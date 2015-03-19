How To Treat Dryness Around The Eyes Naturally At Home

It is a well-known fact that the skin around the eyes is highly sensitive and thus prone to dryness. Not keeping this part of your face well moisturized and hydrated can lead to various unsightly problems like dryness or flakiness, puffiness, skin discolouration and with premature signs of ageing.

While there are tons of eye creams available in the beauty stores that claim to treat dryness around the eyes, there are very few that actually work. But even those products are usually loaded with harsh chemicals that may end up doing more harm than good.

Instead of splurging money on pricey eye creams, you can always try using certain natural tips that have been used by women for ages. These tried-and-tested tips can effectively make dryness around the eyes a thing of the past.

Here, we've listed those tips that can moisturize the skin around your eyes and give it a major boost of hydration. Try any one of the following tips to attain fresh and youthful skin around your eyes.

1. Aloe Vera Gel

The all-purpose aloe vera gel can moisturize the dry skin around your eyes and also up the hydration factor in the area.

How To Use:

- Scoop out the gel from an aloe vera plant.

- Gently dab it onto the affected area.

- Leave it on for an hour before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

- Pat it dry and dab a light moisturizer for enhanced results.

- Daily application of this gel can help you get speedy results.

2. Shea Butter

Shea butter can act as a natural moisturizer and treat the dryness in the skin around your eyes, whilst keeping premature signs of ageing at bay.

How To Use:

- Take 1 teaspoon of melted shea butter.

- Gently dab it all over the skin around the eyes.

- Allow it to stay overnight and rinse it off in the morning with cold water.

- Try this homemade treatment daily for effective results.

3. Cold Milk

Cold milk acts as a soothing agent on the dry skin around the eyes. It can get rid of dryness and puffiness in the eye area.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in cold milk.

- Gently press it on the troubled areas.

- Allow the residue to stay on your skin for another 10 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

- Try this multiple times in a day to treat dryness around the eyes.

4. Honey

This traditional moisturizer can work wonders on the state of dry skin around the eyes. Not only can it treat the dryness but also help get rid of skin discolouration in the eye area.

How To Use:

- Put a little bit of organic honey all over the affected area.

- Massage gently with your fingertips for a few minutes.

- Leave it there for another 15 minutes before wiping it off with a wet washcloth.

- Use this remedy twice a day for desired results.

5. Avocado

Avocado is enriched with vitamins that enable it to revive damaged skin around the eyes and improve its health.

How To Use:

- Take 1 teaspoon of mashed avocado.

- Smear it all over the skin around your eyes.

- Gently massage in circular motions for 10-15 minutes.

- Wipe it off with a wet washcloth.

- In a week, try using this method 3-4 times for attaining the desired results.

6. Cucumber

Loaded with water and antioxidants, cucumber is another potent remedy for treating dryness around the eyes.

How To Use:

- Put 2 tablespoons of fresh cucumber juice in a bowl.

- Soak a cotton ball into it and cautiously dab it all over the skin around your eyes.

- Keep doing it for 10-15 minutes before leaving the juice on for another 10 minutes.

- Rinse off with lukewarm water.

- Repeat this daily for best results.

7. Rose Water

The multi-purpose rose water can moisturize the dry skin around the eyes and make it appear fresh and youthful.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in the rose water.

- Cautiously dab it all over the skin around your eyes.

- Leave it on for the course of the night.

- Do this every day for effective results.

8. Almond Oil

Almond oil can revitalize damaged skin around the eyes and prevent it from getting dry.

How To Use:

- Gently smear almond oil on the skin around your eyes.

- Massage with your fingertips.

- Let it stay overnight.

- Try this at-home treatment 4-5 times in a week for great results.

9. Tea Bags

This tried-and-tested hack can provide hydration to the sensitive skin around the eyes and treat dryness.

How To Use:

- Store 2 used tea bags in a refrigerator.

- Take them out and place them on your eyes.

- Lie back and let the tea bags work their charm.

- After 10 minutes, gently dab them onto the skin around your eyes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

- Pat it dry and apply a light eye cream.

- This method can be used every day for effective results.

10. Olive Oil

Enriched with powerful antioxidants, olive oil is another remedy that can not only treat dryness around eyes but also lighten dark circles.

How To Use:

- Put a little bit of olive oil onto the skin around your eyes.

- Cautiously massage in circular motions with your fingertips.

- Leave the oil on for the night.

- In the morning, rinse your skin with lukewarm water.