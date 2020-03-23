Urvashi Rautela’s Flaunts Graphic Eyeliner Make-up And We’re Hooked! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Urvashi Rautels has made her mark on the social media platform, Instagram. The gorgeous actress enjoys a following of 24.1 million on Instagram and shares with the snippets of her life and also her various beauty looks. At difficult times like these, when the world is dealing with Coronavirus outbreak, Urvashi is keeping her followers entertained with some amazing beauty inspiration. Recently, she posted a few pictures of herself and we are hooked by her stunning make-up look featuring graphic eyeliner.

In the post, Urvashi is seen wearing a black and golden crop top with leather detailing and black pants with golden accessories. It is a beautiful and daring outfit not many of us can pull off. She paired this gorgeous attire with the trendy graphic eyeliner make-up look. Keeping the rest of her make-up nude and dewy, it was her black graphic eyeliner that made a bold statement. Her golden eyeshadow was another classic element of the look. When in doubt, go for golden eye make-up look. It will never fail you. Her hair, styled in rich loose waves, added to the charm of her look. With this look of Urvashi's, we are sure that the graphic eyeliner look is here to stay and we are going to see many celebrities wearing this look in the future.

Let's now see how you can recreate this make-up of Urvashi in a few simple steps.

How To Recreate Urvashi Rautela's Graphic Eyeliner Make-up

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Bronzer

Eyebrow pencil

Blush

Eyeliner

Metallic golden eyeshadow

Silver highlighter

Brown lip liner

Nude brown lipstick

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to follow

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Allow it to get absorbed for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Conceal your dark circles or any spots using the concealer.

Immediately set the concealer using the setting powder.

Line and define your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Apply the golden eyeshadow all over your lids using the flat eyeshadow brush.

Create a winged eyeliner.

From the end of the wing of the eyeliner, pull the eyeliner back and trace the crease of your eyes way back to the inner corner of the eyes.

Using the bronzer contour your cheekbones and warm up your face.

Apply the highlighter to the high points of your face.

Line and fill your lips using the nude lip liner.

Apply the lipstick.

Set the make-up in place with a few spritzes of setting spray.

