Amazing Home Remedies Using Neem For Skin And Hair

Neem has the amazing potential to tackle most of your skin- and hair-related issues. Neem has been an integral part of Ayurvedic medicines and is well-known for its healing and medicinal properties. [1] But many of us are unaware of the benefits of neem for skin and hair care.

Neem has antifungal properties and can fight fungi that infect our skin and hair. [2] It has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [3] that help nourish skin and hair and keep the bacteria at bay. Due to the presence of antioxidants, neem help to fight free radicals that are the cause of various skin and hair issues.

Both the fresh leaves and powder of dried leaves of neem can be used. Let's have a look at the various benefits of neem for skin and hair and how to use neem to get these benefits.

Benefits Of Neem

It helps to treat acne.

It helps to treat blackheads, whiteheads and large pores.

It helps to remove dark circles.

It helps to treat eczema.

It exfoliates the skin.

It helps to reduce wrinkles.

It tones the skin.

It helps to remove suntan.

It prevents premature ageing.

It conditions your hair.

It facilitates hair growth.

It reduces hair fall.

It prevents premature greying of the hair.

How To Use Neem For Skin

1. Neem paste

Neem paste helps to treat acne.

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

Method of use

Soak the neem leaves in water.

Let them soak for an hour.

Make a paste of the neem leaves.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with water.

Apply a gentle moisturiser later.

2. Neem and tulsi

Tulsi helps to treat acne, blemishes and helps to lighten the marks. It has antimicrobial properties [4] , which help to keep microbes at bay. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [5] , that help to keep the skin healthy and prevent any free radical damage. Mint has antibacterial properties that help to keep bacteria at bay and thus prevents acne. Lemon contains citric acid and vitamin C [6] that help to improve skin elasticity.

Ingredients

3 tulsi leaves

2 neem leaves

2 mint leaves

1 lemon

1 tsp turmeric

Method of use

Squeeze out the juice from the lemon.

Blend all the leaves and lemon juice together to get a liquidy paste.

Add turmeric to the paste and mix well.

Using a brush, apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

3. Neem and rose water

Rose water hydrates the skin. It has antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, [7] and thus helps to rejuvenate the skin and maintain healthy skin.

Ingredients

A handful of dried neem leaves

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

Crush the dried neem leaves into a fine powder.

Add the required amount of rose water so as to make a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. Neem and gram flour

Gram flour exfoliates the skin and helps to remove dead skin cells. It is a rich source of carbohydrates, proteins and amino acids. [8]

Ingredients

1 tsp neem powder

1 tbsp gram flour

Yogurt (as needed)

Method of use

Mix neem powder and gram flour together.

Gradually add the required amount of yogurt so as to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

5. Neem and sandalwood

Sandalwood contains antioxidant, antiviral and antibacterial properties [9] , that help to soothe the skin and prevent skin damage. Milk contains vitamins A, E and B12, minerals and fatty acids. It has antioxidants and improves skin elasticity. [10]

Ingredients

½ tsp neem powder

1 tsp sandalwood powder

Milk (as needed)

Method of use

Mix neem powder and sandalwood powder together.

Gradually add the required amount of milk so as to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse your face thoroughly with water.

6. Neem and honey

Honey exfoliates and moisturises the skin. It has antiviral, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [11] and hence helps to protect and soothe the skin.

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Make a paste of the neem leaves.

Add honey to the paste and mix well.

Apply it to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

7. Neem and papaya

Papaya is a rich source of vitamins A, B and C. It has antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial properties. It restores damaged skin. It also helps to lighten the skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe papaya

1 tsp neem powder

Method of use

Mash the papaya into a pulp.

Add the neem powder in it. Mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

8. Neem and turmeric

Turmeric has antibacterial properties that help to keep bacteria at bay. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the skin and prevent skin damage. [12] Yogurt has lactic acid that helps to remove dead skin cells and refreshes the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp neem powder

A pinch of turmeric

1 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later.

9. Neem and apple cider vinegar

Due to its acidic nature, apple cider vinegar helps to remove the dead skin cells and rejuvenates the skin. It helps to treat acne and sun damage. It also helps to maintain the pH level of the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp neem powder

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

10. Neem and potato

Potato is rich in vitamins B and C, dietary fibre and minerals such as potassium, magnesium and iron. It helps to reduce the wrinkles and brightens the skin. It contains antioxidants that help to fight free radical damage. [13]

Ingredients

1 tsp neem powder

1 potato

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Peel and grate the potato.

Soak it in warm water and leave overnight.

Strain the water in the morning.

Mix lemon juice and neem powder in it.

Using a cotton ball, apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

11. Neem and aloe vera

Aloe vera contains malic acid that helps maintain the elasticity of the skin. It has antioxidants that fight free radical damage. It makes the skin firm and reduces wrinkles. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, [14] that help to soothe the skin and keep the skin healthy.

Ingredients

1 tsp neem powder

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Soak a cotton ball in rose water.

Wipe your face clean with the cotton ball.

Let your face dry.

Massage the paste gently on your face in a circular motion.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

How To Use Neem For Hair

1. Neem and coconut oil

Coconut oil moisturises the roots and helps to retain protein in the hair, hence helps to keep the hair healthy. It contains lauric acid that prevents hair damage. [15]

Ingredients

250 ml coconut oil

A handful of neem leaves

Method of use

Heat the oil in a saucepan

until it starts to boil.

Add the neem leaves into the oil and switch the gas off.

Let it rest for 4 hours.

Strain the oil.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp before going to bed.

Wash it off in the morning.

2. Neem and curd

Curd has antibacterial properties [16] that help to keep bacteria at bay and maintain a healthy scalp. It helps to get rid of dandruff and conditions the hair.

Ingredients

1 tsp neem powder

2 tbsp curd

Method of use

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash it off.

3. Neem water

Rinsing the hair with neem water helps to condition the hair.

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

2 cup water

Method of use

Add the leaves in the water.

Boil the water until it becomes green.

Strain the water.

Rinse your hair with this water after you shampoo your hair.

4. Neem, rose water and honey

Rose water hydrates the hair and conditions them. It makes the hair soft and helps to remove dandruff. Honey has antiseptic, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. [17] It thus helps to maintain the scalp health and promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

1 tsp honey

A few drops of rose water

Method of use

Blend the neem leaves into a paste.

Add rose water and honey and mix well.

Apply this paste on your hair, excluding the scalp.

Leave it on for an hour.

Wash it off thoroughly with water.

5. Neem Oil

Neem oil is quite an effective remedy for treating dandruff. Curd has antibacterial properties that help to keep bacteria at bay. This hair mask will help to treat itchy scalp as well as dandruff.

Ingredients

A few drops of neem oil

1 cup curd

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off later.

