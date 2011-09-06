24 Home Remedies To Treat Cracked Heels

Have you ever thought about pampering your feet? If yes, then the first thing that you might have thought about would be a soothing pedicure, right? It helps to relax your muscles, calm down sore and tired feet, and also helps to treat cracked heels. Pedicure is perhaps the best way to rejuvenate tired feet. But did you know that getting a pedicure done frequently can do more harm than good? So, here's a quick solution. Switch to home remedies.

Home remedies are the best when it comes to beauty as they are completely safe to use and are quite cost-effective. And speaking of feet, cracked heels are one of the most commonly faced problems. Cracked heels can be a cosmetic problem as well as a severe underlying issue. It is, therefore, very essential to treat cracked heels immediately as soon as you notice them. Listed below are some common causes of cracked heels and natural ways to treat them.

What Causes Cracked Heels?

Cracked heels are typically caused due to the lack of moisture. Listed below are some common causes of cracked heels.

Dryness

Cold weather

Taking a long bath/shower

Using harsh soaps

Scrubbing dry feet

Medical conditions like diabetes

How To Treat Cracked Heels?

1. Avocado & vitamin E oil

Rich in essential oils, vitamins, and fats, avocados help to repair dry skin, thus treating cracked heels with regular use.

Ingredients

2 tbsp avocado pulp

1 tbsp vitamin E oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients and make a smooth mixture.

Apply this creamy mixture over your heels and feet.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

2. Banana & papaya

Banana and papaya together work as a natural moisturiser for your skin, thus treating dry and cracked feet or heels when used repeatedly. They also make the skin on your feet soft and smooth. [1]

Ingredients

½ ripe banana

4-5 ripe papaya pieces

How to do

Add half a banana to a bowl.

Next, add some papaya pieces and mash both the ingredients together until you get a smooth, consistent paste.

Apply it to your heels and feet and allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your feet dry.

Use this once a day for desired results.

3. Rosewater & glycerine

Rosewater possesses anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help in repairing cracked heels. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp glycerine

How to do

Combine both rosewater and glycerine in a small bowl and make a smooth mixture.

Apply it all over your heels and feet.

Allow it to stay overnight and then wash it off with lukewarm water in the morning.

Repeat this every day for desired results.

4. Epsom Salt

Epsom salt helps to soften your feet and relax tired foot muscles. [3]

Ingredient

½ cup Epsom salt

How to do

Add half a cup of Epsom salt in a tub filled with warm water.

Soak your feet in the water for about 15 minutes.

Remove your feet from the water and scrub your heels with a foot scrub to remove dead skin cells.

Repeat this twice/thrice a week for desired results.

5. Lemon

Lemon possesses acidic properties that help to heal dry and rough skin, thus treating cracked heels when used topically. [4]

Ingredient

2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some lemon juice and rub it over the affected area.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

6. Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly locks the moisture in your feet, making it soft and smooth. It also heals dry skin and treats cracked heels. [5]

Ingredient

1 tbsp petroleum jelly

How to do

Soak your feet in warm water for about 20 minutes. Rinse them properly and pat dry.

Take a generous amount of petroleum jelly on your hands and rub it over the affected area.

Allow it to stay overnight and then wash it off with lukewarm water in the morning.

Use this every day for desired results.

7. Olive oil

A miracle healer, olive oil nourishes your feet and makes them soft and supple. [6]

Ingredient

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some olive oil and rub it on your feet and heels. Massage your feet with it for about 10-12 minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

8. Oatmeal

Oatmeal has skin moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties that help it to remove dead skin cells, thus making it soft and supple. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp oatmeal (finely ground)

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients and make a smooth mixture.

Apply this mixture over your heels and feet.

Allow it to stay for about half an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once in two days (every alternate day) for desired results.

9. Castor oil

A miraculous oil, castor oil is known for its ability to make your skin soft, thus making it a premium pick for softening cracked heels.[8]

Ingredient

2 tbsp castor oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some castor oil and rub it on your feet and heels. Massage your feet with it for about 10-12 minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

10. Rice flour & honey

Rice flour is known to exfoliate, re-mineralize, and purify your skin (especially the skin on your feet), making it soft and smooth. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine both the ingredients and make a smooth mixture.

Apply this creamy mixture over your heels and feet.

Allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

11. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains mild acids that help in removing dead skin cells and softening dry skin. It also exfoliates the skin on your feet and makes them smooth and soft. [10]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How to do

Mix some apple cider vinegar with some water in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in some castor oil and rub it on your feet and heels. Massage your feet with it for about 10-12 minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Scrub your feet using a foot scrubber to get rid of dead skin cells.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

12. Coconut oil & cocoa butter

With good penetrative quality, coconut oil hydrates and moisturises your skin. It also removes dead skin cells, thus treating cracked heels. [11]

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

1½ tbsp cocoa butter

How to do

Combine both the ingredients - coconut oil and cocoa butter in a bowl and make a smooth mixture.

Apply this mixture over your heels and feet. Rub/massage it for a few minutes.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

13. Jojoba oil

Regular application of jojoba oil on the heels and feet helps to treat cracked heels. [12]

Ingredient

2 tbsp jojoba oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some jojoba oil and rub it on your feet and heels.

