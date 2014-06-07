Fresh, clear, glowing skin is every girl’s dream. Of late, we’ve wondered, can drinking tea cause acne? Or is there some way to use tea for skin benefits? First, let’s take a look at acne, and what causes it.

Acne happens when our sebaceous glands work overtime to produce oil. Oil, along with dirt and dead cells block hair follicles. They become infected and erupt into unsightly boils. The condition is usually caused by hormonal imbalances during adolescence, but acne can carry on well into adulthood. Stress, pollution, lack of sleep and an unhealthy diet can contribute to the severity of acne.

Some severe cases require treatment from a skin specialist. At other times, acne can be conquered by making lifestyle changes and dietary adjustments. This makes it important to know the role of many food items in treating acne. Among these, the role of tea in managing acne remains as a matter of debate among the beauty experts.

In the following post, we will evaluate, can drinking tea cause acne. We will also look at what drawbacks and benefits, if any, there are in consuming tea for skin.

Can drinking tea cause acne? One important point is that it depends on the kind of tea. Tea with milk and sugar, is the worst tea for skin. Dairy products are known skin offenders. Milk trigger sebum production. We’ve already seen how excessive oil causes pimples. Moreover, milk is hard to digest - poor digestion leads to bad skin.

Quick fix: Limit your intake of tea with milk. Try black tea or green tea for skin improvement.

Does caffeine in tea cause acne? While weighing the question, can drinking tea cause acne, consider its caffeine content. Caffeine is a great energiser, but the downside is that it boosts your adrenalin and leaves you in a state of high stress , hyper in other words. High stress of course, is linked to acne. Caffeine causes sleeplessness as well.

Quick fix: Look for decaf green tea, it really is the best tea for skin.

What about sugar? High blood sugar aggravates acne. When you have a sugar high diet, your body produces more insulin, and insulin can lead to acne. Studies have shown that acne prone youngsters have seen a significant reduction in pimples by switching to a low sugar diet.

Quick fix: Reduce sugar in your tea or go sugarless if you can. Switch to the less refined brown sugars, or honey. Avoid artificial sweeteners as they cause a whole new set of problems!

Benefits of green tea for skin: We considered answers to the question, can drinking tea cause acne. But can tea be good for skin? Well, yes. Green tea, that same weight loss miracle, is beneficial for skin. Green tea contains antioxidants that fight cell-damaging free radicals. This means long term protection for skin. It regulates blood sugar, to prevent acne.

There are few studies to understand how effective green tea is, but beauty lovers suggest you drink 3-6 cups a day. Add lemon or honey , two other skin friendly ingredients. Face packs or exfoliants using green tea bags are also very popular.So if you’re wondering, can drinking tea cause acne, just say no to milk and sugar, and yes to green tea!