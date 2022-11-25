Just In
Tips To Get Thick, Fluffy Eyebrow Look With Just Two Products
Before you guys jump the gun, the tips we are going to provide in this article is for thick, fluffy eyebrows - temporarily. The article is not about home-made remedies or DIY projects, but ways you can get thick eyebrows for your next makeup lewk (read: look).
There is no doubt that fluffy eyebrows are here to stay, and our Indian genetics make this somewhat easier to achieve. And you can achieve it in simple steps - with just two products. And whats more, they are sure to stay thick and fluffy, all day long.
The products you will need are: Clear gel and brow pencil. Optional: highlighter
Product 1: The clear gel
Step 1: The first step is to apply clear gel.
Step 2: After pushing the eyebrows upward, brush the hair against the growth and push it up once more.
Step 3: The effect of this is that it coats all of the eyebrow hairs, giving the appearance of fluffy eyebrows.
Step 4: Let it sit for roughly 15 to 20 seconds before continuing to the next step.
Note: It is recommended that you use a clear eyebrow gel rather than a tinted one, as tinted gels can create an unnatural appearance.
Step 2: The eyebrow pencil
Step 1: Fill in the sparse areas of your eyebrows with a thin eyebrow pencil.
Step 2: Your attention should be focused on your tail and your front.
Step 3: Keep your eyebrows as natural as possible.
Step 4: You can blend the hue with your natural hair by brushing out your eyebrows with a spoolie.
Optional: End with a highlighter
Highlight the area under your brow bone with a little highlighter.
Try the look and let us know how it worked out for you, in the comments!
