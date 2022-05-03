8 Tips To Make A Patchy Beard Look Fuller Men Fashion oi-Amritha K

Having a patchy beard is just as admirable and desirable as having a full beast of a mane, let me tell you that. However, anyone without a full beard has wondered how to fill in a patchy beard.

The lack of beard density is mainly due to genetics. Despite no genetic issues, some men have patchy beards. This may be due to an unhealthy environment or diet. Any health conditions or medicine intake that affects hair follicles will result in a patchy beard. Age and hormone levels also play key roles in this.

Don't worry; you can find a number of ways to fix a patchy beard. Here are some of the best ways to fix a patchy beard.

Tips To Make A Patchy Beard Look Fuller

1. Brushing

One of the ways to fix a patchy beard is brushing. Try to comb your beard downwards with soft bristles, and it helps to control the direction of hair growth and gives a uniform appearance to your beard.

2. Trimming And Shaving

Trimming and shaving the beard in some areas will help feel it fully. Just figure out a shape for your beard first and trim it carefully to hide patches. Creating sharp edges will give an impression of fullness.

3. Grow It Out

A patchy beard can fill itself in if you simply let the hairs grow longer. However, it may result in a disproportionate beard in some areas, as you keep the length of your moustache but let the cheeks grow in more. The shape of your beard will depend on how patchy it is, to begin with and how curly your hair grows. If you add a little extra volume and curl, those spots will begin to disappear under the nest that is your beard.

4. Get Proper Vitamins And Nutrients

Your diet and overall wellness have a big impact on the quality of your hair, including your facial hair. Staying healthy, active, and well-rested, and cutting back on processed and sugary foods along with vices like alcohol and smoking, can promote fuller, thicker, and faster hair growth - which can help make your beard denser and help you fill in patches quicker.

5. Use Beard Oils

You should be conditioning your beard regularly with beard oil, daily or nightly. Beard oils are rich in vitamins and nutrients that nourish the skin beneath the scruff and the hairs. In terms of filling in beard patches, this can make them more cooperative with your comb or brush as you coach them into place. Also, beard oils can increase the life of your whiskers and prevent split ends, which are harmful to hair growth.

6. Keep It Short

When you wear stubble 24/7, people aren't likely to notice when certain spots don't grow since you're barely there in the first place. There is no doubt that this might compromise your definition of a beard. However, it is one way to draw attention away from patchiness while still sporting some facial hair.

7. Use Beard Dye

When it comes to thickening patchy beards, a little smoke and mirrors go a long way. Beard dye is a superhero in this way - it darkens lighter shades in your facial hair to give it a fuller appearance and even draws attention away from any gaps in density. In addition, you can use demi-permanent and semi-permanent hair dyes.

8. Transplantation

The transplantation technique can be used to have a patchless and thick beard. In this method, a strong follicle from the head or back of the body will be used to grow a beard in the patchy area by surgery. Don't worry; there will be no scar left behind.

