10 Fruit Peel Face Masks You Should Try!

We all want to have soft, supple, and flawless skin. And, what could be better than treating your skin to the goodness of fruits. Fruits are beneficial for your skin and they also help your skin to gain its natural moisture back and will give you glowing, soft, and radiant skin in no time.

Why Are Fruits Beneficial For Skin Care?

Loaded with antioxidants, essential nutrients, proteins, and vitamins, fruits can work wonders for your skin. They have the capacity to nourish and moisturise your skin, thus making it healthy and glowing. Including fruits in your skin care routine - by either consuming it or using it topically on your skin - can improve your skin tone considerably.

Moreover, fruits help to detoxify your skin and possess anti-ageing benefits that slow down the process of ageing by diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. Fruits also improve the overall health of your skin and impart a kind of softness to it. It is always advisable to include fruits in your daily skin care routine and you never have to worry about dry, damaged, and dull skin ever again.

If you are confused as to how to include fruits in your skin care regime, here's some help! Try these amazing fruit-enriched face masks for your skin and say goodbye to dull and dry skin forever and feel the softness every time your touch your cheeks.

1. Lemon Peel Face Mask

Lemon contains vitamin C, citric acid, and powerful antioxidants that make it a premium choice for acne and pimples. Lemons also contain antiseptic properties that help to remove bacteria from your skin. You can combine it with honey to make a home-made face mask. [1]

Ingredients

1 tbsp dried lemon peel powder

1 tbsp honey

How to do

In a bowl, add some lemon peel powder and honey. Mix both the ingredients well until you get a semi-thick paste.

Apply the pack on your face and neck and wait for 20 minutes until it dries off.

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

2. Mango Peel Face Mask

Mangoes are loaded with vitamin A, C, & E along with beta cartone that help in healing your skin and rejuvenating your complexion. It also possesses anti-ageing properties. [2]

Ingredients

Mango peel

How to do

Take a mango peel and rub it over your face gently.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash you face.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

3. Orange Peel Face Mask

Rich in citric acid, orange peel helps in exfoliating your skin. It adds a healthy glow to your skin and also treats oily skin problems. Orange peel is also known to work best for acne, pimples, blemishes, and dark spots. It also tends to whiten your skin when used topically. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

In a bowl, mix orange peel powder and yogurt. Use plain and unflavoured yoghurt for this face pack.

Apply this pack on your face and neck and then leave it on for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes rinse it off with cold water to get radiant and glowing.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

4. Apple Peel Face Mask

High in vitamin C, apple helps to build your skin collagen levels. Apple also possesses anti-ageing properties. It gets rid of fine lines and wrinkles and gives you younger looking skin.[4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp dried apple peel powder

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, add some dried apple peel powder and honey. Mix both the ingredients well until you get a semi-thick paste.

Next, add some lemon juice to it and again blend all the ingredients together.

Apply the pack on your face and neck and wait for 20 minutes until it dries off.

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

5. Banana Peel Face Mask

Banana contains potassium and vitamins like E and C which help to give you clear and glowing skin. Banana contains properties that help to moisturise your skin. The presence of vitamin A in bananas help to restore lost moisture in your skin and also repair damaged cells. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp banana peel powder

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

How to do

Combine both banana peel powder and lavender essential oil in a bowl.

Apply this pack on your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes before you wash it off.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

6. Pear Peel Face Mask

Pear is rich in fiber - a very important nutrient for your skin. It also contains vitamin C that helps to fight free radicals and makes your skin soft and smooth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp dried pear peel powder

1 tbsp water

How to do

Mix both the ingredients - dried pear peel powder and water together to make a paste.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 10 -15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

7. Papaya Peel Face Mask

Papaya contains an enzyme called Papain that helps to remove dead skin cells. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp papaya peel paste

1 tsp tea tree oil

How to do

Grind some papaya peel paste with a little water and transfer it to a bowl.

Add some tea tree oil to it and mix both the ingredients together.

Apply this pack on your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes before you wash it off.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

8. Grape Peel Face Mask

Grapes are loaded with vitamin C and other powerful antioxidants that help to revitalize your skin and nourish it. They also keep your skin away from fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp grape peel powder

1 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Grind some grape peel and jojoba oil together. Transfer it to a bowl.

Apply this pack on your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 15 minutes before you wash it off.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

9. Peach Peel Face Mask

Peach is rich in Vitamin C. It helps to remove dark circles and blemishes. It is possesses anti-ageing properties that make it one of the choicest options for a home-made face pack for flawless complexion.[8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp dried apple peel powder

1 tsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, add some dried apple peel powder and honey. Mix both the ingredients well until you get a semi-thick paste.

Next, add some lemon juice to it and again blend all the ingredients together.

Apply the pack on your face and neck and wait for 20 minutes until it dries off.

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

10. Avocado Peel Face Mask

Rich in fatty acids, avocado is known to moisturise your skin and make it soft and supple. It also contains vitamin E that nourishes your skin. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp dried avocado peel powder

1 tbsp honey

½ tsp turmeric powder

How to do

Mix both the ingredients - dried avocado peel powder and honey together to make a paste.

Next, add some turmeric powder to it and again mix all the ingredients well.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 10 -15 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

