10 Aloe Vera Face Packs For Oily Skin

You might have often heard women saying that they have oily skin. But what exactly is oily skin? We are said to have oily skin when our skin produces excess oil - much more than it requires, causing our skin to become greasy and sticky. [1] And, it is no secret that oily skin requires high maintenance.

Women often go to salons for various beauty treatments to get rid of oily skin. But it is not always helpful. Most of these treatments tend to have a temporary effect, causing us to ponder as to what is it that we can do to get rid of this excessive oiliness. Well, the answer is pretty simple. Switch to home remedies.

Home remedies are a perfect solution to most of your skin care problems. All it takes is a little effort to gather the necessary ingredients, put them together, and come up with a fantastic natural remedy for treating skin problems like oily skin or other conditions like acne and pimples. Speaking of home remedies, have you ever tried using aloe vera for skin care?

Loaded with antioxidants, aloe vera has the capacity to instantly rejuvenate and hydrate your skin, making it look lively and radiant.

Before we move on to some really quick and easy aloe vera hacks for oily skin, it is essential that we understand the causes of oily skin.

What Causes Oily Skin?

There are several factors that can cause oily skin, some of which are listed below:

Genetics

Age

Environmental factors

Open pores on your skin

Using wrong/too much skin care products

Overdoing skin care routine

Not using a moisturiser

Do you know aloe vera is not just good for your skin, but for your hair and body as well? Here are some of its benefits and the reasons why it deserves a place in your skin care routine.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera For Skin

It acts as a natural moisturiser for the skin.

The antimicrobial properties of aloe vera gel help in treating scars, pimples, and acne.

It reduces dullness and makes your skin look lively and vibrant.

It acts as an antiageing agent and restores the firmness of your skin.

It has medicinal properties that help to treat sunburn, cuts, wounds, etc.

It is a good choice for those dealing with tanned skin.

It helps to reduce dark spots and helps you get rid of blemishes.

How To Make Aloe Vera Face Packs For Oily Skin

1. Aloe vera & honey

Honey is loaded with antibacterial and antiseptic properties. It is also a natural humectant that keeps your skin moist and soft without making it oily. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine both aloe vera gel and honey in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off and apply an oil-free moisturiser.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

2. Aloe vera & turmeric

Turmeric has medicinal and anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing scars, pimples, and acne. It also helps to bring excess oil under control, thus making it one of the best choices for those having oily skin.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp turmeric powder

How to do

Take a small bowl and add freshly extracted aloe vera gel to it.

Add a pinch of turmeric to the gel.

Mix both the ingredients well to form a smooth paste.

Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.

Apply the mixture on your face and let it dry for 15 minutes.

Rinse your face with cold water and pat it dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this at least twice a week for the desired result.

3. Aloe vera & rosewater

Along with controlling the excess oil production, rosewater also helps to maintain the pH level of your skin. It also possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.[4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Mix both aloe vera gel and rosewater in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off and apply an oil-free moisturiser.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

4. Aloe vera & multani mitti (fuller's earth)

Multani mitti, also known as fuller's earth, not only helps to control excess oil in your skin, but it also helps in reducing acne and pimples. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp multani mitti

How to do

In a bowl, add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel.

Next, add some multani mitti to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and allow it to stay for about half an hour or until it completely dries.

Wash it off with water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

5. Aloe vera & cucumber

Cucumber is one of the most common remedies used for treating oily skin. It helps to remove excess oil from your skin, treats acne and blemishes, and also gives you a radiant glow.[6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp cucumber juice

2 slices of cucumber

How to do

Mix some aloe vera gel with cucumber juice.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Take two cucumber slices and put them on each of your eyes and relax for about half an hour.

After 30 minutes, remove and discard the cucumber slices and wash your face.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Aloe vera & oatmeal

One of the best qualities of oatmeal is that it tends to suck up the excess oil from your skin which makes it a premium ingredient in a face pack meant for oily skin. Besides, it also possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating skin conditions like acne, pimple, blemishes, and blackheads. It also helps to remove dead skin cells.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp oatmeal - coarsely grounded

1 tsp sugar

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and scrub your face with it for about 5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

You can also make a face pack using finely grounded oatmeal along with some aloe vera gel. All you need to do is use honey instead of sugar. This face pack will give you the same result.

7. Aloe vera, lemon, & glycerin

Lemon contains antibacterial properties that help to treat a number of skin conditions including excessive oiliness.[8] You can combine it with some aloe vera gel and glycerin to make a home-made face pack.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp glycerin

How to do

Add some aloe vera juice and glycerin to a bowl and mix well.

Next, add some lemon juice to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

8. Aloe vera & olive oil

Olive oil has plenty of antioxidants that make it a premium pick for those with all skin types. It nourishes and moisturises your skin and makes it soft and supple. It treats oily skin and keeps it healthy.[9]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

In a bowl, add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and olive oil. Mix both the ingredients together until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and allow it to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

9. Aloe vera & besan

Besan is a well-known remedy for treating oily skin. It helps to suck up the excess oil from your skin, thus giving you a softness like never before.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp besan (gram flour)

How to do

Take a small bowl and add freshly extracted aloe vera gel along with some besan to it.

Mix both the ingredients well to form a smooth paste.

Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes. Apply the mixture on your face and let it dry for about 20 minutes.

Rinse your face with cold water and pat it dry with a clean towel.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

10. Aloe vera & sandalwood powder

Sandalwood contains natural skin lightening agents and hence is used in many fairness face packs. Besides, it is also known to treat oily skin naturally. [10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

How to do

Mix both aloe vera gel and sandalwood powder in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off and apply an oil-free moisturiser.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

So, will you try these aloe vera hacks and say goodbye to oily skin forever?