Massage your feet with it for about 10-12 minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Scrub your feet using a foot scrubber to get rid of dead skin cells.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

14. Baking soda

A commonly used exfoliant, baking soda removes dead skin cells and soothes the skin on your feet, thus treating cracked heels. [13]

Ingredients

2 tbsp baking soda

Pumice stone

How to do

Fill a bucket of warm water.

Add some baking soda to it.

Soak your feet in the water for about 15 minutes.

Remove your feet from the water and scrub your heels with a pumice stone to remove dead skin cells.

Repeat this twice/thrice a week for desired results.

15. Aloe vera

The topical application of aloe vera ensures that it softens and moisturises your skin, thus making it soft. It also heals the ridges and cracks formed on your feet. [14]

Ingredient

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Soak your feet in warm water for about 20 minutes. Rinse them properly and pat dry.

Take a generous amount of aloe vera gel on your hands and rub it over your heels.

Allow it to stay overnight and then wash it off with lukewarm water in the morning.

Use this every day for desired results.

16. Neem

Neem contains medicinal properties that help in treating dry skin and cracked heels when used topically. It also helps in removing dead skin cells. [15]

Ingredient

8-10 neem leaves

How to do

Take some neem leaves and grind it by adding a little water until it turns into a paste. Set it aside.

Take a tub filled with warm water and dip your feet in it.

Let your feet muscles relax and loosen a bit for 15-20 minutes.

Now, take a generous amount of the neem paste and massage your cracked heels with it.

Massage for a good 20 minutes before you proceed to wash your feet.

Use this once a week for desired results.

17. Paraffin wax

Paraffin wax is a natural emollient that helps to soften the skin. It also treats cracked and painful heels.

Ingredients

1 tbsp paraffin wax

1 tsp coconut oil

How to do

Combine some paraffin wax with coconut oil in a bowl and make a smooth mixture.

Heat the mixture in a pan until the wax melts completely.

Allow it to cool down to room temperature and apply it to your feet.

Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

Repeat this twice a week before going to bed.

18. Sesame oil

Sesame oil nourishes and moisturises your skin. It also softens your skin and heals dry and cracked heels with regular use. [16]

Ingredient

1 tbsp sesame oil

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some sesame oil and rub it on your feet and heels.

Massage your feet with it for about 10-12 minutes and leave it at that. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin.

Repeat this every day before going to bed for desired results.

19. Vegetable oil

Vegetable oil contains fats that help to nourish your skin and heal cracked feet. [17]

Ingredient

2 tbsp vegetable oil

How to do

Wash your feet with clean water and pat them dry.

Dip a cotton ball in some vegetable oil and rub it on your feet and heels.

Massage your feet with it for about 10-12 minutes.

Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

Repeat this every day before going to bed for desired results.

20. Pumice stone

The rough surface of the stone helps in removing dead skin cells thus softening your feet with regular usage.

What you'll need

Pumice stone

How to do

Soak your feet in a tub filled with warm water for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, remove your feet from the water and rub a pumice stone over it to get rid of dry and dead skin.

Rinse with clean water and pat your feet dry.

Apply a soothing moisturiser.

Repeat this every day for about a week to get rid of cracked heels.

21. Shea butter

Shea butter is known to hydrate and moisturise your skin. It also nourishes your skin deeply when used topically. It possesses healing properties along with essential vitamins that help to treat dry and cracked heels. [18]

Ingredient

2 tbsp shea butter

How to do

Take a generous amount of organic shea butter and massage your cracked heels with it.

Massage for about 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Use this once or twice a week for desired results.

22. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil helps to cleanse your skin and make it softer and smoother with regular use. When applied topically on your heels, it helps to soften dry and rough skin, thus treating cracked heels. [19]

Ingredients

2 tbsp tea tree oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Combine both the oils in a bowl. Mix them well.

Apply the oil concoction over your heels and feet. Massage for about a minute or two.

Allow it to stay overnight.

Repeat this once a day - preferably before going to bed for desired results.

23. Listerine soak

Listerine helps to soften dry and rough skin on your feet, thus treating cracked heels. It also possesses antiseptic properties.

Ingredients

1 cup Listerine

1 cup white vinegar

2 cups water

How to do

Mix all the ingredients together in a tub.

Soak your feet in the mixture for about 15 minutes.

Remove your feet from the mixture and scrub it with a foot filer or a pumice stone.

Rinse with clean water and pat dry.

Use it repeatedly once a day for about 3-4 days.

24. Mint leaves

Mint leaves are used extensively for body care as they provide your body, especially your feet with relaxation. Mint leaves possess calming properties and are highly beneficial for cracked feet. They can alleviate dry and cracked skin and also prevent odour.

Ingredients

8-10 mint leaves

1 tablespoon of milk

How to do

Take some mint leaves and grind it by adding a little milk until it turns into a paste. Set it aside.

Take a tub filled with warm water and dip your feet in it.

Let your feet muscles relax and loosen a bit for 15-20 minutes. Remove your feet from the tub and wipe them properly with a towel.

Now, take a generous amount of the paste and massage your cracked heels and entire foot with it, but concentrate more on your heels.

Massage for a good 20 minutes before you proceed to wash your feet.

Apply a soothing moisturiser and let your feet breathe and relax.

Use this once a week for desired results.