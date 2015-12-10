17 Natural & Easy Ways To Remove Freckles And Moles

Everybody aspires to have flawless skin and why not? Who doesn't want to look good? Yet, there are occasions when we have to deal with pimples, acne, wrinkles, dark spots, and sometimes even moles and freckles. You can literally use some basic ingredients from your kitchen to get rid of freckles and/or moles. And how to do that, you may ask? Well, it's not at all a challenging task.
Freckles & moles can easily be treated at home as they are not severe skin conditions that are to be dealt with using medications. Home remedies work the best in treating skin conditions as they are cost-effective and usually do not have any kind of side effects. Listed below are some natural and easy home remedies to get rid of freckles and moles at home.
1. Honey & Egg
Loaded with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, honey helps to nourish and moisturise your skin, thus treating freckles and moles with regular use. [1]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 egg
How to do
- Crack open an egg and add it to a bowl.
- Add some honey to it. Mix well.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process twice a day for desired results.
2. Jojoba Oil, Radish, & Parsley
Jojoba oil helps to restore and balance the pH levels of your skin while at the same time reducing hyperpigmentation. It also lightens freckles and dark spots as it is loaded with antioxidants and healing compounds. You can combine it with radish and parsley.[2]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp jojoba oil
- 2 tbsp mashed radish
- 1 tbsp parsley juice
How to do
- Peel radish and mash it nicely. Add it to a bowl.
- Next, put some parsley into a grinder and add water to it. Add the parsley juice to the bowl in the given quantity.
- Now, add some jojoba oil to it and mix all the ingredients into one.
- Apply it on the selected/affected area and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this process once a day for desired results.
3. Apple Cider Vinegar & Shea Butter
Apple cider vinegar contains malic acid that exfoliates dead skin cells and removes freckles and moles when used repeatedly. [3]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp shea butter
How to do
- Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and mix it well until you get a consistent mixture.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 10 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry with a clean towel.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
4. Lemon & Sugar Scrub
While lemon contains bleaching properties that help to lighten freckles, sugar helps to exfoliate your skin and remove dead skin cells, thus removing moles with regular use. [4]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp sugar
How to do
- Add lemon juice and sugar to a bowl. Mix well.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to the affected area.
- Scrub the affected area gently with it for a few minutes.
- Leave it on for another 5-10 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this thrice a week for desired results.
5. Baking Soda, Castor Oil & Aloe Vera Gel
Baking soda is an exfoliant that helps to remove dead and dark skin cells from your skin, thus fading away freckles. You can combine it with castor oil and aloe vera gel to get rid of moles and freckles. [5]
Ingredients
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp castor oil
- 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
How to do
- Combine baking soda and castor oil in a bowl.
- Add some aloe vera gel to it and mix all the ingredients well until you get a consistent mixture.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this process once in 2 days for desired results.
6. Banana Peel, Almond Oil & Turmeric
Banana peel contains a skin-lightening compound called gluconolactone that helps to lighten freckles. [6] It also helps to remove moles when used in combination with turmeric and almond oil.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp dried banana peel powder
- 1 tbsp almond oil
- ½ tsp turmeric
How to do
- Combine the banana peel powder and turmeric in a bowl.
- Add almond oil to it and mix well.
- Apply it on the affected area and let it stay for about 10 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
7. Onion, Amla Powder & Honey
Onion juice is a natural bleaching agent and is rich in sulphur that helps to lighten freckles on your skin. [7] Moreover, when used in combination with amla powder and honey, it also helps to remove moles.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp onion juice
- 2 tbsp amla powder
- 1½ tbsp honey
How to do
- Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together until you get a consistent paste.
- Apply it on the affected/selected area using a cotton ball.
- Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process once a day for desired results.
