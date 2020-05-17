5 Reasons Why It Is SO Important To Clean Your Make-up Brushes

Clogged Pores AKA Breakouts You all must be familiar with the concept of clogged pored and the damage they can cause. When we use make-up brushes regularly, it keeps collecting make-up residue, the oil and grime from your skin, and the germs from where you have stored it. If you do not clean the brushes regularly, all these impurities on your brushes end up clogging your skin which eventually leads to severe acne and breakouts.

The Flawless Look The whole point behind using make-up tools such as brushes and sponges is to have a flawless make-up application. How do you expect your make-up to turn out with all junk on your brushes? Using dirty brushes makes your make-up cakey and streaky and not the ‘your skin but better' look you were going for.

Irritated Skin Your make-up base goes on your naked skin. With time you make-up brushes collect a lot of grime, germs and bacteria. When it comes in contact with your skin, not only does it clog your pores over time but also irritate your skin. Redness of the skin, itching and inflammation are some common complaints if you are using dirty make-up brushes.

Eye Infection One of the serious repercussions of using dirty make-up brushes is an eye infection. The germs and bacteria may get into your eyes and cause red eyes also known as conjunctivitis. Now you know cleaning make-up brushes is not to be taken lightly.

Lifespan Of Your Tools Increases We don't need to tell you that make-up brushes hold a special significance. We can not just replace them. Not cleaning the make-up brushes decreases the lifespan of the brushes and you will find yourself needing new and functional brushes frequently. Wouldn't cleaning the make-up brushes be so much easier and convenient!

How To Clean Make-up Brushes After all the reasons why you should clean your make-up brushes, you must be wondering how exactly are you supposed to do that. Well, it is a fairly quick and easy process that will only take 5 minutes of your time. Here you go. In a bowl of lukewarm water, dip your brushes for a couple of minutes. In another bowl of lukewarm water, add a dollop of your regular shampoo. Dip the brushes in the shampoo water and give them a good swirl. Use your fingers to massage the tips of the brushes and pull out the residue. Lastly, clean your brushes with some normal water. Let your brushes air dry completely before using them again.