14 Best Almond-Based Home Remedies For Skin & Hair

The fact that almonds are good for health is no secret. However, when applied topically, almond has a lot of benefits for your skin and hair.

This nourishing dry fruit (which all the Indian mothers swear by) is packed with amazing benefits that can help you tackle different skin and hair issues. From tackling acne to dandruff, almonds are a one-stop solution to all your beauty issues.

Rich in vitamin E, [1] almond protects the skin and hair from the harmful UV rays and delays the ageing of the skin. [2] Almonds have antioxidant properties that protect skin and hair from free radical damage and rejuvenates them. [3]

Almonds also contain omega-3 fatty acids [4] that help to treat acne, protects your skin from sun damage and nourishes your hair follicles to give you strong and healthy hair.

So, without further ado, let's look at how you can include almonds in your beauty regime. But before that, take a brief glance on the various benefits almonds have to offer for your skin and hair.

Benefits Of Almond For Skin & Hair

It moisturises the skin.

It helps to treat acne.

It treats blackheads and whiteheads.

It makes the skin soft and supple.

It reduces dark circles.

It prevents signs of ageing such as wrinkles. [2]

It exfoliates the skin to remove dirt and impurities.

It nourishes the hair follicles.

It promotes hair growth.

It helps to treat dandruff.

It helps to treats dry and frizzy hair.

It adds volume to the hair.

It prevents premature greying of the hair.

How To Use Almond For Skin

1. For acne-prone skin

The omega-3 fatty acids present in almonds help to treat acne. [5] The antifungal and antioxidant properties of cinnamon effectively treat acne while honey makes the skin soft and supple. [6]

Ingredients

1 tsp almond powder

1 tsp honey

2 tsp cinnamon powder

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl to get a paste.

Apply this paste on our face and neck.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

2. To brighten your skin

Gram flour removes the dirt and impurities from the skin and thus helps to cleanse and brighten the skin. Turmeric helps to reduce the production of melanin in the skin and thus brighten your skin. [7]

Ingredients

1 tsp almond powder

2 tsp gram flour

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Method of use

In a bowl, take the gram flour.

Add almond powder and turmeric into it and give it a stir.

Add enough water in it so as to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

3. For oily skin

Multani mitti helps to absorb the excess oil produced in the skin while rose water has astringent properties that shrink the skin pores and thus help to tackle oily skin. [8]

Ingredients

2 tsp almond powder

1 tbsp multani mitti

Few drops of rose water

Method of use

In a bowl, add the almond powder and multani mitti.

Add a few drops of rose water in it so as to get a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

4. For dry skin

Oats exfoliate your skin to remove the dead skin cells and effectively treat the issue of dry skin. [9] Milk gently cleanses and moisturises the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp almond powder

1 tsp ground oats

2 tsp raw milk

Method of use

Mix almond powder and oats in a bowl.

Add raw milk in it so as to make a paste.

Apply this paste on your face and massage your face in circular motions for a few seconds.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

5. For exfoliating the skin

Sugar exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from the skin while almond oil keeps the skin hydrated and supple.

Ingredients

1 tbsp almond oil

1 tbsp sugar

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Gently scrub your face in circular motions using this mixture for about 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the desired result.

6. To rejuvenate the skin

When applied topically in the form of a face mask, banana prevents the signs of ageing and helps to rejuvenate the skin. [10] Vitamin E is an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radical damage and refreshes it.

Ingredients

1 tsp almond oil

½ ripe banana

2 drops of vitamin E oil

Method of use

Mash the banana in a bowl.

Add almond oil and vitamin E oil in it and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the desired result.

7. To treat dark circles

Honey, along with almond oil, helps to lock the moisture in the skin and soothes the under eye area to reduce the appearance of dark circles. [11]

Ingredients

½ tsp almond oil

½ tsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Before you go to bed, apply this mixture on your under eye area.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times a week for the desired result.

How To Use Almond For Hair

1. For smooth hair

The vitamin C present in banana helps to nourish the hair follicles and makes the hair soft and smooth. [12] Milk contains essential proteins and vitamins that nourish the hair while honey moisturises the scalp and conditions your hair. [13]

Ingredients

4 tbsp almond oil

¼ cup milk

½ cup banana paste

2 tsp honey

Method of use

In the cup of milk, add the honey and almond oil and give it a stir.

Next, add the banana paste and mix everything together well.

Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply the mixture on your hair section by section. Ensure that you cover your hair from the roots to the ends.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using water.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this remedy two times in a week for the desired result.

2. For hair growth

Ricinoleic acid, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E in castor oil promote hair growth and add volume to your hair with regular use. [14]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp almond oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Warm up the mixture a little.

Gently massage the mixture on to your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a month for the desired result.

3. For dry hair

Rich in proteins, egg helps to nourish your scalp, promotes hair growth and calms the itchy and irritated scalp while almond oil keeps the scalp moisturised to tackle the issue of dry hair. [15]

Ingredients

4 tbsp almond oil

1 egg

Method of use

Crack open an egg in a bowl.

Add almond oil in it and whisk both of them together until you get a smooth mixture.

Rinse your hair and air-dry.

Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture on each section.

Leave it on for 40 minutes.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

4. For treating split-ends

Henna helps to remove dirt and impurities from your scalp. When combined with almond oil, it repairs damaged and dull hair to treat split-ends.

Ingredients

1 tbsp henna

1 tsp almond oil

Water (as needed)

Method of use

In a bowl, mix the henna and almond oil.

Add enough water in it so as to get a thick paste.

Let it rest overnight.

Dampen your hair in the morning and apply the paste on your hair.

Cover your hair using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild cleansing shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once in a month for the desired result.

5. To add shine to your hair

Rich in vitamins and minerals, apple cider vinegar maintains the pH balance of the scalp, removes the dirt and chemical build-up from your scalp and thus adds shine to your hair, while keeps the scalp moisturised and nourished. [16]

Ingredients

10 drops of almond oil

½ cup water

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Add apple cider vinegar in the water and give it a good stir.

Now add honey and almond oil in it and mix everything together well.

Shampoo your hair as you would normally do.

Rinse your hair using the almond oil mixture.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Give your hair a final rinse using water and air-dry.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

6. To add volume to your hair

Rich in vitamin C and E, argan oil helps to calm dry hair and promote hair growth to add volume to your hair. [17] Besides, lavender oil also promotes hair growth to give you thick and healthy hair. [18]

Ingredients

2 tbsp almond oil

Few drops of lavender oil

Few drops of argan oil

Method of use

Add lavender oil and argan oil in the almond oil and give it a good mix.

Warm up the mixture a little.

Gently massage your scalp using this mixture before you go to bed.

Shampoo your hair using a mild shampoo in the morning.

Repeat this remedy once a month for the desired result.

7. To treat dandruff

While almond oil is effective in treating dandruff, the antifungal properties of lavender oil help to calm the itchy and irritated scalp. [19]

Ingredients

2 tbsp almond oil

10-12 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy once in two weeks for the desired result.

