No Shave November Special: Difference Between Beard Oil And Beard Balm

We know all the beard lovers are definitely enjoying No Shave November month. After all, it's the best opportunity to flaunt your love for long beards. During this month you can also try a lot of new grooming products and celebrate the month to the fullest. But before using any product, one must definitely have good knowledge of it.

In our previous articles, we gave you full details and tips on using beard oil and beard balm. And, today, in this article, we will talk about the difference between them, which you should definitely know about. Read further to know more.

Beard Oil Vs Beard Balm

Both beard oil and beard balm are the best grooming products that give nourishment to your beard hair. But, wait! They are not the same. Beard oil is an essential oil that moisturises the skin, stops beard itch, gets rid of dandruff, and softens your beard. On the other hand, beard balm is a leave-in conditioner that keeps the dryness away, makes your hair manageable, and boosts beard growth.

Read the following points to know the difference between them.

States of matter - Beard oil is in the liquid form while beard balm is the mixture of oil and wax.

Fragrance - Beard oil has a stronger scent than beard balm, because of its ingredients.

Absorption - Beard oil gets absorbed easily while beard balm takes a longer time to get absorbed.

Moisturising properties - Of course, both beard oil and beard balm have amazing moisturising properties, but beard oil does a better job to the skin underneath your beard. However, beard balm is effective for styling and hold.

Packaging - Most beard oils come in delicate glass containers, while beard balms are packaged in solid tin containers.

Detangling - Beard oil comes in a liquid form and so, it makes the detangling easy while combing your hair. Whereas, it could be difficult in case of beard balm.

Lustre - Beard balms tend to give more lustre than beard oils.

Beard Oil Ingredients

Beard oil contains the following ingredients:

Carrier oils like jojoba, grape seed, almond, and castor oil

Essential oils like eucalyptus, tea tree, pinewood, fir needle, sandalwood, and cedarwood

Vitamin E

Beard Balm Ingredients

Beard balms are usually made of four essential ingredients.

Carrier oils like argan and jojoba oil

Essential oils, which adds fragrance

Moisturising agent, which is usually shea butter followed by cocoa butter

Sealant, which is beeswax

When To Use Beard Balm & Beard Oil

For those who have short or stubble beard, it is advisable strictly use only beard oil in the early stages, which means you can use beard oil in the first 2-4 weeks of growth. Also use a beard oil regularly, to promote good and clean growth.

On the other hand, you can use beard balm once your hair growth reaches at least 1.5 inches in length.

Can Beard Oil And Beard Balm Be Used Together? If Yes, How?

Beard oil is used to moisturize and reduce beard itch while beard balm adds shine to your hair and makes it manageable. So, you can definitely use beard oil and beard balm together (those who have mid-to-long length hair), to make your beard presentable.

So, to apply bear oil and beard balm together, follow the process below.

Wash your beard thoroughly with beard soap and then towel dry it to squeeze excessive water.

Take few drops of beard oil in your palms and distribute through your beard. Use your fingers to massage the oil into the beard. Make sure it reaches the skin underneath and the roots of your beard hair.

Comb properly to distribute the oil evenly.

Now, take a small amount of beard balm on your index finger, rub it between your hands, until it melts a little.

Apply the balm into your beard, starting it from the base and moving upwards to the sideburns.

Also, apply it on your moustache.

Don't use the comb. Instead, make use of your fingers to spread the balm.

This process can be used if you want a good and epic beard. But it all depends on the quality and length of your beard hair.

Which One Is Better, Beard Oil Or Beard Balm?

Again, it all depends on the quality and length of your beard hair. Beard oil adds nourishment and reduces itching while balm adds shine and makes it manageable. So, look what your beard needs, and make use of these grooming products accordingly.