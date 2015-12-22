20 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Dark Circles! Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

If there's anything that women dread to wake up to, it is definitely dark circles. Dark circles are basically dark patches under the eyes. They can be caused due to a number of factors, the most common one being lack of sleep and excessive stress.

Dark circles under your eyes are one of the most common problems faced by women today. So, what is it that you can do to get rid of these dark circles? What is it that you can do to ensure soft, supple, and healthy skin?

Well, try using home remedies. Home remedies are a perfect and easy-to-do solution for all your skin care needs as they are completely safe and natural to use.

What Causes Dark Circles

There are several factors that can cause dark circles, some of which are mentioned below:

Genetics

Ageing

Bad/unhealthy eating habits

Lifestyle changes

Hormonal changes

Sleep deprivation

Allergies

Stress

Skin conditions like eczema

Dehydration

Anaemia

Home Remedies To Treat Dark Circles

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel possesses skin nourishing properties that help to reduce the pigmentation under the eye. [1]

Ingredient

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and apply it on the affected area.

Gently massage for about 2-3 minutes and then leave it on for about half an hour.

Wipe it off with a wet tissue or wash your face with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

2. Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

Apple cider vinegar contains vitamins like vitamins B1, B2, and B6, folic acid, biotin, niacin and enzymes which help to replenish and rejuvenate the under eye area. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl. Mix well.

Apply it to the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash your face and pat it dry.

Repeat this once in two days for the desired result.

3. Sweet almond oil

Rich source of vitamin E, sweet almond oil is an emollient that helps to moisturise your skin and make it soft and supple, thus treating dark spots and dark circles effectively.

Ingredient

1 tbsp sweet almond oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of sweet almond oil and massage it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

4. Honey & milk

Honey - a powerhouse of essential nutrients and vitamins, helps in softening your skin and treating dark circles in no time.[3] Milk, one the other hand, contains lactic acid that helps to improve the smoothness, thickness, and firmness of the skin. It also helps in reducing fine lines and wrinkles. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp milk

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes.

After the given time, wash your face with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process once a day for the desired result.

5. Castor oil & olive oil

Besides rejuvenating dull skin and treating dark circles, castor oil also helps to make your skin soft and supple. On the other hand, olive oil possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating dark circles effectively.[5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine both the oils in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the oil concoction to the affected area and leave it on for about an hour.

Wipe it off with a wet tissue or wash your face.

Repeat once a day for the desired result.

6. Argan oil & rosehip oil

With excellent skin penetration properties, argan oil is rich in vitamins and powerful antioxidants that help to heal skin tissues under the eyes and restore its natural glow. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp argan oil

1 tbsp rosehip oil

How to do

Mix both the oils in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply the oil concoction to the affected area and leave it on for about an hour.

Wipe it off with a wet tissue or wash your face.

Repeat once a day for the desired result.

7. Cucumber

Loaded with powerful antioxidants like vitexin, orientin, and cucurbitacins, cucumber helps in treating under eye dark circles effectively.

Ingredients

2 tbsp cucumber juice

2 cucumber slices

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in the cucumber juice and apply it under your eyes.

Take the cucumber slices and place them on your eyes in such a way that it also covers the area under your eyes.

Allow it to stay for about 30 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

8. Tomato

Tomato contains a compound called lycopene which helps in treating skin from damage. It also helps in treating dark circles effectively.

Ingredient

2 tbsp tomato juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in the tomato juice and apply it under your eyes.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

9. Rosewater & saffron

Rich in antioxidants, rosewater help in strengthening the skin cells and rejuvenating the skin.[7] Saffron, on the other hand, helps in enhancing your complexion and removing dark circles. It also possesses anti-inflammatory properties. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

A few strands of saffron

How to do

Combine both rosewater and saffron in a bowl. Mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about half an hour or until it dries.

Repeat it once a day for the desired result.

