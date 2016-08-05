Get Rid Of Acne Permanently With Aspirin

Widely used as a pain reliever, aspirin pills can be found in most people's houses. However, there is more to aspirin than just being an effective drug, it can also be used to treat acne which is considered to be one of the most troubling, inflammatory skin condition.

Loaded with salicylic acid, the same component that is used as a key ingredient in most acne-combating creams, aspirin can soothe redness and inflammation whilst destroying the acne-causing bacteria.

Apart from being anti-inflammatory in nature, aspirin also acts as an exfoliating agent and removes the accumulated dead skin cells and impurities from the skin pores, thereby preventing acne breakouts.

Tried and tested by numerous women all over the globe, aspirin tablets are hailed to be far more effective than a majority of over-the-counter acne-combating products.

Here are some of the easy and effective ways you can use aspirin to banish acne. Try these methods on a weekly basis to get an acne-free skin.

Note: Test any of the following blends on a patch of your skin prior to applying it on the affected area.

1. Aspirin and Aloe Vera Gel

What You'll Need:

2 Aspirin Tablets

2-3 Tablespoons of Aloe Vera Gel

How To Use:

Scoop out fresh aloe vera gel and crush the aspirin tablets into a powder form. Mix them together to get the material ready. Soak a cotton ball into it and dab it all over the acne-affected spots on your face. Let it sit there for a good 10 minutes, before washing it off with lukewarm water.

2. Aspirin Paste

What You'll Need:

2 Aspirin Tablets

2-3 Teaspoons of Distilled Water

How To Use:

Simply crush the tablets into powder. Add water to it and mix to get the paste ready. Gently put it onto the affected spots on your face. Let it stay there to dry for 5-10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

3. Aspirin and Lemon Juice

What You'll Need:

2 Tablets of Aspirin

5-6 Drops of Coconut Oil

2 Tablespoons of Lemon Juice

How To Use:

Crush the tablets and mix the powder with the mentioned components. Gently put the resulting blend all over the affected areas on your face. Allow it to dry for 10 minutes before rinsing off the residue with tepid water.

4. Aspirin and Honey

What You'll Need:

2 Aspirin Tablets

1 Teaspoon of Organic Honey

How To Use:

Take the tablets and crush them. Mix the powder with the stated quantity of organic honey. Gently apply it on the affected areas. Leave it there for a good 10 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

5. Aspirin and Yogurt

What You'll Need:

2-3 Aspirin Tablets

3 Teaspoons of Yogurt

½ Teaspoon of Olive Oil

How To Use:

At first, crush the tablets and mix the powder with the other components. Put the resulting material all over your face and allow it to dry for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

6. Aspirin and Apple Cider Vinegar

What You'll Need:

2 Aspirin Tablets

½ Teaspoon of Apple Cider Vinegar

2-3 Tablespoons of Rose Water

How To Use:

Crush the tablets into powder and merge with the other mentioned ingredients. Soak a cotton ball into the solution and dab it all over your face. Let it sit there for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

7. Aspirin and Witch Hazel

What You'll Need:

3 Aspirin Tablets

½ Teaspoon of Witch Hazel

1 Teaspoon of Almond Oil

How To Use:

Powder the tablets and combine it with the other stated components. Apply the resulting blend all over your facial skin and let it dry for 10-15 minutes before wiping it off with a wet washcloth.