8. Oatmeal, Sesame Seeds & Cucumber
Oatmeal, when used in combination with sesame seeds and cucumber, helps to lighten your skin tone, thus fading away freckles. It also helps you to get rid of moles.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp coarsely grounded oatmeal
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp cucumber juice
How to do
- Combine some coarsely grounded oatmeal and sesame seeds in a bowl.
- Add cucumber juice to it and mix all the ingredients well.
- Apply it to the affected area and gently scrub using your fingers.
- Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for desired results.
9. Papaya, Sour Cream, & Buttermilk
Buttermilk contains lactic acid that has great benefits for skin. It also has soothing as well as cooling properties. Buttermilk helps to treat moles and lighten freckles on your skin when used repeatedly. [8]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp mashed papaya pulp
- 1 tbsp sour cream
- 1 tbsp buttermilk
How to do
- Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.
- Wash it off and pat your face dry.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
10. Rose hip Oil, Milk, Honey & Cocoa Butter
Rose hip oil helps to lighten skin pigmentation and even out your skin tone. It contains tocopherols, sterols, and carotenoids that possess skin lightening properties. Moreover, it also helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. [9]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp rose hip oil
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 ½ tbsp cocoa butter
How to do
- Combine milk, honey, cocoa butter, and rose hip oil in a bowl and mix them together.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.
- Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this activity twice a day for desired results.
11. Eggplant, Kiwi & Yoghurt
Loaded with vitamins A, B, & E, eggplant helps to lighten freckles on your skin and keep it healthy and glowing. You can also use it with some kiwi and yoghurt to get rid of moles.
Ingredients
- 2 eggplant slices
- 2 tbsp kiwi pulp
- 2 tbsp yoghurt
How to do
- Mash the eggplant slices and add it to a bowl.
- Next, add some kiwi pulp and yoghurt and blend all the ingredients together.
- Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.
- Wash it off and pat your face dry.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
12. Mint, Sea Salt, & Garlic
Mint is rich in antioxidants that help to lighten freckles. Moreover, sea salt and garlic help in removing moles when used topically on your skin.
Ingredients
- A handful of mint leaves
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp garlic paste
How to do
- Grind a few mint leaves until it turns into a paste. Add it to a bowl.
- Next, add some sea salt and garlic paste to it and mix all the ingredients together.
- Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this process once in two days for desired results.
13. Pineapple, Cinnamon, & Potato
Pineapple contains citric acid that helps in removing moles. Potato and cinnamon too help in reducing freckles by lightening them.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp pineapple juice
- 1 tbsp cinnamon powder
- ½ mashed potato
How to do
- Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.
14. Dandelion
Dandelion is a very effective home remedy for treating freckles and moles.
Ingredients
- 1 Dandelion stem
How to do
- Rub the dandelion stem on the affected area for about 3-4 minutes.
- Leave it on for another 10 minutes and then wipe it off with a wet tissue.
- Repeat this process four to five times a day for desired results.
15. Fig Stem & Aspirin
Fig stem and aspirin help to shrink moles and thus remove them completely when used regularly.
Ingredients
- A couple of figstems
- 1 tablet of aspirin
How to do
- Extract the juice from a couple of figstems and add it to a bowl.
- Add an aspirin tablet to the bowl and let it dissolve.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it to the affected area.
- Leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this process once or twice a day for desired results.
16. Grapefruit & Strawberries
Grapefruit is rich in vitamin E and flavonoids that helps in removing moles. You can combine it with fruits like strawberries and make a paste.
Ingredients
- 1 grapefruit
- 4-5 strawberries
How to do
- Scoop out the pulp from a grapefruit and add it to a bowl.
- Add some mashed strawberries too and whisk both the ingredients together.
- Apply the mixture on the affected area and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this process once in two days for desired results.
17. Coriander & Apple Juice
Apple juice contains citric acid that helps in removing moles completely. You can use it in combination with coriander to get rid of moles and freckles permanently.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp coriander juice
- 1 tbsp apple juice
How to do
- Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.
- Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then proceed to wash it off.
- Repeat this process once a day for desired results.
