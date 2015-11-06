Homemade Face Packs With Honey

We all wish to flaunt glowing and flawless skin. However, it is hard to achieve beautiful skin due to many unavoidable reasons like environment, pollution and unhealthy foods.

Women experiment with so many random products, hoping to have a clear skin, which is free of acne or any sort of discolouration and fine wrinkles. But over a period of time, these efforts go in vain.

There are various beauty products that are made using natural ingredients, and honey is one among them. Honey has been used in various beauty products like face masks and face packs for all those who are losing their natural glow.

If you have accumulated enough fine lines, freckles, acne and dark spots over your face, then it is the turn of honey to replace any other beauty product to have a younger-looking skin. There are a variety of homemade ingredients that are made using honey. Read on to know more about these unique home remedies that are made using honey.

Honey With Sugar Face Pack

Ingredients:

Honey

Sugar

How to do:

Make a mix of honey and sugar in equal quantity and apply it on your face as a mask. Let it dry for a few minutes and then give a slight massage to your face while removing it with cold water. This helps to remove all the black spots. Follow this remedy atleast once in a week.

Honey, Almond And Lemon Juice

Ingredients:

Honey

Almond oil

Lemon juice

How to do:

Add honey, almond oil and lemon juice in equal proportions. Warm this mix slightly and apply it evenly over your face. Let the mask dry and wash it with rose water. This gives you a glowing skin.

Honey With Sandalwood Pack

Ingredients:

Honey

Sandalwood powder

How to do:

For this pack, you need to mix sandalwood powder to honey and make a thick paste. Mix well and apply this paste over your face. Leave it to dry and then scrub it off with cold water. This helps to retain the softness and brightness of your skin.

Honey With Oats Pack

Ingredients:

Honey

Oats

How to do:

Mix oats with honey to make a thick paste. Apply it on your face as a face mask, and let it dry. Exfoliate this pack thoroughly while removing it. This face pack is an excellent exfoliator.

Honey, Turmeric And Glycerine Pack

Ingredients:

Honey

Turmeric

Glycerine

How to do:

Make a paste of honey, turmeric powder and glycerine in a 2:1:1 proportion. Luke warm this mix and apply it evenly on your face as a face mask. Let it dry and then rinse it off with cold water. This is a homemade face pack with honey for a glowing skin.

Honey With Banana Pack

Ingredients:

Honey

Banana

How to do:

Mash a ripe banana with honey to make a thick paste. Apply it evenly on your face and let it dry off after 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water for attaining a glowing and smooth skin.

Honey With Tomato Pack

Ingredients:

Honey

Tomato

How to do:

Mix honey with smashed tomato to make it into a thick paste. Apply this paste evenly on your face and let it dry for 15 minutes. Rinse afterwards with warm water. This gives you a younger-looking softer skin.

These are the few homemade face packs using honey. If you have any suggestions, then do share with us in the comment section.