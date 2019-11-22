No Shave November Special: Benefits Of Beard Growth Serum And How To Apply It Men Fashion oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

We know you are fully enjoying growing your beard this month. But what is the use of growing it when you actually have to go through a lot of problems like itchiness, damaged hair, dry skin etc.? So, to avoid these problems, one should be aware of the essential grooming products available in the market to help give your beard the love and care it deserves.

Applying beard oil and beard wax don't mean your work ends here. There is yet another grooming product which your beard needs for proper growth, and that is beard growth serum. A beard growth serum is that grooming product which not only promotes growth but also keeps it healthy, moisturized and reduces itchiness. Of course, as discussed before beard oil can eliminate the itchiness but only during the first stage of growing beard. But in addition to beard oil, if you apply beard growth serum, it will help you grow the beard without experiencing much itchiness. So, in this article, we have talked about all the benefits of beard growth serum, the ingredients in it, how to apply it, and other important details.





Ingredients In Beard Growth Serum

Of course, beard growth serum has some great ingredients which help in promoting beard growth. But, miracles don't happen overnight. But before making any purchase, make sure you pick a premium quality beard growth serum to avoid side effects. A good brand's serum may contain these high-quality ingredients.

• Minoxidil

• Biotin

• Ginseng and saw palmetto

• Argan oil

• Collagen peptide

• Grotein





Benefits Of Using Beard Growth Serum

No other grooming product is as effective as beard growth serum, when it comes to boosting beard growth. Apart from promoting facial hair growth and reducing itchiness, a good quality beard growth serum has more to offer to all the beard lovers. Read on to know more benefits of using the serum.

• The grotein present in the serum makes the facial hair look thicker and fuller.

• It is suitable for all skin types.

• It is free of harsh chemicals.

• It improves beard's volume and length.

• It helps fill in the patches.

• It softens and moisturizes the beard.

• It stimulates hair follicles.

• It enhances blood circulation.





How To Apply Beard Growth Serum

Beard growth serum is a must if you want to avoid the itchiness caused while growing beard. In addition to that, beard growth serum also boosts quick growth, which is like a cherry on the cake for beard lovers. So, go through the step by step procedure to apply the serum for effective results.

• First, wash your facial area thoroughly using beard shampoo and then follow up with conditioner.

• Pat dry using a clean towel.

• Once you are done, take your beard growth serum and shake it well to ensure the ingredients get mixed properly.

• Now, before applying any styling product such as beard wax or balm, take an appropriate quantity of serum in your palm and rub it to cover all the area of the palm.

• Start applying it to the base of the beard. Make sure it touches the skin.

• Massage the serum all over in circular motion with soft hands.

• Keep massaging until you cover all the area.

• Once you are done with massaging, leave it for 10 minutes to let it dry completely. Make sure you do not touch any area of your beard.

• After the serum is dried, rinse it off using normal face cleanser. Wash off every area covered with serum.

• Towel dry it, and now you can apply your styling product.





When And How Often To Apply Beard Growth Serum

Once you are done with washing and conditioning your beard, you can apply beard growth serum on the dry hair. Make sure you apply the serum before any styling grooming product such as beard balm and beard wax.

Ideally, beard growth serum can be applied twice a day, depending on the brand. The first time you can apply it in the morning and second time, you can apply it before going to bed. For effective results, an 8-hour gap is necessary. However, it may take 2-3 months for results.





Other Tips For Beard Growth

Relying on the grooming products to get amazing results is never a good idea. You are mistaken if you think that applying beard growth serum is all what you need to do to get a beard of good length. To get effective and quick results, here are some tips.

• Consume nutritious foods like spinach, eggs, avocado, to boost hair growth.

• Make use of good grooming tools like boar bristle brush and beard comb instead of a normal one.

• Give your beard a proper shape to enhance growth.

• Wash your face daily to keep it clean and healthy.

• Start doing some exercises on a daily basis like cardio workouts, brisk walking, running, cycling, dancing, etc. It will help your beard grow quick and thick.

• Sleep well.

• Take supplements like zinc, magnesium, Vitamin B, iron, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, and most importantly biotin.

• Drink enough water daily to stay hydrated.

• Apply beard oil daily.

• Give your beard a good facial massage daily to stimulate hair growth.