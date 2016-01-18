10 Ways To Use Red Wine For Skin & Hair Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

Whether you are partying with your friends on a Saturday night or attending a family gathering, a glass of chilled red wine always makes things exciting, doesn't it? You might have consumed red wine a lot of times and must have also heard of some amazing benefits that it offers in terms of health, but did you know that red wine can also be used for skincare and haircare?

Just like you take good care of your health, your skin and hair too deserve the same attention and care. Having said that, we often face a number of skin and hair problems. That's when remedies like red wine come into picture. It has a lot of benefits to offer. With so many benefits, red wine does sound like a premium choice for skincare and haircare. Listed below are 10 ways in which red wine can be used for skin and hair care.

How To Use Red Wine For Skin?

1. Red wine & lemon for tan removal

Red wine contains resveratrol that helps in protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. It also helps to reduce tan.[1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cup red wine

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

2. Red wine & aloe vera for healthy skin

Aloe vera gel helps to hydrate your skin and leaves it well-moisturized and glowing. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cup red wine

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Mix both the ingredients to make a paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

3. Red wine & cucumber juice for skin ageing

Cucumber juice helps to rejuvenate the skin, moisturise it and reduce the signs of ageing visibly.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cup red wine

2 tbsp cucumber juice

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to your entire face.

Massage it for a few minutes.

Allow it to air dry.

Wash your face with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

4. Red wine, lemon juice, and olive for fine lines and wrinkles

Olive oil contains antioxidants that help to keep your skin nourished at all times. Besides, it also helps in skin repair. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cup red wine

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

5. Red wine & cornstarch for unwanted facial hair

Cornstarch, when used in combination with red wine, makes the facial hair stand up and away from the skin, making it easy to be peeled off.

Ingredients

2 tbsp cup red wine

2 tbsp cornstarch

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply it to your face.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Peel it off and then wash your face with cold water.

Repeat this once in 15 days for the desired result.

How To Use Red Wine For Hair?

1. Red wine & garlic for itchy scalp

Garlic contains antimicrobial properties that help in treating scalp conditions like itchy scalp and dandruff effectively. [5]

Ingredients

½ cup red wine

2 tbsp minced garlic

How to do

In a bowl, add some red wine and mix the minced garlic with it.

Keep it overnight.

Next morning, massage your scalp and hair thoroughly with it. It will help you get rid of itchy scalp in no time.

Repeat this twice every day for the desired result.

2. Red wine for dandruff

The antioxidants present in red wine not only increase blood circulation in your scalp, but also help to destroy dandruff.[6]

Ingredients

1 cup red wine

1 cup water

How to do

In a bowl, mix the red wine and water.

Apply it on your hair and scalp and gently massage it.

Cover your head with a towel and leave it on for half an hour.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Use this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Red, wine, egg, and coconut oil for hair growth

Coconut oil contains vitamins and essential fatty acids that nourish the scalp and help to remove sebum build-up from hair follicles, thus promoting hair growth.[7]

Ingredients

2 beaten eggs

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp olive oil

5 tbsp red wine

How to do

In a bowl, add beaten eggs and mix coconut oil to it.

Next, add olive oil and mix all the ingredients well.

Lastly, add red wine and mix well until all ingredients blend perfectly to form one fine sticky paste.

Apply the concoction all over your hair and your scalp.

Cover your hair with a towel and wait for about half an hour.

Use a mild shampoo to wash it off and then proceed to use a conditioner.

Use this hair mask once a week for at least a month to see improved results.

4. Red wine, henna, & apple cider vinegar for strong hair

Henna powder helps to maintain scalp and hair health. It also conditions your hair and repairs damage, thus strengthening your hair follicles. Besides, it also maintains the pH balance of your scalp.

Ingredients

6 tbsp henna

½ cup red wine

1 tbsp finely ground coffee powder

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

How to do

In a bowl, add red wine and henna.

Mix both the ingredients well.

Next, add olive oil. Keep stirring the mixture as you add one ingredient after the other.

Now, add coffee powder and lastly add a few drops of apple cider vinegar

Once the mixture is blended well, start applying it on your hair and leave it on for about an hour and a half.

Rinse thoroughly with water and use a mild shampoo and a conditioner.

Repeat this pack once a week.

5. Red wine & olive oil for hair loss

Olive oil has a number of benefits to offer. Apart from deep conditioning your hair and preventing hair loss, it also prevents scalp problems like dandruff, fungus, and other problems.

Ingredient

1 cup red wine

How to do

Take a generous amount of red wine and apply it on your hair and scalp.

Massage your scalp and hair thoroughly with it for at least 10-15 minutes.

Leave it on for another 20 minutes and then proceed to wash it off using a shampoo and a conditioner.

Repeat this once a week for better results.