10. Baking soda & coconut oil

Baking soda possesses anti-inflammatory properties. It also helps to soothe irritated skin and treats dark spots and dark circles.[9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and allow it to stay for about 20 minutes.

After the given time, wash your face with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process once a day for the desired result.

11. Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil possesses skin rejuvenation properties. It helps to repair skin damage and also treats dark circles effectively with regular and prolonged use.

Ingredient

1 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of jojoba oil and massage it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

12. Kumkumadi tailam and kalonji oil

Kumkumadi tailam is an Ayurvedic remedy for treating dark circles. It visibly reduces dark circles, blemishes, dark spots, and even fine lines and wrinkles. You can use it in combination with kalonji oil which is widely used for treating skin disorders because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It also helps in treating dark circles.

Ingredients

1 tbsp kumkumadi tailam oil

1 tbsp kalonji oil (blackseed oil)

How to do

Mix both the oils in a bowl.

Apply the oil concoction to the affected area and leave it on for about an hour.

After an hour, wipe it off with a wet tissue or wash your face.

Repeat once a day for the desired result.

13. Lemon juice

Lemon juice possesses skin lightening properties. It is also rich in vitamin C and powerful antioxidants that help in treating dark circles and spots effectively.[10]

Ingredient

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some lemon juice and apply it under your eyes.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

14. Licorice extract

Licorice extract is rich in glabridin that helps in protecting your skin from sun damage and also effectively reduces pigmentation. [11] Ingredients

5-6 drops of licorice extract

1 tbsp water

How to do

Add some water to a bowl.

Next, add licorice extract to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

15. Mint leaves

Rich in vitamin C, mint leaves effectively treat dark circles and also strive to improve your skin health. [12]

Ingredients

5-6 mint leaves

2 tbsp water

How to do

Grind some mint leaves with water to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this every night before going to bed for the desired result.

16. Green tea

Green tea contains tannins that possess astringent properties which help in reducing the appearance of dark circles. [13]

Ingredients

1 green tea bag

½ cup of warm water

How to do

Dip a green tea bag in half a cup of warm water.

Allow it to stay for about 2-3 minutes.

Remove the green tea bag and discard it.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat it once a day for the desired result.

17. Grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil contains flavonoids that possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which work wonders in getting rid of dark circles.[14]

Ingredient

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

How to do

Take a generous amount of grapeseed oil and massage it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

18. Petroleum jelly

An excellent moisturiser for your skin, petroleum jelly nourishes your skin and reduces dryness visibly, thus treating the dark circles.

Ingredients

1 tsp petroleum jelly

A few drops of lemon juice

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for over an hour.

Wipe it off with a wet tissue.

Repeat once a day for the desired result.

19. Turmeric

Known for its skin brightening and lightening properties, turmeric is one of the choicest options of women when it comes to treating dark circles.

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp almond oil (sweet)

How to do

Combine both turmeric powder and sweet almond oil in a bowl and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash your face and pat it dry.

Repeat this once in two days for the desired result.

20. Yoghurt & parsley

Parsley contains beta-carotene, vitamin C, folic acid, and other minerals and vitamins that help to even out the skin tone and also prevent wrinkle formation. It also effectively treats dark circles. Yoghurt has natural skin lightening properties which make it a premium pick for treating dark circles.

Ingredients

A handful of parsley leaves

1 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Grind some parsley leaves with yoghurt to make a semi-thick paste.

Apply the paste to the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

Tips To Prevent Dark Circles

Never sleep with your make-up on.

Always try to get at least six hours of sleep every day.

Use a hydrating eye mask once a week. You can also make a home-made eye mask by mixing some basic ingredients like aloe vera, honey, and turmeric.

Drink enough water.

Wash your face with normal water from time to time.

Do not take stress and maintain a healthy lifestyle along with good eating habits. Avoid junk food that can damage your skin from within.

Always use sunscreen when stepping out of the house.

Try and incorporate essential oils in your skin care regime which will ensure that your skin remains soft and supple all the time.

