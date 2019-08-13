Facial For Men: Benefits & How To Do It At Home Men Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Women are not the only ones who need to pamper their skin. Men need to do it too! While we are so engrossed in various skincare regimes, products and treatments for women, enough attention is not given to skincare of men. But, that's not the case now.

Earlier frowned upon by many, now men are also aware of how important it is to pamper yourself. All the dirt, pollution and regular shaving make men prone to skin damage and, thus facials are equally as important for men, if not more. So, there is no need to feel shy away from indulging in some skincare. Listed in this article are the benefits of facial for men and how to do a nourishing facial at home in seven simple steps. If you have never had a facial done, we strongly encourage you to give this one a try and treat your skin.

Benefits Of Facial For Men

1. Treats acne

Acne and breakouts are usually caused by oily skin. Not only women but men also face the issue of acne. Doing facial on a regular basis help to remove excess oil from the skin and cleanses your skin to treat and prevent skin issues like these.

2. Prevents skin ageing

The process of facial involves giving massage to your face for a few minutes. This helps to improve the blood circulation on your face and helps to prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Unclogs the skin pores

Our skin is exposed to dirt and pollution on a regular basis. And this leads to clogging of skin pores over time. Exfoliating the skin is a great way to pamper the skin and unclog the skin pores and that is what a facial does. It helps to cleanse the skin pores by removing the dirt and impurities from them.

4. Reduces the appearance of dark circles

The skin under your eyes is very sensitive and needs to be cosseted well. Facial gives the under-eye area the attention it needs and helps to revitalise this commonly overlooked area.

5. Reduces blackheads and whiteheads

The dirt, pollution and excess oil produced in the skin leads to blackheads and whiteheads. Facial does a great job of unclogging and cleansing the face to reduce blackheads and whiteheads.

6. Detoxifies the skin

A facial is a great way to detoxify the skin. Exfoliating and deep cleansing the skin on a regular basis help to remove the dirt and toxins from the skin, thereby giving you a healthy and fresh skin.

7. Adds glow to the face

Constant exposure to dirt and pollution makes your skin dull and tired. A facial helps to revitalise the skin and add the natural glow back to your face.

8. Provides relief from razor burns

Razor bumps are quite common, especially when you shave every day. Facial is soothing for the skin and thus it helps to provide relief to the razor burns. Besides, facial is also really hydrating for the skin and keeps your skin moisturised to fight irritation caused by razor burns.

How To Do A Regular Facial At Home

1. Cleanse

The first step to pamper your skin to cleanse it. It helps to remove the dirt, impurities and excess oil on the skin. Use a gentle cleanser to deep cleanse your face. You can use a mild face wash to cleanse your face as well. Wash your face, rinse it thoroughly and pat dry before proceeding to the next step.

2. Exfoliate

Exfoliation is necessary and it should be a regular part of the skincare routine, be it, men or women. The next step in the facial process, therefore, is exfoliation. Splash some water on your face, use a facial scrub to exfoliate your skin for about 5 minutes in circular motions. Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

3. Steam

Steaming is an important step if you want to deeply clean your pores. It helps to open the skin pores, removes the dirt inside and refreshes your skin. To steam your face, boil a basin of water, lean over it and put a towel over your head to let the steam seep into your skin properly. Steam your face for about 5 minutes. Once done, gently wipe off your face.

4. Mask

Now is the time for a soothing mask. There are a variety of masks available in the market for you to choose from. Choose one that is suitable for your skin type - moisturising for dry skin, clay-based for oily skin etc. Follow the instructions mentioned in the pack and you're good to go.

5. Close the pores

Now that you have removed the dirt and impurities from the skin pores and applied a soothing mask, it is time to close the skin pores. Open pores will lead to dirt entering the pores and thus clogging of pores. To close the skin pores, just splash some cold water on your face, concentrating on the places you've big pores. Gently pat your face dry later.

6. Soothe the eyes

Pay attention to your under-eye area is an important part of your facial. Apply some eye cream or gel under your eyes and use circular motions to blend it in. It will help to reduce the puffiness and darkness under your eyes.

7. Moisturise

We now move to the last step of the facial. It is an essential step that locks everything in place. Hydrated skin is happy skin. And thus to make your skin happy, apply some moisturiser on your face and massage your face for a few minutes. This will give you soft, plump and supple skin.

And that's it folks! Doing just these simple seven steps is all the love that your skin needs. Do this facial process once a month and it'll be enough to maintain a clean and healthy skin.