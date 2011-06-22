Homemade Almond Face Pack For Dry Skin

Dry skin is an uncomfortable and unpleasant feeling a woman can face. There are a lot of products in the market that are easily available to treat dry and damaged skin. These products may work for some and the same may not work for the others.

Some people have sensitive skin, where the application of chemical-laden products on the skin will cause side effects to the skin. Dry skin if not treated well can make your skin age quickly. So, today, we have 6 home remedies which you can make at home using almonds as your base to treat dry skin.

Why almond, and is almond good for the skin?

Almonds are packed with antioxidants, vitamins A, E, D, and B, proteins, minerals, oleic and linoleic acids, all of which make a great skin care product. Almond oil works best on all kinds of skin types and it also helps to make your skin young and healthy.

Almond helps to cleanse the skin, it moisturizes deep into the skin, prevents dry, irritated, and flaky skin, and also delays the signs of ageing.

So, anything natural and homemade is safe for the skin. Give it a try and see the difference for yourself. Here are 6 ways to use almonds to treat dry skin:

1. Almond And Honey Face Pack:

Honey draws moisture from the air and keeps the skin hydrated and moisturized for a long time. It is a natural humectant and has super-hydrating properties that do wonders to the skin. It is one of the important ingredients to treat dry and flaky skin.

Requirements:

• 4-5 pieces of almonds.

• One cup of hot milk.

• 2 tablespoons of honey.

How To Use:

• Take a cup of hot milk and soak 4-5 pieces of almonds in it overnight.

• Gently, remove the hard skin from the almonds.

• Now, blend the soaked almonds with 2 tablespoons of honey and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste on a clean face and neck.

• Leave the paste on for about 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this 1-2 times in a week.

2. Almond, Oats, And Raw Milk Face Pack:

Oats help to remove dead skin cells, moisturize and restore the skin, reduce itching, and soothe inflammation on the skin. This is because oatmeal consists of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cleansing properties. Oatmeal helps to keep the moisture in the skin and keep it hydrated for a long time.

Raw milk is an amazing face cleanser, as milk is enriched with lactic acid, vitamins B12, A, B6, calcium, etc. These nutrients are good for the skin and it will remove the dead skin cells and help regenerate new cells.

Requirements:

• 1 teaspoon of ground oats.

• 1 teaspoon of almond powder.

• 2 teaspoons of raw milk.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon of ground oats with 1 teaspoon of almond powder and 2 teaspoons of raw milk. Make it into a fine paste.

• Apply this pack on your face and neck and massage it in a circular motion and keep it on for 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week.

3. Almond, Egg White, Lemon Juice Face Pack:

Egg white contains collagen and protein that helps to remove fine lines and wrinkles that are caused due to dry skin. The protein present in egg white helps to maintain the skin's elasticity, and the collagen helps to diminish fine line and wrinkles.

Lemon juice helps to remove scars, age spots, etc. Since it's a natural exfoliator, it helps to remove the dead skin cells and make the skin clean and clear.

Requirements:

• ½ a cup of almond powder.

• 1 egg white.

• 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

• Few drops of water.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, add ½ cup of almond powder and mix 1 egg white, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and few drops of water. Make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this pack all over your face and neck.

• Massage it in a circular motion for 5 minutes and leave the mixture on your face and neck for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this process 1-2 times in a week.

4. Almond oil, Vitamin E Oil, And Banana Face Pack:

Vitamin E helps to rejuvenate dry skin and restore the lost moisture. Vitamin E accelerates the production of collagen, a protein that's responsible for maintaining skin's elasticity. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and makes the skin soft and smooth.

Banana has a high level of potassium, which helps to treat and moisturize damaged cells. The vitamin E present in it fights dryness and vitamin B-complex slows down the ageing process and appearance of fine lines and wrinkles caused by dryness.

Requirements:

• ½ ripe banana.

• 1 teaspoon of almond oil.

• 2 drops of vitamin E oil.

How To Use:

• In a bowl, mash ½ ripe banana. Make it into a smooth paste. Do not leave lumps.

• Now, add 1 teaspoon of almond oil and 2 drops of vitamin E oil. Mix them well.

• Apply this paste on your face and neck and leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Use this remedy 2 times in a week.

5. Almond, Yogurt, Honey, And Oatmeal Face Pack:

Yogurt contains zinc, calcium, vitamin B, and lactic acid, all of which contribute to making the skin well moisturized and hydrated. It is an excellent exfoliator, gives blemish-free skin, makes the skin smooth and bright.

Requirements:

• 6 almonds.

• 1 tablespoon of oatmeal.

• 2 teaspoons of yogurt.

• ½ teaspoon of honey.

How To Use:

• Soak the almonds in plain water overnight and make it into a fine powder in the morning.

• In a bowl, mix the almond powder with 1 tablespoon of grounded oatmeal, 2 tablespoons of yogurt, and ½ teaspoon of honey. Make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste all over your face and neck.

• Leave this mixture on your face and neck for 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

6. Almond Oil:

You can simply apply almond oil on your face without any other ingredients.

How To Use:

• Clean your face with a face wash and pat dry your face.

• Put a few drops of almond oil on your palm and massage it gently on your face and neck.

• Wipe off excess oil from your skin if necessary.

• You can do this every night before going to bed.