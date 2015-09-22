Want To Get Rid Of Dark Skin Tone? Try These Homemade Masks

Skin is the largest organ in the body and it is a fact that most people are not aware of. The skin too needs nourishment from time to time to retain freshness and look hale and hearty. If dry skin is equated with the winter season, for the summer, it is the dark skin tone.

The complexion of a person drastically changes when exposed to the scorching sun for longer periods, though it varies with every individual. Considering the hectic schedule and busy lives of everyone, the outdoors are unavoidable. Skin darkening gets worse when summer is at its peak, like how it is now. Let's take a quick look at how it happens.

Melanin is the culprit here. In fact, the purpose of melanin is to protect the skin from the UV rays of the sun. The UV rays can cause cancer if unfiltered by the skin. So, when the rays touch the skin, the quantity of melanin multiples as a response for the sake of protection. This is what causes the darkening of the skin.

No worries! Homemade masks are the ideal solution for this. There are various ingredients that Mother nature has given to us to whip up a good one. You only have to combine the right ones in correct quantities and use it judiciously to get back your original complexion.

Moreover, this option is better off than opting for luxury creams found in the markets that are nothing but chemicals. Here are five masks to get back your glow this summer.

Oatmeal and Yogurt Mask

This is a simple mask that is easy to make at home. You will need

A small cup of oatmeal

3 tablespoons yogurt

2 tablespoons tomato juice

Just combine all the three ingredients well and apply it to the face. Rub the mixture in a circular motion gently for a couple of minutes and let it dry for about 20 minutes. Rinse with cold water and pat dry.

Yogurt is loaded with bacterial culture and this, when combined with the oxidant properties of tomato juice, acts as a bleaching agent to lighten the skin. The work of the oatmeal is to remove the dead skin which improves complexion.

Milk and Lime Juice Mask

There can never be a kitchen that is devoid of these two ingredients. The measurements for the mask are

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

A pinch of turmeric

Mix up all of the ingredients and apply with the help of a brush, a makeup brush. Allow the pack to dry and then rinse with lukewarm water.

Milk contains lactic acid that helps in making the skin tone even. Lime juice, without a doubt, bleaches the skin and reduces the tan. A dash of honey to the mask gives a glow to the skin.

Lime Juice And Cucumber Mask

Cucumber is a vegetable that cools down the body and it also freshens up the skin. When combined with lime juice, it creates magic when dealing with skin darkening. Get hold of

1 tablespoon cucumber juice

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoon glycerine

A pinch of turmeric

Combine all the ingredients and apply the same to the affected area, preferably using a cotton ball to avoid a mess. It also ensures even application. Allow the mixture to dry well and wash off with cold water.

Papaya And Yogurt Mask

This is not going to be a quick fix and is specially meant for people with dry skin. This mask requires quite a number of ingredients and some time ahead for preparation, but it is definitely worth the effort. You will need:

2 tablespoons yogurt

2 tablespoons papaya juice

1 Egg white

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon almond oil

Glycerine (optional)

First, you need to mix up papaya juice with vinegar, yogurt, and almond oil. Keep it refrigerated for a couple of hours. To the chilled pack, add egg white and glycerine (if using). Apply and leave on for half an hour or so and rinse with lukewarm water.

The main ingredient, papaya has skin lightening properties and with the help of the other things in the mask, skin dryness, blemishes, and sagging of skin are taken care of.

Milk And Gram Flour Mask

Gram flour comes in handy for everyone obsessed with skin care and it does not fail with treating skin darkening too. Grab the following:

2 teaspoons gram flour

3 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon lime juice

A pinch of turmeric

Make a smooth paste by mixing all the ingredients. Apply and leave on for some time, till it dries up. Later on, wash it off with cold water to reveal the new look.

Lime juice lightens the skin due to the presence of high vitamin C and potassium in it. Milk, in addition to cleansing, evens out the skin tone. The compounds in turmeric help deal with removing the tan effectively.