On Vicky Kaushal’s Birthday, His Super-Cool Hairstyles From Masaan, Manmarziyaan, And Sanju

Born on 16 May 1988, Vicky Kaushal is one of the best actors of today's generation we have in the Bollywood industry. With hits like Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Sanju, etc., the actor made a special space for himself in Bollywood and he's surely here to stay! It's not just his brilliant acting skills that has brought him so far but also his dedication to go to any extent to nail his role in each film. For every role, Vicky prepares hard even if it's about changing his hair colour or getting an extreme haircut. In the films like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju, the actor showed his super-cool hairstyles and won us with his distinctive looks. So, today on his birthday, let's take a quick look at his wow-worthy hairstyles from these three films.

Vicky Kaushal's Hairstyle In Masaan

In 2015 film Massan, Vicky Kaushal played the character of Deepak Kumar, a Varanasi boy from the Dom community and a college student. The actor looked very young in his film and messy curls hairstyle took away many hearts. He kept his hair short and opted for unkempt curls that totally went well with his innocent look in the film.

Vicky Kaushal's Hairstyle In Manmarziyaan

In 2018 romantic-drama film titled Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal played the character of Vicky Sandhu, a part-time DJ and the love interest of Taapsee Pannu's character. Showing his cool look like a DJ, the actor opted for a super chic haircut that totally justified his role and made his fans crush on him. He sported uber-chic spikes with elaborately buzzed sides. The actor also dyed the crown section of his hair with navy blue colour. The flower-shaped hair design on the back of his ear, spruced up the look of his hairstyle. Well, this is one of the boldest looks of Vicky Kaushal so far.

Vicky Kaushal's Hairstyle In Sanju

In 2018 biopic film Sanju, while Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Sanjay Dutt, it was Vicky Kaushal who actually touched hearts for playing Kamli (Sanju's best friend). For playing such character and to nail it, the actor grew his hair a little long. Keeping it straight with side partition, he went for bangs that covered his half forehead and suited his look. However, in some of the scenes, Vicky also wore a wig to show his character's different looks in different periods.

So, what do you think about these hairstyles of Vicky Kaushal? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy birthday, Vicky Kaushal!