10 Amazing DIY Aloe Vera Face Packs For Different Skin Types!

A magical ingredient and an easy solution for almost every skincare, haircare, and body care problem, aloe vera needs no introduction. It has a place in almost every household. Whatever be the problem area - be it acne, pimples, blemishes, blackheads, whiteheads, sunburn, hair fall, dry and flaky scalp or even swollen feet, there is a solution that involves aloe vera.

Besides, aloe vera possesses powerful antioxidants along with antibacterial properties that make it one of the choicest home remedies.[1] Moreover, aloe vera has a lot of other benefits to offer, some of which are listed below.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera For Skin

Possesses antioxidant and antibacterial properties

Prevents ageing

Moisturises skin

Soothe sunburn

Reduces irritation

Reduces tan

Helps to lighten acne scars, dark spots, and blemishes

How To Make Aloe Vera Gel At Home

The first and foremost thing one needs to understand is to pick the leaves carefully. Typically, the leaves in the middle of the plant are juicier, softer, and widest. Hence, they contain more aloe vera gel in them. Choose those.

Pick out a leaf and wash it with water.

Now make it stand upright for about 15 minutes so that the sap drains out. The sap is basically a yellow-coloured liquid that oozes out when you cut the leaf. Therefore, you need to allow it drain completely before extracting aloe vera gel.

Next, wash the leaf again.

Lay it flat on a cutting board. Now, carefully cut both the sides of the leaf. Ensure that you do not hurt yourself while cutting the sides as they might have thorns.

Once done, peel off the top layer of the leaf and cut the leaf into small cubes.

Now, take a spoon and scoop out the gel from the cubes. Transfer it to an air-tight container and store it for future use.

You can follow the same procedure with more leaves and use this gel regularly for soft and glowing skin.

DIY Aloe Vera Face Packs For Different Skin Types

A. Aloe vera face packs for dry skin

1. Aloe vera & rosewater

Rose water is an astringent that soothes skin irritation and tones the skin. Besides, it also helps to enhance the cell regeneration process. You can combine rosewater with aloe vera to make a home-made face pack for dry and dull-looking skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

2. Aloe vera & turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin along with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It is known for its skin brightening and lightening properties which makes it one of the choicest options of most women when it comes to making a face pack.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp turmeric powder

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it for about half an hour.

After 30 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

B. Aloe vera face packs for oily skin

1. Aloe vera & multani mitti

Multani mitti is a cosmetic clay that cleanses the pores on your face and removes any kind of dirt or impurities.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp multani mitti

How to do

Add some multani mitti and aloe vera gel to a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Aloe vera & gram flour (besan)

A natural skin exfoliator, besan cleanses and tightens the pores on your face. It also gives you soft glowing skin when used regularly.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp besan

How to do

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

C. Aloe vera face packs for combination skin

1. Aloe vera & yoghurt

An excellent skin cleanser, yoghurt possesses mild acids that exfoliate the skin and remove all the dirt and impurities.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

2. Aloe vera, tomato, & masoor dal (red lentils)

Masoor dal is a natural skin exfoliator. It helps to remove dead skin cells and also unclogs the pores on your face. It also helps in removing blackheads and whiteheads effectively.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp masoor dal paste

How to do

To get masoor dal paste, soak some masoor dal in a cup of water overnight. In the morning, drain the water and blend the dal with a little water to get a paste.

Mix both the ingredients until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

D. Aloe vera face packs for normal skin

1. Aloe vera & banana

Bananas nourish and moisturise your skin. They also improve the elasticity of your skin and make it firm. You can make a home-made aloe vera and banana face pack for normal skin tone.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp mashed banana pulp

How to do

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel to a bowl.

Next, add the mashed banana pulp and whisk both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

2. Aloe vera & lemon juice

Lemon juice possesses skin lightening properties. Besides, lemons are antibacterial in nature which helps in treating skin conditions like pimples and acne. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

E. Aloe vera face packs for sensitive skin

Note: Those having sensitive skin should do a patch test on their forearm before trying any face pack/serum/cream/toner/moisturiser (whether home-made or store-bought) and wait for about 48 hours to see if it causes any reaction. If it doesn't, they can try it on their face and other body parts.

1. Aloe vera & cucumber

An excellent home remedy for sunburns and skin irritation, cucumber has high water content which helps in hydrating your skin. It also helps to remove any oil, dirt or other impurities from your skin. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp cucumber juice

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this every day until you get the desired result.

2. Aloe vera & milk

Milk contains lactic acid in abundance while helps you to get soft, glowing skin. The lactic acid content in it also helps to reduce pigmentation and get rid of dryness from your skin. It is a perfect ingredient for those who have sensitive skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp milk

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

