooji with a required amount of yogurt to make a paste. Apply it evenly to your neck and face. When the homemade mask for dull skin becomes semi-dry, start scrubbing it in a circular motion. After 2 minutes, rinse it with cold water. Almond Citric acid, vitamin E, antioxidants and moisturising properties of this mask can make your skin appear brighter, firmer and clearer. Mix 1 teaspoon of ground almond powder, with equal amount of honey and lemon juice. Apply the mask to your face. After 15 minutes, scrub it clean and rinse. Follow it up by dabbing your skin with rose water to soothe the skin. Banana High in potassium, banana not just revives dull skin, but also lightens dark spots, tightens skin and forms a protective barrier against sun damage. Smash a banana into fine pulp, add in a tablespoon of honey and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the home remedy to brighten your face evenly across the facial skin and neck. Wait till it dries, scrub and rinse. Rose Water This mask is ideal to give your skin an instant warm glow, without any fuss. Mix 1 teaspoon of rose water with an equal amount of glycerin. Using a cotton ball, apply it evenly on to your face and neck. After 30 minutes, rinse it off. Stand Upside Down Not exactly a homemade mask for tired skin, but this can perk your skin in 1 minute flat. Lie down flat on a bed, with your head hanging down. Close your eyes and remain in the position for a minute. The blood rush to your face will make your skin glow, brighten your eyes and also improve your hair quality overtime.