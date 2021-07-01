Just In
Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier Exudes Oomph In Dramatic Black And Metallic Blue Smokey Eyes And Stuns Us
Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame for her wink in the film Oru Adaar Love, has left everyone stunned with her Instagram game. The actress is a true-blue beauty and she keeps treating her fans with her lovely stunning looks. Sometimes she is seen giving hairstyle goals and sometimes she is seen making headlines for her makeup looks. Priya is currently in the limelight for her dramatic makeup look. In the latest post, she shared a picture, where she was seen exuding oomph with black and metallic blue smokey eyes and nude lips. So, let us take a closer look at her makeup and discuss it in detail for beauty inspiration.
So, in the latest picture on Instagram, Priya Prakash Varrier was seen creating all the drama with her black and metallic blue smokey eye makeup look. Starting with the base of her makeup, well, it was dewy, shiny, and glamorous. She got her base done with primer, luminous foundation, concealer, and bronzer. Her nose, cheekbones, and jawline were sharply contoured and she applied oodles of highlighter to give that glossy and shiny effect.
Her brows were well-filled and looked natural. She applied a little amount of black kohl on her lower waterline while for her eyelids, she opted for metallic blue eyeshadow and black eyeliner. The shimmering metallic blue eye shadow was applied all over her lids and on the inner corner of her eyes. She extended the eye shadow to the outer corner to create an exaggerated dramatic wing. She dragged it a little to her lower lash line as well. Next, she picked black eyeliner and created a bold thick line, starting from the middle of her upper lash line to the outer corner to create a dramatic exaggerated wing. She highlighted her cheeks with bronze blush. The actress then wrapped up her look with nude lipstick.
Priya Prakash pulled back her tresses and tied them into a messy hairdo while the front curly strands framed her face and upped her gorgeous look.
So, what do you think about this stunning makeup look of Priya Prakash Varrier? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram