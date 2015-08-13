10 Home Remedies For Peeling Cuticles

Peeling cuticles are a common issue, faced by far too many people. We all must have faced this issue some time in our life. Needless to say, peeling cuticles are very painful. The skin around our nails is sensitive and needs to be handled gently. It is also an important part of our health, as cuticles keep the nails away from bacteria. Hence, taking proper care of your cuticles is very essential.

Whether you naturally have dry cuticles or it is because of your habit of biting your cuticles, peeling cuticles need to be dealt with to avoid infections later.

What Causes Peeling Cuticles?

Before we move on to tell you the remedies, we should know the causes of peeling cuticles.

Dry skin

Eczema

Sunburn

Psoriasis

Cold and dry weather

Not enough moisturisation

Frequent use of hand sanitizer

Frequent hand washes

Vitamin deficiencies

Allergies

Home Remedies For Peeling Cuticles

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera helps to retain moisture in your hands. It is rich in antioxidants that prevent skin damage. It has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antiageing properties [1] that protect the skin from any infections. It soothes the skin and helps tackle the issue of dryness.

Ingredient

1 tsp aloe vera gel

How to use

Take some aloe vera gel and rub it on the cuticles.

Do not rinse it off.

Do this multiple times a day.

2. Olive oil

Olive oil deeply moisturizes your skin. It is rich in fatty acids like omega-3 that nourishes your skin. [2] It also contains vitamin E that helps to heal your skin.

Ingredients

½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

3 drops of lavender essential oil

How to use

Take olive oil and heat it in a microwave.

Pour the heated oil in a bowl and add lavender essential oil into it.

Soak your dry hands in this warm mixture for about 10 minutes.

Wash your hands with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Apply some moisturizer afterwards.

3. Banana

Banana is rich in vitamins A, B, C and E, that help to heal the skin, fight free radical damage and prevent premature ageing. [3] The amino acids present in banana nourish your skin.

Ingredient

The pulp of one ripe banana

How to use

Mash the banana into a bowl.

Apply the mashed banana on the cuticles.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Wash it off with water.

Apply some moisturizer afterwards.

4. Coconut oil

Coconut oil moisturises your skin. It contains fatty acids and antioxidants that protect the skin. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties [4] that prevent the skin from infections.

Ingredient

1 tsp coconut oil

How to use

Apply the coconut oil on your cuticles generously.

Don't wash it off and let it sink into the skin.

Do this multiple times a day.

5. Mint juice

Mint nourishes and moisturises your skin. It has antibacterial properties that prevent skin infection. It works wonders in treating issues related to dry skin.

Ingredient

5-10 mint leaves

How to use

Take the mint leaves and extract the juice from it.

Apply the mint juice generously over the cuticles before going to bed.

Leave it overnight.

Wash your hands with lukewarm water in the morning.

6. Cucumber

Cucumber acts as a natural moisturiser for your skin. It contains vitamin C and caffeic acid that help with issues related to skin irritation. [5] It is also rich in potassium, sulfate and vitamin C. It possesses anti-inflammatory properties and will heal your skin from sunburn.

Ingredient

1 cucumber

How to use

Finely grate the cucumber.

Apply it on your nails and cuticles.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash off your hands with lukewarm water.

7. Oats

Oats are rich in antioxidants that prevent skin damage. It exfoliates the skin without making it dry. [6] It moisturises and cleanses the skin and gives a soothing effect.

Ingredient

A handful of powdered oats

How to use

Take some warm water in a bowl and mix the oats in it.

Soak your hands in the mixture for 10-15 minutes.

Wash your hands and pat dry.

Apply some moisturizer afterwards.

8. Milk

Milk acts as a natural moisturizer for the skin. [7] It is rich in calcium, vitamin D and alpha hydroxy acids that nourish the skin. It boosts blood circulation and cleanses your skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

How to use

Mix the honey into the milk.

Gently massage the mixture on your nails and cuticles.

Leave it on for around 30 minutes.

Wash off your hands.

Note: Make sure to use whole milk.

9. Honey and lemon juice

Honey moisturises your skin deeply. It acts as an exfoliator that gently removes the dead skin cells. It cleanses the pores and treats various skin issues. [8] While lemon juice also exfoliates the skin and acts as a natural astringent.

Ingredients

1 tsp honey

The juice of half a lemon

How to use

Take some warm water in a bowl.

Add the honey and lemon juice into the bowl.

Soak your hands in the bowl for about 15 minutes.

Pat your hands dry.

Apply some moisturiser afterwards.

10. Sandalwood powder and rosewater

Sandalwood exfoliates the skin and helps to tackle issues related to dry skin. Rosewater, on the other hand, moisturises the skin and helps to maintain the pH of the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

3 tbsp of rosewater

1 tsp honey

How to use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your nails and cuticles.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash your hand with mild soap and warm water.

Tips To Prevent Cuticles From Peeling

Drink lots of water. It keeps your body and skin hydrated and helps fight issues related to dry skin, such as peeling cuticles.

Increasing the protein intake in your food can also help. It revitalizes your skin.

Moisturize. It is very important to apply moisturizer daily. Make it a habit.

Soaking your hands in warm water also helps. It makes the skin around the nails soft and helps to get rid of the dry skin.