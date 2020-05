5 Reasons Why It Is SO Important To Clean Your Make-up Brushes

You all must be familiar with the concept of clogged pored and the damage they can cause. When we use make-up brushes regularly, it keeps collecting make-up residue, the oil and grime from your skin, and the germs from where you have stored it. If you do not clean the brushes regularly, all these impurities on your brushes end up clogging your skin which eventually leads to severe acne and breakouts.

The whole point behind using make-up tools such as brushes and sponges is to have a flawless make-up application. How do you expect your make-up to turn out with all junk on your brushes? Using dirty brushes makes your make-up cakey and streaky and not the ‘your skin but better' look you were going for.

Your make-up base goes on your naked skin. With time you make-up brushes collect a lot of grime, germs and bacteria. When it comes in contact with your skin, not only does it clog your pores over time but also irritate your skin. Redness of the skin, itching and inflammation are some common complaints if you are using dirty make-up brushes.

One of the serious repercussions of using dirty make-up brushes is an eye infection. The germs and bacteria may get into your eyes and cause red eyes also known as conjunctivitis. Now you know cleaning make-up brushes is not to be taken lightly.

We don't need to tell you that make-up brushes hold a special significance. We can not just replace them. Not cleaning the make-up brushes decreases the lifespan of the brushes and you will find yourself needing new and functional brushes frequently. Wouldn't cleaning the make-up brushes be so much easier and convenient!

After all the reasons why you should clean your make-up brushes, you must be wondering how exactly are you supposed to do that. Well, it is a fairly quick and easy process that will only take 5 minutes of your time. Here you go.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How often should you clean your make-up brushes?

A. Experts recommend that you clean your make-up brushes once every 7-10 days. If you are a regular heavy make-up user, cleaning your brushes once in a week should suffice. The make-up brushes you use the least should be cleaned at least twice a month.

Q. How long does it take to dry makeup brushes?

A. It will take anywhere between 4-5 hours for your make-up brushes to dry completely. The thicker make-up brushes, such as your foundation brush, are going to take the longest time. Touch the tips of your brushes lightly to know if they are completely dry. As it takes a long time, we suggest you clean your brushes right after doing your make-up.

Q. How do you dry make-up brushes fast?

A. To dry your make-up brushes fast, use a tissue paper to squeeze out the excess water after cleaning the brushes. This will not dry the brushes immediately but definitely make the process faster.

Q. Can you dry make-up brushes with a hair dryer?

A. No. Never blow dry your hair. Giving heat to the brushes makes the bristles super dry and render the brushes ineffective. Additionally, it can also melt the glue on your brushes and separate the bristles from the wand.

Q. Can I use wet make-up brushes?

A. No, you should not use wet make-up brushes. It not only will make your make-up streaky but also destroy your make-up product.

Q. Can you sanitize make-up brushes?

A. Yes. If you are in a hurry, you can pour some rubbing alcohol in a jar and swirl the make-up brushes in it to sanitize them. Do not make a habit of it though.